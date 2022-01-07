Sen. Kaine reflects on the Capitol attacks, one year later

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Senator Tim Kaine released a statement ahead of the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack at the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. “One year ago, on January 6, 2021, a violent mob attempted to overturn the presidential election results and rob the American people of their duly elected leaders. Urged on by President Trump, right-wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol aiming to commit the greatest voter disenfranchisement effort in recent American history. The insurrection led to the tragic loss of multiple heroic law enforcement officers from Virginia, and my heart is with their loved ones on this anniversary.
