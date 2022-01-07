ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game Trailers: Windjammers 2 a detailed look behind the scenes

By Tristan
gamingideology.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDotEmu now gives us a detailed look behind the scenes of Windjammers...

gamingideology.com

Comments / 0

Related
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

The Ranchers Announcement Trailer Gives Detailed Insight Into The Game

The Ranchers Announcement Trailer Gives Detailed Insight Into The Game. Indie games have grown substantially over the past two years. Early Access, Steam’s expansive database and Kickstarters have facilitated the growth. Indie developers have pushed the video game industry notwithstanding the criticisms it has faced. RedPilzStudio is an independent video game developer based in France that has released the official announcement trailer of its upcoming title, The Ranchers. The almost three minute long trailer gives fans insight into the title and much more.
VIDEO GAMES
Videogamer.com

Windjammers 2 gets a behind the scenes mini-documentary ahead of launch this month

French studio Dotemu has released an almost-thirty minute documentary going behind the scenes of the development of Windjammers 2. Featured in the video are many members of the Dotemu team, including CEO Cyrille Imbert. They speak on their entire journey to the new sequel, which included securing the rights for the original Windjammers for their 2017 remaster on the PS4 and PS Vita. It’s clear the project was a labour of love for all involved, having fond memories of the original arcade game.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windjammers 2#Sports Game#Xbox One#Behind The Scenes
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Crystar Character trailer for Mirai

NIS America presents another character trailer for the upcoming Switch version of crystar. In this Mirai is introduced to us in a moving image. crystar will also be released for Switch on March 29. The PS4 version has been available in Europe since August 30, 2019.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Horizon Forbidden West Video about the tribes

Sony and Guerrilla Games provide us with a new video Horizon Forbidden West. It introduces several tribes including the Carja, Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth. Horizon Forbidden West is the successor to the awardwinning Horizon Zero Dawn from 2017 and takes place half a year after the events. This time, adventurer Aloy must face new mechanical and human perils in the majestic frontier region the “Forbidden West” to ward off a new threat. She roams through lush forests, sunken cities and huge mountains, discovering new cultures, characters and adversaries and on the trail of many secrets about the distant past.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
cinelinx.com

New Rainbow Six Extraction Trailer Explores the Story Behind the Game

With just a couple weeks to go before launch, Ubisoft has revealed a new cinematic story trailer for Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Extraction. To help get you ready for the alien battling action in Rainbow Six Extraction, Ubisoft has launched a new “lore” trailer to help get you acquainted with the story/background before diving into the game.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Video shows the game with the original camera of the PS1 classic

For a while Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade available for PCs on the Epic Games Store and of course that also opens the door to the modding community. A fan submitted and published a new video. It shows what the remake would look like from the original camera perspective of the PS1 classic.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Final Fantasy XIV Endwalker Expansion Soundtrack Trailer

Square Enix provides us with the Endwalker expansion soundtrack per trailer Final Fantasy XIV before. This is an impressive 62 pieces and will be available February 23 at a price of $54.99. I am the author for Gaming Ideology and loves to play Battle Royale games and loves to stream...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Apex Legends Dark Depths event starts next week

Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment announce the DarkDepths Event via trailer Apex Legends On. This takes place from January 11 to February 1 and lets us win new prizes every week. Apex Legends was released on February 4, 2019 for PS4 and Xbox One. Porting for Switch followed on March...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

The co-op beat ’em up will be released this month for PlayStation 5

WayForward has announcedthat the PlayStation 5 version of River City Girls digital is already available on January 18. Anyone who owns the PS4 version can switch for free. This is how DualSense functions become available. The 2D Beater has been available since September 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Destiny 2 New Trailer for “The Witch Queen” DLC

Bungie Shows Us A New Trailer For “The Witch Queen” DLC For Lot 2. The expansion will be available from February 2. Lot 2 was released on September 6, 2017 for PS4 and Xbox One. PS5 and Xbox Series X were served simultaneously for their November 2020 launch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Playstation News: FAR: Changing Tides sets sail for PS4 and PS5 March 1

Hey, I’m Don Schmocker, co-founder and lead artist at Okomotive and today I’m really excited to announce that FAR: Changing Tides is coming to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on March 1. FAR: Changing Tides is an atmospheric vehicular adventure that follows the story of a boy who must journey across a flooded, post-apocalyptic landscape at the helm of a unique ship.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Attack on Titan Warzone Bundle Release Date Confirmed for Call of Duty

The Mid-Season update for Call of Duty Vanguard and Warzone adds more than just new weapon features. While most fans look forward to those bug fixes that caused so many problems on older consoles. Gamers on Xbox One and PS4 have complained about subpar performance left with invisible weapons, low...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King Announced for all current consoles

Publisher Forthright Entertainment and developer Redlock Studio introduce us Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Switch. We can already consume the launch trailer for the PC version. Shattered: Tale of the Forgotten King will be published during the first quarter.
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy