CAUTION! 9 tips to keep you safe on the road and at home during winter weather conditions

Are you traveling during winter weather conditions?

Here are some tips to help you stay safe on the road and at home:

1. Slow down!

The roads will be slick. More than 5,000 fatalities occur on the roadways each year due to weather conditions.

2. Increase your following distance

Allow five to six seconds of following distance between your vehicle and the one in front of you. This additional space allows you time to stop safely if the other driver brakes suddenly.

3. Clear your vehicle

Make sure your vehicle is completely clear of ice or snow before starting the trip. Flying snow from cars causes accidents.

4. Tell someone

Let someone know where you are going and what route you will take. If something happens, this person will know where to start a search.

5. If you skid

If you are driving and begin to skid, remain calm, ease your foot off the gas and turn your wheels in the direction you want the front of the car to go. If you have an anti-lock braking system (ABS), apply steady pressure to the brake pedal. Never pump the brakes on an ABS equipped vehicle.

6. Be aware of trees

Don't park your vehicles under trees.

7. Charge up

Keep your electronic devices charged - as ice storms can cause power outages.

8. Watch your step

Wear footwear that provides traction, and avoid heels.

9. Be prepared when walking

Take short steps or shuffle for stability. Bend slightly forward and walk flat-footed with your center of gravity directly over your feet as much as possible. Keep your hands out of your pockets. Be prepared to fall.

Source: National Weather Service | AAA | Iowa State University