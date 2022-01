The 8.8-inch Lenovo Legion Y700 gaming tablet has starred in a short series of real-world images that show off the slate from the rear side and the display side. The Legion Y700 looks stunning in the photos (see below) with the tablet’s brushed metal rear side lending it a premium appearance that should appeal to buyers who care about a device’s aesthetics. Two of the images focus on the back, with a USB Type-C port visible on the bottom edge and hardware buttons to be seen on the side. The camera module can also be clearly seen, with one site opining it may feature either a dual or triple-camera system.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 13 DAYS AGO