4 predictions for computer science education in 2022

Strong Points: Huge amount of resources that span across all grade levels. Weak Points: Website layout is tricky to navigate at first, mostly links to external websites. The BRIDGE Ocean Science Education website is an excellent resource for educators and students who want to learn more about our planet’s vast oceans and the remarkable biodiversity located within and around them. The website consolidates an enormous number of links to various resources, such as curricula and lesson plans for teachers, background information for students, and information on leading marine biology laboratories. Educators can search for resources based on topic, resource type, or grade level, with resources available for students in kindergarten all the way up to graduate school. The website also allows users to join Scuttlebutt, the delightfully named e-mail list that connects ocean researchers and educators across the country. The website layout is a little difficult to get used to, but overall, the BRIDGE Ocean Science Education website is a wonderful tool for students and teachers who want to learn more about our oceans and seas.

EDUCATION ・ 7 DAYS AGO