Births for the week of Jan. 7

Tomah Health kicked off the New Year by welcoming its first baby Jan. 1. Rachel Bogdan and Christopher Collins of LaFarge are the proud parents of their first child, Hailey Christine Collins, who arrived Saturday, Jan. 1 at 11:19 p.m. weighing 6 pounds, 15 ounces and measuring 19 inches long.
Gundersen Health System will adjust its masking requirements next week in light of high local case rates. Starting Jan. 12, patients and visitors must wear a medical-grade mask, cloth mask with tie or ear loop and a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks without vents at all Gundersen locations. Gaiter styles, bandanas and cloth masks without a nose wire are no longer allowed. Masks with valves were previously disallowed.
Representatives from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative held a briefing Friday afternoon, issuing another call for vaccination and masking. The community, says La Crosse County Health Department director Audra Martine, is feeling the impact of the omicron variant, with the case rate quadrupling. Local hospital leaders Dr. Scott Rathgaber of Gundersen...
Red Cross Spokesperson Jonathan McNamara said with less than a one-day supply of select blood types on hand, some hospitals are having to decide who gets these life-saving transfusions and who has to wait.
Across the state of Wisconsin and the nation there is a high number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients being cared for by staff who, while dedicated, are feeling the stress of the high number of very ill patients. Vernon Memorial Healthcare is no exception. VMH has seen a steady increase in...
In response to quickly escalating numbers of COVID-19 related student and staff absences, La Crescent-Hokah Public Schools (Pre-K through 12th grade) will “pause” in-person instruction effective Friday, January 7, through Friday, January 14. An announcement from the district to parents said Friday, January 7, will be a non-instructional...
Births recorded at St. Cloud Hospital Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 5, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health:. Ahmed, Farah and Amina Hassan; Willmar; girl; Musani Farah Abdullahia; Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Ahmed, Liban and Fardows Osman; St. Cloud; girl; Nawal Liban Ahmed; Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Ahmed,...
Lucille "Lu" and Joseph “Chub” Bruha are being remembered for their love of Hillsboro and education through a recently established scholarship in their name. Created by their daughter, Patti Bruha, the scholarship honors the lives of a couple married for 73 years who gave back to their community and country, and who ran a successful local business.
McIntosh Memorial Library of Viroqua will be hosting a local author presentation and book signing Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 10:30 a.m. in the library lobby. Tomah author Larry Scheckel will speak about his book “Country School Days: True Tales of a Wisconsin One-Room School.”. The author takes readers back...
Genevieve Haugen has learned how to persevere. At the age of 14 her father, Greg, suffered a massive heart attack and died Feb. 6, 2018. “I was numb,” said Haugen, who is a senior Westby Area High School. She can recall every detail of that day — from getting...
