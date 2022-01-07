ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

4 predictions for computer science education in 2022

By Bryan Flaig, Education Consultant, Makerspaces, STEM
eSchool Online
 5 days ago

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, school districts across the country have seen an influx of funding for student devices, internet access, and a variety of edtech tools. While equity of access is still a challenge in many communities, this new funding has advanced a unique opportunity for schools to create...

www.eschoolnews.com

techgig.com

Salary check: 20 Highest paying jobs for computer science professionals

Computer and information technology (IT)-related careers are growing at a much faster pace in the COVID-19 pandemic induced digitisation. A degree in. has the potential to open numerous doors for you, hence it is one of the most sought after educational course in India. The highest-paying computer science. jobs. in...
SCIENCE
shortgo.co

Department of Education Seeks Public Comment on Performance Standards for Math and Science

CHEYENNE – The Wyoming Department of Education seeks public comment on the proposed Chapter 10 Rules, which include the proposed 2021 Science Performance Standards and the proposed 2021 Math Performance Standards. Performance standards are a subset of the content standards that all students are expected to learn and be assessed on, and specify the degree of understanding for that particular standard. Performance standards were first identified for Computer Science in 2021 and are now being identified in the other content areas by the State Board of Education.
WYOMING STATE
Genetic Engineering News

BRIDGE Ocean Science Education

Strong Points: Huge amount of resources that span across all grade levels. Weak Points: Website layout is tricky to navigate at first, mostly links to external websites. The BRIDGE Ocean Science Education website is an excellent resource for educators and students who want to learn more about our planet’s vast oceans and the remarkable biodiversity located within and around them. The website consolidates an enormous number of links to various resources, such as curricula and lesson plans for teachers, background information for students, and information on leading marine biology laboratories. Educators can search for resources based on topic, resource type, or grade level, with resources available for students in kindergarten all the way up to graduate school. The website also allows users to join Scuttlebutt, the delightfully named e-mail list that connects ocean researchers and educators across the country. The website layout is a little difficult to get used to, but overall, the BRIDGE Ocean Science Education website is a wonderful tool for students and teachers who want to learn more about our oceans and seas.
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

How school leaders can empower video creation in classrooms

Some of the best educational content develops with creative thinking and a willingness to try new things–and if teachers and students have the right tools, they’re on the right path. Think about how students today communicate outside of school–so much of it is video-based, and if educators can...
EDUCATION
Times Union

Discover How Computer Science Can Help Your Business Run Efficiently and Scale More Effectively

With the explosion of technology over the past couple of decades, computer science is growing in popularty. It's also an exceedingly valuable field for entrepreneurs. The better you understand the technology and use it, the better you can streamline operations, crunch numbers, and much more. A computer science education can help you run your business more efficiently and scale more effectively.
COMPUTERS
The Pueblo Chieftain

Pueblo D60 puts emphasis on computer science skills with coding curriculum

Pueblo School District 60 is on a mission to fill Colorado’s many tech industry jobs with local students. In 2021, Colorado ranked 4th nationally in new tech jobs added, according to a 2021 Cyberstates report compiled by the Computing Technology Industry Association. At Pueblo D60 schools, students are setting the building blocks for learning coding and computer science as early as kindergarten.
PUEBLO, CO
eSchool Online

How coding shapes students’ future success

With unpredictability fast becoming our daily bread, what can be more important than preparing the next generations for future challenges? Every parent wants to secure the best foundation for their children, be it for primary school education, academia, work, or life in general. In this sense, research has shown us...
EDUCATION
eastidahonews.com

INL computational scientist solves mysteries of nuclear science

Andrea Jokisaari is sort of like a Sherlock Holmes of nuclear energy. Jokisaari, a computational scientist at Idaho National Laboratory (INL), works to unlock the mysteries of how fuel and materials change over time in nuclear power plants, information crucial for plant safety and economics. “I really like solving problems,...
INDUSTRY
phillygoes2college.org

$10,000 Scholarship for Veterans Majoring in Computer Science Due 1/31

Background: As part of Google’s commitment to military veterans, the company partners with SVA (Student Veteran Innovation) each year to fund scholarships. The scholarship provides assistance to student veterans who are pursuing university degrees in the field of computer science in the U.S. Selected students will receive $10,000 for the upcoming school year.
CHARITIES
eSchool Online

Rise Vision Helps Schools Use Digital Signage to Make Kindness the Norm ®

(January 8, 2021) –– Rise Vision has released three new templates to help schools promote kindness on their digital signage. Schools can now join the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation and encourage students to begin building a new routine that creates intentional moments of kindness, laughter, and delight.
EDUCATION
fandm.edu

Students: Computer Science Research Wants You

As the spring semester starts, Franklin & Marshall College’s computer science faculty are conducting their second annual research symposium to introduce students to the opportunities available in artificial intelligence, robotics, app programming and other projects. “It’s open to all students, for anyone who wants to come and experience what...
LANCASTER, PA
seaislenews.com

Michael Treco Discusses Recent Developments in Science Education

Michael Treco is an educator and science writer who recently joined the Columbia University, Teachers College Young Alumni & Student Engagement Committee. Below, Michael Treco discusses some of the major trends in science education taking place at campuses around the country. As science and technology continue to evolve, so do...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

Focusing on key standards to accelerate learning

While each standard is important and it should not be up to individual teachers which are taught and which are not, the truth is that each year some skills get overlooked or rushed past. It may not be ideal, but there are so many that, as education researcher Bob Marzano once noted, if we taught students to master every standard in each grade, we’d have students in class year-round and they wouldn’t graduate until they were in their twenties!
EDUCATION
vt.edu

Virginia Tech performs mission-critical computing research for National Science Foundation

For the past 14 years, Virginia Tech has served as one of only four university-based research sites for the National Science Foundation’s Center for Space, High-Performance, and Resilient Computing (SHREC). SHREC is dedicated to assisting U.S. industrial partners, government agencies, and research organizations in mission-critical computing, with research in:...
VIRGINIA STATE
eSchool Online

2021 Takeaways: New Classroom Methods Learned During All This Madness

In this episode of Getting There: Innovations in Education:. 3 best practices and classroom methods to take with us to the ‘other side’. 4 predictions for computer science education in 2022. All about accessibility: How to enable a more inclusive classroom. Kevin is a forward-thinking media executive with more...
EDUCATION
eSchool Online

5 instructional practices that drive student engagement

Student engagement has long been an indicator of growth and progress, and in the wake of the pandemic, it will prove essential for academic and social-emotional recovery. Recent insights pulled from a survey of more than 2,000 identifies instructional practices that enable student engagement, no matter the learning environment. Using...
EDUCATION
scotscoop.com

Opinion: Females are underrepresented in computer science

Females have faced gender discrimination in the workforce for centuries. The field of computer science is by no means an exception. According to Pew Research Center, women make up less than 26% of computer-related or engineering jobs. That is a staggering gender gap, considering women make up half of the population.
SCIENCE

