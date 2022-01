Queen Elizabeth is hosting her very own Great British Bake Off, inviting UK residents to come up with a special dessert in honor of her Platinum Jubilee. On February 6th, the royal will officially become the first British monarch to celebrate 70 years on the throne, and to mark the occasion the palace will be throwing a number of anniversary events and initiatives all year long leading up to a bank holiday weekend from June 2 to 5. The four-day celebration will include a number of public events, community activities, and national moments of reflection on the Queen’s seven decades of service to the British public. Buckingham Palace also announced that they will be hosting a Platinum Pudding competition to come up with a new dessert named after the royal.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO