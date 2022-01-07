Referendum could be coming if District 25 pursues full-day kindergarten

REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL CEMETERY ROAD PUMP STATION ROOF AND GUTTER PROJECT ADVERTISEMENT FOR BID PUBLIC NOTICE- RFP NOTICE VILLAGE OF GURNEE CEMETERY ROAD PUMP STATION ROOF AND GUTTER PROJECT The Village of Gurnee will accept sealed proposals for the REMOVAL AND REPLACEMENT OF THE ROOF AT Cemetery Road Pump Station located at 325 N Cemetery Road, Gurnee. Proposals will be accepted until 11:00 AM on January 20, 2022, and at that time, will be publicly opened and read. Proposals are to be sealed and marked "CEMETERY ROAD PUMP STATION ROOF AND GUTTER PROJECT - SEALED BID" and delivered to Public Works Director at 1151 Kilbourne Road, Gurnee, IL 60031. The project includes the removal and replacement of the roof at Cemetery Road Pump Station and any additional gutter work. Beginning January 11, 2022, detailed specifications for the CEMETERY ROAD PUMP STATION ROOF AND GUTTER PROJECT can be obtained at Gurnee Public Works Department, 1151 Kilbourne Road, Gurnee, IL 60031. A mandatory pre-bid meeting will be held on Friday, January 14, 2022, at 10:00 AM at the Cemetery Road Pump Station, 325 N Cemetery Road, Gurnee. Contact Director of Public Works, Heather Galan, for information at (847) 599-6800. The Village Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any proposal for failure to comply with all of the requirements of this notice or any proposal documents; however, it may waive any minor defects or informalities at its discretion. The Village Board of Trustees reserves the right to reject any and all proposals and to award a contract which, in its judgment, is in the best interest of the Village of Gurnee. Published in Daily Herald January 12, 2022 (4576093) , posted 01/12/2022.

GURNEE, IL ・ 12 HOURS AGO