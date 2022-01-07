Sandra Bullock praises Netflix's impact on the film industry

If watching the trailer for upcoming comedy The Lost City (starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe) has you aching for a good Sandra Bullock-led laugh, look no further. Just watching that trailer once is enough to make you nostalgic for all her best comedic performances so far. She’s had some truly iconic roles in the films that made our list, and while we left some of her biggest hits like Speed and Practical Magic off because they seemed to fit better into other genres, there are still seven absolutely charming comedies you have plenty of time to check out before The Lost City makes its debut.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO