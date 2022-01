It’s wild to think that Genshin Impact was once considered a Breath of the Wild clone that would immediately fail. Well over a year after its initial release, the game continues to have staying power, and you have to think that comes from its free-to-play nature and its support for a variety of platforms. It is missing a key piece of the puzzle, though, in that there’s no version of Genshin Impact for Xbox at the moment. Why is Microsoft’s family of consoles getting snubbed? Why is developer miHoYo passing on this audience?

