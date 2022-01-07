ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

What Shoes Can You Wear With Flare And Bootcut Jeans?

By Katie McPherson
HuffingtonPost
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMillennials, I think we can all admit that skinny jeans have had us in an absolute chokehold for the last 10 years. So now that flare and bootcut jeans are showing up more and more in our Instagram feeds and in stores, it can feel a little foreign when you get...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
POPSUGAR

Lori Harvey's Wardrobe Is So Sexy, Even Her Sweater Dress Has Cutouts

Lori Harvey isn't allowing any time for us to catch up. Amid a breakout year that brought the launch of her skin-care line and romance with Michael B. Jordan, the model has been turning out look after look, and just days after wearing a crystal-covered gown at the Miss Universe pageant in Israel, Lori attended a holiday launch party wearing a notably sexy take on the turtleneck.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Jennifer Garner Just Admitted That the $10 Pants Trend We're Scared to Wear in Public Is Her Favorite

If you need us tomorrow, we're going to be at home making Ina Garten's beef bourguignon á la Jennifer Garner. She shared how to make the famous recipe, which is also one of her family's Christmas traditions, in yet another one of her enchanting cooking videos posted to Instagram. (They're some of our favorites, next to her cinematic cat masterpieces.) Mid-way through, she admits that sweatpants, like the ones she was wearing, are definitely her "favorite pants."
YOGA
In Style

Mila Kunis Just Wore Those Awful $600 Sneakers That Refuse to Go Away

Regardless of how many bodyguards under their employ or how sophisticated their security detail, there's one thing celebrities will seemingly never be safe from: thinking Golden Goose sneakers are cool. The intentionally dirty-looking shoes have been worn by Megan Fox, Reese Witherspoon, J.Lo, and so many other A-listers whose better...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
ETOnline.com

Lizzo Wore the Booty-Lifting Amazon Leggings Again In a Bold Color -- And They're Just $10

Lizzo wore the booty-lifting leggings from Amazon again! The musician's recent TikTok video shows her rocking a neon yellow pair while dancing with Shaun T. The singer proved the hype is real when she first shared a video of her famous curves in the affordable leggings while twerking (they're now Amazon's trendiest leggings) -- as if we needed another reason to buy the TikTok-influenced magical legging.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shoes#Skinny Jeans#Flared Jeans#The Curvy Fashionista
Footwear News

Ciara Poses in Striped Leggings, $41 T-Shirt and Lug-Sole Boots For Date Night

Ciara was sharply dressed in a casual date night look, which she designed herself. The musician posed for an Instagram Stories mirror selfie ahead of date night with husband Russell Wilson, wearing her Lita by Ciara brand’s $41 (on sale from $62) short-sleeved T-shirt. The black Heart On My Sleeve style was paired with her brand’s black $228 Luxe track pants, which featured white stripes on their sides for a sporty touch. The singer also wore stacks of gold bracelets and a delicate diamond necklace for added glamour. In later shots with Wilson, Ciara was shown to layer her look with...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Simone Biles Parties in Texas in Dior Sneakers, Crop Top and Sleek Leggings

Simone Biles took her sporty style on a party bus en route to Austin, Texas this week. While taking a mirror selfie on Instagram Stories before boarding the bus with her friends, the Olympian wore sleek black leggings. She paired the bottoms with a matching black crop top, as well as a puffy jacket in a deep berry hue. Biles completed her look with two delicate necklaces and several rings. For shoes, the award-winning gymnast elevated her athleisure with a pair of high-top Dior sneakers. The cream pair featured an allover gray print of the brand’s signature logo, as well as a lace-up silhouette....
TEXAS STATE
POPSUGAR

Stylists Say These Are the Best Haircuts For Thin Hair

Sometimes it's best to pick a haircut based on your hair type instead of following the latest trends. If you have thin hair, the best haircuts for you include the lob, the bob, the bixie, and the pixie. In addition to picking the right cut, there are styling changes you...
HAIR CARE
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Shows Off New Porsche Christmas Gift in Festive Pajamas & Gold Metallic Uggs

Jordyn Woods and boyfriend Karl-Anthony Towns spent Christmas apart for the second year in a row. But that didn’t stop the Minnesota Timberwolves baller from making his girlfriend’s holiday. Towns, 26, splurged on a brown Porsche Taycan featuring rose gold accents for Woods. In a new post, the fashion influencer, 24, can be seen posing with the luxury sports car while dressed in a pair of festive Christmas pajamas and shimmery gold metallic Ugg Scuffette II slippers. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods is also sporting a brown logo Louis Vuitton bomber jacket with black sleeves,...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
In Style

Sorry, Uggs — Kendall Jenner Just Found the Next Cool Winter Shoe

Kendall Jenner is an avid Ugg fan. She, like many other supermodels and celebs, is regularly seen wearing the cozy shoe. But her trusty boots might have some new competition in the form of a winter slip-on that kinda, sorta looks like the iconic Jennifer Aniston-approved puffer jacket from The North Face. Yeah, we thought you would be all ears.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Zaya Wade Models Green Crop Top, Shorts & White Sandals With Sister Kaavia in Tulle Dress & Vans Sneakers

