ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kate Hudson Recalls The Time She Had Back-To-Back Dates On The Same Night

By Devika Menon
IBTimes
IBTimes
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Kate Hudson has had some fun dating while she was a single woman, and recalled the time where she wound up one date, just to go to another one in the same night. During a game of "Truth or Drink" for her craft vodka line, King St. Vodka, the actor asked...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 1

Related
E! News

Kate Hudson's Most "Embarrassing" Date Story Is Totally Savage

Watch: Kate Hudson Tries Jessica Alba's "Wild" Beauty Product. Kate Hudson has figured out how to lose a guy in one day. The actress shared her wisdom on Instagram Jan. 6 in the form of her most "embarrassing" dating story during a fun game of Truth or Drink, which centered around promoting her gluten-free vodka brand. But instead of spilling liquor, in this case, Kate spilled quite a bit of tea.
CELEBRITIES
US Magazine

Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson Experience ‘Conflict’ Over Different Parenting Styles: She’s ‘Strict’

Doing it differently! Oliver Hudson and Kate Hudson are only three years apart, but the siblings have completely opposite tactics when it comes to raising their kids. Although the “Sibling Revelry” podcast cohosts “haven’t gotten into many fights … as adults,” Oliver, 45, told Andy Cohen on Thursday, January 6, that they do experience “conflict” over how they parent.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dave Bautista
Person
Kate Hudson
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
EW.com

Happy pregnancy, Julia Roberts!

Julia Roberts and husband Danny Moder are expecting their third child, the Oscar winner’s publicist tells People magazine, and I got inspired to write a celebratory haiku. Won’t you cook one up, too?Midnight at Julia’sShe whispers “Mary Reilly“New baby goes zzzzzzzzaddCredit(“Julia Roberts: Dennis Van Tine/LFI”)
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Date
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is A Clone Of Mom Jennifer Garner Arriving Back From Trip — Photos

Violet Affleck is Jennifer Garner 2.0! The 16-year-old looked like a total adult as she exited a vehicle and helped her siblings and mom unload their belongings. Violet Affleck is all grown up! The 16-year-old is a total clone of mom Jennifer Garner, 49, to the point they could be sisters. Violet was seen returning to Los Angeles with her mom on Saturday, Jan. 1 after a holiday getaway with her siblings Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9. Violet was seen unloading the car alongside her mom, carrying and moving various duffle bags which they took on vacation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
shefinds

My Jaw Is STILL On The Floor After Seeing The Plunging Sequin Dress Sandra Bullock Is Wearing In The New 'Lost City' Trailer

Is it just us, or does anyone else think that Sandra Bullock has turned back the clock this year? Fresh from wowing us with her skintight crystal Stella McCartney catsuit on the red carpet earlier this month, the 57-year-old actress is back with yet another jaw-dropping look; this time for the promo poster and trailer of her brand new movie, The Lost City.
MOVIES
shefinds

Here’s The Real Reason Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Broke Up—So Sad!

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple we never knew we needed this year! Although they are 2021 couple goals and appear to be living their best lives right now, things weren’t always so peachy with the former exes who initially dated between 2000 and 2004! If you always wanted to know more details about their widely-publicized split and why they called off their engagement just days before their wedding in 2004 then you’re in luck, as the 49-year-old The Last Duel actor just revealed the real reason for them going their separate ways 17 years ago!
CELEBRITIES
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
68K+
Followers
31K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy