Sen. Kaine reflects on the Capitol attacks, one year later

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (WCYB) — Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) says voting rights protections are a necessity following the U.S. Capitol attack last year. Kaine was inside the Capitol on lockdown when...

Virginia Sen. Tim Kaine Blames Capitol Protestors for Officers’ Suicides

A U.S. senator from Virginia, known for his far-left anti-police sentiment, finally began supporting police officers Thursday. “Officer Howie Liebengood and Officer Jeffrey Smith, Virginians who died because of the insurrection, deserve the official officer’s line-of-duty death designation,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) said on Twitter, attaching a column from The Washington Post.
‘Get Out Alive’: Colorado Congressman Jason Crow Recalls Attack On U.S. Capitol One Year Later

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– It was one year ago when the assault on the U.S. Capitol took place. Colorado Congressman Jason Crow of Aurora is also a former Army Ranger who served in Iraq and Afghanistan. UNITED STATES – JANUARY 6: Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., and other members take cover as protesters attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress to certify the Electoral College vote on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images) Crow recalled the events of Jan. 6, 2021 which took place after former President Donald Trump told a Washington rally, “Our country has...
Kaine issues statement ahead of anniversary of Capitol attack

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine released a statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. “One year ago, on January 6, 2021, a violent mob attempted to overturn the presidential election results and rob the American people of their duly elected leaders. Urged on by President Trump, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol aiming to commit the greatest voter disenfranchisement effort in recent American history. The insurrection led to the tragic loss of multiple heroic law enforcement officers from Virginia, and my heart is with their loved ones on this anniversary.
Va. Sen Tim Kaine reflects on 27 hours in I-95 backup

WASHINGTON (WAVY) – Winter weather caused a nightmare travel situation for drivers on Interstate 95 on Monday and Tuesday. People were stuck in a 50-mile backup with no way to get off the interstate. One of the drivers stuck was Virginia Senator Tim Kaine. It took him 27 hours to get from Richmond to Washington, […]
Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell,...
‘You are distorting everything about me’: Fauci tears into Rand Paul for using ‘pandemic for political gain’ with personal attacks

Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
Manchin kills voting rights moments before Biden’s speech

Sen Joe Manchin effectively killed voting rights hours before President Joe Biden was set to give a speech in Atlanta pushing for voting rights, saying the filibuster was an important rule for the Senate.The West Virginia Democrat’s opposition to changing the filibuster comes also as Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said he plans to put voting rights legislation up for a vote as soon as Wednesday.“We need some good rule changes to make the place work better but getting rid of the filibuster doesn’t make it work better,” he told CBS News’s Scott MacFarlane. Mr Manchin said the filibuster is...
Mitch McConnell Told To 'Save The Damn Crocodile Tears' After Whining About Voting

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) received a blunt reminder of his own past conduct after he complained on Twitter about the potential silencing of voters. The top Senate Republican on Monday suggested “millions of Americans will cease to have a voice in the Senate” if Democrats change the chamber’s voting rules to pass voting rights legislation.
Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies

WASHINGTON — Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said that the Senate will act as soon as Wednesday to attempt to again pass voting rights legislation. “Failure is not an option for the democracy of America,” the New York Democrat said at a Tuesday press conference with other Senate Democrats. “We’re running out of time.” Schumer […] The post Schumer insists ‘failure is not an option’ as voting rights fight intensifies appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Top US Republican McConnell lashes out at Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell lashed out at President Joe Biden on Wednesday, accusing him of widening the US political divide with his push for voting rights reform and call to change the Senate rules. Biden is to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to discuss voting rights and changing the rules of the Senate to sidestep Republican opposition.
Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights

Quality Journalism for Critical Times WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Senate Democrats on Thursday to push for the swift passage of two voting rights bills, and members of the Congressional Black Caucus are applying pressure for action as well. During a press conference at the Capitol on Wednesday, caucus Chair Joyce Beatty said that members […] The post Congressional Black Caucus calls for Senate action on voting rights appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
