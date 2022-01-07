ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Referendum could be coming if District 25 pursues full-day kindergarten

By Christopher Placek
Cover picture for the articleArlington Heights Elementary District 25 school board members haven't yet decided if they'll implement full-day kindergarten, but if they do, it'll mean building additions to existing schools or a new centralized school, and a ballot question that'll ask voters to increase taxes either way. The prospect of expanding the...

