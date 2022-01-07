ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Jon Bernthal was desperate to star in King Richard

ETOnline.com

Will Smith Never Thought He'd Make Anything Better Than 'The Pursuit of Happyness' Until 'King Richard'

Will Smith is reflecting on one of the most "beautiful experiences" of his career. ET's Nischelle Turner spoke to Smith and his King Richard co-stars, Aunjanue Ellis, Saniyya Sidney, Demi Singleton, Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn about why the biographical sports drama has been so impactful. The cast is being honored by the Palm Springs International Film Awards with the Ensemble Performance award.
MOVIES
Stamford Advocate

‘King Richard’ and ‘Ted Lasso’ Among Top Contenders for 2022 WGA Awards

Voting has only just begun for select nominees at the 2022 WGA Awards. Drama series, comedy series and new series votes will be taken until Jan. 5, while voting doesn’t even open for original and adapted screenplays until Jan. 12 (with a deadline of Jan. 26). Nominations for the television categories, as well as new media, news, radio/audio and promotional writing awards will be announced on Jan. 13, with screenplay nominations announced Jan. 27. Final voting for all takes place between Feb. 2 and Feb. 16, with the winners being announced at the 74th annual ceremony on March 20.
TENNIS
kcrw.com

Reinaldo Marcus Green: ‘King Richard’

This week on The Treatment, Elvis welcomes director Reinaldo Marcus Green, whose latest film is “King Richard,” which takes a closer look at Richard Williams, father of tennis greats Venus and Serena. Green’s other films include “Monsters and Men” and “Joe Bell.” Green tells The Treatment about the personal connection he felt to the story, growing up with an eye on playing major league baseball. He says it was important that the film show the pride the Williams family felt in their home in Compton, California. And Green says he believes Richard Williams was ahead of his time in his approach to not pushing his daughters to the edge of burning out.
COMPTON, CA
beyondthemic.com

Actress Layla Crawford from “King Richard”

We’re joined on the Starline by an award winning actor and assistant director. You’ve seen her in True Blood and NCIS: LA. Her latest project is the film “King Richard”. We welcome Layla Crawford. Layla, let’s go Beyond the Mic dancing since you were 4, acting...
MOVIES
Deadline

SAG Awards Film Analysis: With ‘Belfast’, ‘King Richard’, ‘CODA’, And ‘Gucci’ The Actors Are In A Family Way This Year

It was a mixed bag of good and bad news for many films in this morning’s announcement of nominations for the 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards, and as the first major guild to weigh in on this year’s race what the nominating committee of randomly chosen SAG/AFTRA members said takes on real import as the guild has an excellent track record of reflecting where Oscar nominations might also be headed. That said MGM’s House Of Gucci’s strong showing might surprise pundits with an excellent score of a co-leading three nominations including the all-important Outstanding Cast, which is SAG’s version of Best...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Movies
HipHopDX.com

DJ Jazzy Jeff Celebrates Will Smith's Golden Globe Win For 'King Richard'

Will Smith and DJ Jazzy Jeff became pop culture icons with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, the beloved ’90s sitcom that ran for six seasons between 1990 and 1996. But before their foray into acting, the Philly duo had performed as DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince, responsible for songs such as the Grammy Award-winning “Parents Just Don’t Understand” and the bone fide Hip Hop classic “Summertime.”
CELEBRITIES
Entertainment
Tennis
Celebrities

