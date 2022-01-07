ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Gaga Tried to Investigate Jan. 6 Herself—'I Looked For Evidence'

By Ryan Smith
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In an interview that resurfaced on the one-year anniversary of the Capitol riot, Lady Gaga explained that she had visited the site in an attempt to understand what had...

This is my user name
3d ago

Oh wow she looked at a cracked window! How terrifying! How about she go look at the 900 million dollars BLM destroyed instead.

Reply(26)
161
William Reckline
3d ago

lmao Lady Gag Gag says like a detective. She saw one hole in a window and came to the conclusion of White Hate. 🤣 It's patriotism, and it was of all colors. Her stupidity really shows.

Reply(11)
90
Lou Cummings
4d ago

You're an entertainer and that's it. Your talent is relevant. Your opinion on other matters is not, anymore than anyone else's.

Reply
71
