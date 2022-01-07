Shoot’em Up Eschatos will be released on January 13 for Nintendo Switch

This looks fun. Enjoy the official details below. SANTA CLARA, Calif., (January 6, 2022) – Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that QuickSpot™, the spot the difference puzzle game, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. QuickSpot stimulates the brain and trains the eyes with fun games where players try to find mistakes, fit puzzle pieces, and uncover hidden objects in a gallery of creative images. Coming to the Switch for the first time with newly added game types, an all-new Party Mode, and a variety of new illustrations, QuickSpot lets players enjoy fast pick-up-and-play games alone or gather friends to compete for bragging rights.
