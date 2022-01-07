ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Births for the week of Jan. 7

By Kylie Mullen
La Crosse Tribune
 5 days ago

Daughter to Heather Connelly and Christopher...

lacrossetribune.com

La Crosse Tribune

Tomah Health welcomes first baby of 2022

Tomah Health kicked off the New Year by welcoming its first baby Jan. 1. Rachel Bogdan and Christopher Collins of LaFarge are the proud parents of their first child, Hailey Christine Collins, who arrived Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11:19 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
TOMAH, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Gundersen, Mayo limit types of acceptable masks for patients, visitors

Gundersen Health System will adjust its masking requirements next week in light of high local case rates. Starting Jan. 12, patients and visitors must wear a medical-grade mask, cloth mask with tie or ear loop and a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks without vents at all Gundersen locations. Gaiter styles, bandanas and cloth masks without a nose wire are no longer allowed. Masks with valves were previously disallowed.
PUBLIC HEALTH
La Crosse Tribune

La Crosse County COVID cases spike, masking stressed but no mandate

Representatives from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative held a briefing Friday afternoon, issuing another call for vaccination and masking. The community, says La Crosse County Health Department director Audra Martine, is feeling the impact of the omicron variant, with the case rate quadrupling. Local hospital leaders Dr. Scott Rathgaber of Gundersen...
LA CROSSE COUNTY, WI
La Crosse Tribune

La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools to shift to virtual education for a week

In response to quickly escalating numbers of COVID-19 related student and staff absences, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools (Pre-K through 12th grade) will “pause” in-person instruction effective Friday, January 7, through Friday, January 14. An announcement from the district to parents said Friday, January 7, will be a non-instructional...
HOKAH, MN
La Crosse Tribune

Lucille and Joseph Bruha Scholarship Fund established at Hillsboro High School

Lucille "Lu" and Joseph “Chub” Bruha are being remembered for their love of Hillsboro and education through a recently established scholarship in their name. Created by their daughter, Patti Bruha, the scholarship honors the lives of a couple married for 73 years who gave back to their community and country, and who ran a successful local business.
HILLSBORO, WI
La Crosse Tribune

Viroqua library to host Tomah author

McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a local author presentation and book signing Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby. Tomah author Larry Scheckel will speak about his book “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School.”. The author takes readers back...
VIROQUA, WI

