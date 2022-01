Despite having known for months the office of the Legislative Inspector General would be vacant, Illinois state lawmakers failed to advance a replacement. Fingers are pointing from across the political aisle for why there’s not been a replacement brought forward for Carol Pope. Pope announced more than six months ago she was leaving the post because lawmakers have constrained the office from being able to independently investigate claims against lawmakers. Lawmakers had a chance in the fall to replace her. They also had a chance Wednesday when they were in session but nothing came forward. Republican State Sen. Jil Tracy, who chairs the Legislative Ethics Commission that oversees the inspector’s office, said the Democratic majority has stifled the process to get a replacement and complaints will go nowhere.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO