Twitter Testing Letting People Retweet Posts With Video Reactions
By Tyler Lee
Ubergizmo
5 days ago
Retweeting on Twitter is a pretty popular thing that many people do. It’s a great way for users to share tweets belonging to others with their own followers, in case they miss out on something or if they want to add their own opinion to it. For all...
TikTok is testing a ‘Repost’ button that would allow users to share videos made by other users to their friends.The button, which is not available across all of TikTok yet, is found in the Share menu where users send videos via texts or social media.In some instances, the Repost button is called “Recommended”, as TikTok has not yet decided on what the trigger will be called.Unlike Twitter’s retweet function, a reposted video does not show on a user’s own TikTok feed; rather, it goes directly to friends’ For You feeds.If a video is found through the Discover page or in...
Twitter is testing a new TikTok-style feature, ‘Tweet Take,’ which will give users the option to Quote Tweet with a video response. As one of the most popular social media apps right now, TikTok is proving to have a huge influence on other platforms, with some of its most notable features such as its vertical-scrolling video feed being adapted by apps like Instagram.
When social media platforms like Instagram first launched, its feed was rather basic and just displayed posts from people you follow in a chronological order, meaning that the latest posts would be at the top, and the more you scroll, the older the posts you would see. This later changed...
If you use WhatsApp on your iPhone, you’ll notice that all incoming notifications show WhatsApp’s logo. This is versus other messenger applications, some of which show the profile picture of the sender. This is useful if you want to see who sent you the message at a quick glance.
People with depression show distinct patterns of online activity, according to a study published in Scientific Reports. Twitter users who said they had a diagnosis of depression were more active on Twitter in the evening, less active in the early morning, and ruminated more on Twitter from midnight to around 6 a.m.
Few phrases are more ubiquitous in the creator economy than “link in bio.” We’ve talked about the importance of having a foundational presence outside of social media platforms, where updates and glitches can be unpredictable, thus threatening the livelihood of a “social-only” biz. This is especially important on Instagram, one of the most widely-used apps for creators and everyday people alike. A tool that links social media accounts to multiple pieces of content solves this conundrum. Once upon a time, Instagram users could only share one URL at a time within their bio, necessitating an around-the-clock schedule for switching URLs...
Escape to the Chateau stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have shared a very candid post reflecting on their "manic" year. Taking to Instagram, the couple shared a heartwarming new photo of their two children, Arthur and Dorothy, enjoying a family trip to the beach, writing in caption: "Happy New Year to you wonderful lot! We hope 2022 brings health and happiness to you and your loved ones."
These features were floating around iOS beta for quite a while and now they appear on Android as well. UPD 29.12.21: Reactions feature got temporarily disabled on the server-side. Reactions. It is a long-awaited feature for all channel admins especially since native comments were introduced. The native comment didn't work...
Barely a week into 2022, and yet another influencer is embroiled in a scandal thanks to problematic tweets from a decade ago. Lifestyle and fitness blogger Elle Darby, who has amassed over 785,000 followers on Instagram, is facing plenty of backlash after racist, homophobic and fatphobic tweets she’d posted back in 2011 were discovered. Tweets of a similar vein from her fiancé Connor Swift were also dug out, much to the displeasure of their large fanbase. The posts saw Darby tweet the likes of “I just hate Polish people and Indians really” and Swift’s use of racial slurs, which...
Five letters, six attempts, and just one puzzle to solve per day: the "Wordle" formula couldn't be simpler, but in a matter of weeks the online brain teaser has got millions guessing around the world.
"It just grabs you," daily player Susan Drubin told AFP of the code-breaking word challenge -- perhaps best described as a cross between the retro board game "Mastermind" and a daily crossword.
"The great thing about it, is it only takes a few minutes, usually, and it's a very nice, tiny distraction," said the 65-year-old from the Washington suburbs.
The puzzle's rise has been meteoric: according to The New York Times, 90 people played on November 1. Two months later, on January 2, more than 300,000 tackled the challenge. The Guardian put the daily player count last weekend at two million, and rising...
Have you had the experience of looking at some product online and then seeing ads for it all over your social media feed? Far from coincidence, these instances of eerily accurate advertising provide glimpses into the behind-the-scenes mechanisms that feed an item you search for on Google, “like” on social media or come across while browsing into custom advertising on social media.
Those mechanisms are increasingly being used for more nefarious purposes than aggressive advertising. The threat is in how this targeted advertising interacts with today’s extremely divisive political landscape. As a social media researcher, I see how people seeking to...
IF YOU use an Android-powered device, then clearing your cached data and cookies can help protect your browser history. Experts warn that every time you browse the internet, your Android phone's web browser app accumulates your browsing data, making it vulnerable to third parties and slowing down your phone. This...
Your iPhone comes with so many settings, it can be overwhelming sifting through them and deciding which you should keep enabled and which are worth disabling for the sake of a better running phone. For the most part, the settings on your phone will help you achieve a better smartphone experience, but there are a few exceptions. Depending on which tech expert you ask, you’ll hear different answers when you ask them about the settings that are most draining to your battery. But one setting kept popping up to the top of the list: this is the one setting every iPhone user should disable because it drains your battery.
