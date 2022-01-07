Game Trailers: Windjammers 2 a detailed look behind the scenes

Sony and Guerrilla Games provide us with a new video Horizon Forbidden West. It introduces several tribes including the Carja, Oseram, Utaru, and Tenakth. Horizon Forbidden West is the successor to the awardwinning Horizon Zero Dawn from 2017 and takes place half a year after the events. This time, adventurer Aloy must face new mechanical and human perils in the majestic frontier region the “Forbidden West” to ward off a new threat. She roams through lush forests, sunken cities and huge mountains, discovering new cultures, characters and adversaries and on the trail of many secrets about the distant past.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO