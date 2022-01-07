ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Atlanta parents, teachers can nominate their school to win a garden

By Vanessa McCray
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two Atlanta elementary schools will receive a garden makeover through a contest that promises to turn outdoor spaces into learning laboratories. Atlanta Public Schools...

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Deja News: 40 years ago, Snow Jam ’82 brought Atlanta to a standstill

A review of the news that made The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s front pages through the decades. Snowmageddon 2011. Snowpocalypse 2014. Both winter storms knocked the props out from underneath Atlanta. But it’s been 40 years since the original attention-grabber, Snow Jam ‘82, blew into town, giving “The City Too Busy To Hate” a taste of what it was like being “The City Too Frozen To Function.”
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

‘We are here’: Latino communities grow in rural Georgia

Latinos see rural communities as a land of economic opportunity, and as a place with less immigration enforcement. On a warm Saturday in December, a Christmas parade snaked through Tifton, a town of 17,000 located amid sprawling South Georgia farmlands. The parade is a tradition dating back decades, but there was something new to the 2021 edition, which marked the event’s return after a pandemic break in 2020. For the first time, the parade featured a float from the Latino Community Fund (LCF Georgia), an Atlanta-based nonprofit.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Mike Luckovich cartoon on the Georgia championship

Atlanta Journal-Constitution editorial cartoonist summed up the Georgia championship this way. Mike Luckovich is the award-winning editorial cartoonist for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He has twice been recipient of the Pulitzer Prize for editorial cartooning, in 1995 and 2006. He was a Pulitzer finalist in 1986. Mike joined The Atlanta Constitution staff in 1989, and he rarely cleans his office.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Local restaurants make a ‘completely unheard of’ move

Surcharge added to customer bills helps cover employee health care. A croissant from Little Tart Bakeshop costs 16 cents more than it did six months ago. Breakfast at Buttermilk Kitchen is a tad more expensive, too. Ditto a drink at Ticonderoga Club. The cost increase is not a direct result of pandemic-induced inflation, nor is it to fund a wage increase. It’s to cover employee health care.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Bookshelf: Unsolved murder in 1948 Carrollton subject of new book

‘The Three Death Sentences of Clarence Henderson’ a story of post-war America. On a rainy, moonless Halloween night in 1948, Army veteran and Georgia Tech sophomore Buddy Stevens, 22, was in a parked car with 18-year-old Nan Turner on a dead-end road in Carrollton, when a man wielding a flashlight forced them out of the vehicle at gunpoint and marched them through a plowed cotton field where he assaulted Turner and shot Stevens dead.
CARROLLTON, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Biltong Bar closes in Buckhead Village

South African-inspired bar and restaurant Biltong Bar has closed its Buckhead location. The restaurant, which opened in the Buckhead Village development in 2018, was part of the True Story Brands restaurant group, which also includes a Biltong Bar location in Ponce City Market, 10 Degrees South and Yebo Beach Haus. Justin Anthony, the owners of True Story Brands, recently converted a Biltong Bar location at Avalon in Alpharetta to the Cape Restaurant and Beach Bar last year.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

More construction underway on I-285 northeast of Atlanta

The Georgia Department of Transportation has begun the reconstruction of the I-285 interchange at Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. The $16 million project will combine the I-285 exit ramps to Peachtree Industrial Boulevard north and south and adjust the horizontal curve of the north exit ramp to reduce a bottleneck from I-285. The work is expected to be finished in 2023.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

A nurse’s 7 tips to combat burnout

Being a former travel nurse provides perspective on what health care workers are going through. Access to this AJC content is brought to you by our sponsor, Wellstar. Nurses barely get time to sit down before a new coronavirus variant hits town and forces them back on their feet. Just this past Friday, for example, Georgia set a single-day record for new COVID-19 cases, with 26,033 combined confirmed and probable infections.
ATLANTA, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County to distribute free COVID-19 test kits Thursday

Clayton County leaders say they will distribute COVID-19 home testing kits to residents of the south metro Atlanta community on Thursday. The kits will be given on a first-come, first-served basis from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Southern Crescent Stadium, 6231 Garden Walk Boulevard, Riverdale, GA 30274; Tara Stadium, 1055 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro, GA 30236; and Twelve Oaks Stadium, 1587 McDonough Road, Hampton, GA 30228.
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Dunwoody hosts MLK Day of Service on Monday

To honor the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., days of service are being planned by communities Monday, MLK Day. Tree Planting with Trees Atlanta. 9 a.m. to noon. Report to Brook Run Park Great Lawn. The closest park entrance and parking are off 2341 Peeler Road. Help plant 100 trees near the multi-use fields of Brook Run Park. Registration: bit.ly/3oBJ2dX.
DUNWOODY, GA
