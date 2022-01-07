What Shoes Can You Wear With Flare And Bootcut Jeans?

When it comes to handbags, trends aren't as transient as they are in apparel. A solid tote or shoulder bag can live (and be loved) in your wardrobe forever. Still, we do see certain silhouettes rise in the proverbial ranking of "it" items — one year may be bigger for baguettes than the next, others, you may feel called towards an oversized clutch. If you want to get a sense for which of these will be in the zeitgeist, look closely at the 2022 collections we've seen so far, from the runways to the in-between seasons, as well as what tastemakers appear to be carrying as of late: So far, it's looking good for '90s-style shoulder bags (pictured above, center, at Blumarine), crescent shapes (above, left, at Brandon Maxwell) and clasp tops (above, right, at Simone Rocha). Click through the galleries below to see (and shop) the styles we foresee being big this year.