Zaya Wade and Kaavia James are the cutest sibling duo. On Tuesday, Wade took to Instagram to share some new pictures of herself and her little sister. They both share a father in Dwyane Wade, whose wife Gabrielle Union is mother to Kaavia and stepmother do Zaya. In the adorable carousel photos, the pair is all smiles and could be seen posing side by side. “My little bff @kaaviajames,” the 14-year-old wrote.  Fans immediately flooded Wade’s comments with heart eye emojis and called them angels. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade) The twosome chose comfy and fitting...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Alicia Keys Pops in Yellow Pussybow Top, Purple Flared Pants and Burgundy Booties for Rockefeller Plaza Performance

Alicia Keys makes ice skating a stylish event. The “Diary” singer performed at the Rockefeller ice skating rink today, where she wore a bright and colorful getup. For the ensemble, Keys threw on a yellow blouse that featured a pussy-bow necktie. Over it, she donned a matching vest that incorporated yellow floral appliques. Also, Keys paired the pieces with plum-colored pants that added a perfect touch of color contrast. She accessorized the outfit with shiny silver dangling earrings that perfectly complimented her vibe. When it came down to the shoes, Keys popped on a pair of burgundy pointed-toe booties that helped to...
BEAUTY & FASHION
fashionista.com

5 Handbag Trends That Will Be Everywhere in 2022

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Kendall Jenner Is Bringing Back the Socks and Sandals Trend This Year

It may be a new year but Kendall Jenner is sticking to one of her favorite footwear trends: socks with sandals. The supermodel was spotted leaving a pilates class in Los Angeles on Tuesday wearing a cozy post-workout look complete with socks and black shearling-lined Birketnstock Arizona sandals. The slip-on style, which comes in other colorways, goes for $150 on revolve.com and features a suede upper, an anatomically shaped cork-latex footbed and a real dyed lamb shearling lining. The “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” star was seen in the same buckled sandals while out and about the day after Christmas. From her socks up, Jenner donned black leggings and a camel-colored fleece half-zip pullover sweatshirt with a classic stand-up collar. She pulled the casual outfit together with ease, adding a black headband, sunglasses and a black bag slung over her shoulder. Fellow supermodel Kaia Gerber has also been one to rock the socks-and-sandals combo trend. In fact, she’s been photographed wearing the exact same, extra-comfortable Birkenstocks as Kendall. Shop the look. Birkenstock Arizona Shearling Sandal, $150; revolve.com Roam Fuzzy Prism Slide, $132; revolve.com Cotton On Rex Faux Fur Double Buckle Slide, $35; cottonon.com Scroll through the gallery to check out Kendall Jenner’s style evolution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Tiffany Trump Goes Icy in Pale Blue Puffer Coat and Combat Boots with Marla Maples

Tiffany Trump brought an edge to ski style while celebrating the holidays with her mother, Marla Maples. For the occasion, Trump wore black leggings with a black top, layered beneath a pale blue puffer jacket. Her outerwear included a furry hood, as well as a zipped front pocket. The Georgetown University graduate’s look featured no accessories, apart from her diamond engagement ring. Maples took a similar style route, pairing slim black jeans with a metallic puffer jacket that featured a shearling lined hood. Her outfit also included black pointed-toe boots with silver toe accents. View this post on Instagram A post shared...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Kate Middleton Turns 40: A Look at Her Incredible Shoe Style as a Royal

There’s no doubt about it: Kate Middleton has become a bona fide style icon — admired by women across the globe for her classic style with a modern twist. When she announced her engagement to Prince William in 2010, Middleton sported a navy blue Issa dress that sold out immediately — and she’s continued to move product for designers ever since. The Duchess of Cambridge often steps out in styles from British designers, with favorites including Jenny Packham, Alexander McQueen and L.K. Bennett. While her taste veers toward the pricier end, Middleton rewears pieces often — recycling old favorites with new shoes...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Makes the Case for Socks and Sandals with Sporty Leggings and a Button-Up Sweater

Lori Harvey gave athleisure a twist this week with one of the most controversial shoe pairings ever: wearing socks with sandals. The model strolled in Los Angeles wearing black leggings and a black button-up sweater. The comfortable pieces were paired with angular sunglasses and gold hoop earrings, as well as several thin rings. Harvey finished her look with a printed shoulder bag, reminiscent of the early 2000s and following Y2K aesthetics that have taken the fashion world by storm. When it came to shoes, Harvey donned a pair of Yeezy slides. The brown style featured thick toe straps, as well as ridged soles for additional...
APPAREL
Teen Vogue

Kendall Jenner is Bringing Bootcut Jeans Back

Are bootcut jeans back? The not-quite-straight, not-quite-a-flare silhouette had a moment in the mid-2000s before skinny jeans took over everything, but according to Kendall Jenner, it's time for them to make a resurgence. Kendall was recently snapped out and about in Los Angeles on January 5 wearing the perfect LA...
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Shawn Mendes Does Comfy Travel Style in Blue Hoodie and Low-Top Black Sneakers

Shawn Mendes departed Miami in comfy and sharp travel style this week. The “Wonder” singer left the Magic City in a blue Nine One Seven hoodie, which featured a drawstring hood, white stitching and orange phone number embroidery on its front. Layered over a white T-shirt and black jeans, the comfy piece proved ideal for a relaxed and casual outfit. Mendes accessorized with several rings, as well as a striped bracelet. When it came to shoes, the “Illuminate” musician chose a pair of low-top sneakers. The style featured black canvas uppers with white stitched details, as well as slightly exaggerated white rubber soles....
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy