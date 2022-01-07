ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Shoot’em Up Eschatos will be released on January 13 for Nintendo Switch

By Addin
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Shoot’em Up Eschatos will be released in the west for Nintendo Switch on January 13, 2022, as announced by...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
inputmag.com

Nintendo is bringing ‘Putt-Putt’ and ‘Freddi Fish’ to the Switch

Two popular children’s games from the 90s — Putt-Putt and Freddi Fish — are coming to the Nintendo Switch. Putt-Putt Travels Through Time and Freddi Fish 3: The Case of the Stolen Conch Shell will be added to the Nintendo Switch’s eShop in America and Europe on January 3. The children’s titles will release for the Switch in Japan and Asia on January 6.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nintendo Eshop#Shoot Em Up#Qute Corporation
Distractify

We Could See a 'Neopets' Game for the Nintendo Switch

While Flash has long been outdated, shutting down many formerly popular online browser games, plenty of these titles live on in the hearts of their players, including Neopets. You can actually still long on to the site to take care of your creatures — and there's also been talk of the game being developed for the Nintendo Switch. Is there any truth to these rumors? Here's what we know.
VIDEO GAMES
gamefreaks365.com

Nintendo Switch OLED Model in stock

The new Nintendo Switch OLED Model with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con controllers is in stock. Have a hard time finding the new Nintendo Switch OLED Model? Amazon has it in stock right now for its suggested retail price of $349. The Nintendo Switch OLED Model includes a 7-inch...
RETAIL
knowtechie.com

Which Nintendo Switch is best for you?

For several years now, Nintendo has been the king of handheld gaming consoles with its Nintendo Switch. The Switch is a versatile console that you can take with you on the go or dock it at your television and game on the big screen. When the console was originally released...
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Nintendo Switch
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Nintendo
gamesindustry.biz

Nintendo Switch OLED to launch in China next week

Nintendo will be releasing its Switch OLED model in mainland China on January 11, 2022. According to Niko Partners senior analyst Daniel Ahmad, it will cost RMB 2,599, which is around $400. Its digital store will be region-locked to China. The Switch OLED launched internationally on October 8, 2021, with...
VIDEO GAMES
Ubergizmo

Nintendo Warns Of Potential Switch Supply Issues In 2022

The global chip shortage is still ongoing and many companies are still very much affected. Nintendo appears to be one of them and if you were hoping to get your hands on a Nintendo Switch in 2022, don’t be surprised if you have a hard time doing so. This...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendojo.com

Nintendo President Says Supply of Nintendo Switch May Stagnate in 2022

In a recent interview featured in Kyoto Shimbun, Nintendo President Shuntaro Furukawa warned that the supply of Nintendo Switch is likely to stagnate following the start of 2022. MST Financial Senior Analyst David Gibson provided a brief rundown of the article (which is in Japanese) on his Twitter account. According...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Survival Horror ‘Syndrome’ Coming Soon to Nintendo Switch

Developer Camel 101 and publisher WhisperGames are bringing their atmospheric horror game Syndrome to the Nintendo crowd. With official publishing by RedDeerGames, Syndrome will be the next mature title to appear on the Nintendo Switch. The title’s announcement also comes with a new announcement trailer that showcases just about everything you’d expect from Syndrome gameplay.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Gunlord Developer NGDEV Announces New Shoot’em Up

NGDEV, the studio behind Razion and Gunlord, has announced the shoot’em up GUNVEIN for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PCs. Further details have not yet been disclosed. But hey, it’s a shoot’em up!. A first teaser trailer with work-in-progress material does provide some insight. Gunvein...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

Analyst Predicts 2024 Release Date For Next-Gen Nintendo Switch Successor

With all of the rumours regarding the infamous 'Switch Pro' and the eventual release of the Switch OLED model last year, we've hardly had a chance to think about Nintendo's true next generation of hardware. For the past year or two, the Switch has been described on more than one occasion as being in the "middle" of its lifecycle, suggesting there are plenty more years for it to thrive.
VIDEO GAMES
Twinfinite

Retro Shoot-‘Em-Up, Eschatos, Blazes its Way to Switch in the West on Jan. 13

Sometimes old-school arcade shoot-’em-ups like the classic, coin-guzzling experiences of yore can be a perfect fit for handheld systems like the Nintendo Switch. And earlier today, developer Qute Corporation confirmed that its horizontal-scrolling bullet-hell shooter, Eschatos, will be launching on Nintendo’s portable hybrid console on Jan. 13, 2022 in the west, with a planned PlayStation 4 release coming at some point in the future as well.
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: A Year of Springs (Nintendo Switch)

A Year of Springs is a collection of three visual novels for the Nintendo Switch. It may look cute and cartoony (and it is), but this series of short stories is full of character, emotion, and heart. I didn’t read the synopsis before beginning my journey into A Year of...
VIDEO GAMES
theintelligencer.com

What is the difference between all the Nintendo Switch versions?

The Nintendo Switch may not have has confusing variations as the XBox X/S or the Playstation 5, but it's still enough to leave casual consumers scratching their heads. Luckily, you don't need to have a thorough understanding of gaming or game systems to still make the best choice. Switch V1...
VIDEO GAMES
digitalchumps.com

QuickSpot launches on the Nintendo Switch today

This looks fun. Enjoy the official details below. SANTA CLARA, Calif., (January 6, 2022) – Leading video game publisher and developer BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America Inc. today announced that QuickSpot™, the spot the difference puzzle game, is now available on the Nintendo Switch. QuickSpot stimulates the brain and trains the eyes with fun games where players try to find mistakes, fit puzzle pieces, and uncover hidden objects in a gallery of creative images. Coming to the Switch for the first time with newly added game types, an all-new Party Mode, and a variety of new illustrations, QuickSpot lets players enjoy fast pick-up-and-play games alone or gather friends to compete for bragging rights.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy