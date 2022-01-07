ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Coachella 2022: Billie Eilish, Kanye west & Swedish House Mafia

By Tora Northman
Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing the news that Travis Scott had been dropped from the Coachella lineup following the Astroworld tragedy last year, fans have been eagerly waiting to find out who would replace him. Originally, the festival was announced in January 2020 but has been postponed four times since due to the...

www.highsnobiety.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
AceShowbiz

Safaree Calls Tank 'Suck' for Dissing Him Over His Criticism Against Kanye West's Fashion Choice

Aside from Tank, many online users on Twitter call out the 'Love and Hip Hop: New York' star for saying that he's bothered by the 'Donda' artist's current style. AceShowbiz - Safaree Samuels and Tank had a playful back-and-forth online. After the singer/songwriter dissed the former for his criticism against Kanye West's fashion choice, the "Love & Hip Hop: New York" cast member called the R&B star "suck."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Billie Eilish
Person
Frank Ocean
Person
Kanye
Person
Travis Scott
Vibe

Kanye West Will Reportedly Co-Headline Coachella 2022

For the first time in more than a decade, Kanye West is reportedly set to return to the Coachella stage as a headliner this April. West, along with indie-pop singer Billie Eilish, will co-headline the 2022 festival on Saturday and Sunday nights, respectively. EDM group Swedish House Mafia have also joined the lineup, but it’s unclear if they will be a third headliner. If the rumors are true, at just 20 years old Eilish will be the youngest artist to headline the festival. Travis Scott, Rage Against the Machine, and Frank Ocean were all set to headline Coachella 2020, prior to...
CELEBRITIES
Rolling Stone

Kanye West Debuts New Hoodies in ‘Heaven and Hell’ Video

Kanye West debuted his “Heaven and Hell” video during Monday’s College Football Playoff National Championship game. The song appears on West’s Donda, which arrived in August. The video, which serves double-duty as a Yeezy Gap ad that also showcases the brand’s new hoodies, is set at night as people roam around a city wearing the dark hoodies. Faces are obscured in the shadows and also by face masks. It culminates in a sea of clouds and floating bodies swirling the skies. Earlier in the day, West and Netflix announced that Act One of three-part documentary, jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, will premiere in theaters on Feb. 10, a week before the start of Netflix’s rollout. Netflix will release the trilogy that follows West’s career and features never-before-seen footage beginning on Feb. 16. The documentary will feature footage that was shot over the course of more than two decades by directors Coodie & Chike — the duo behind several of the artist’s videos, including “Through the Wire” and “Jesus Walks (Version 3).”
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Swedish House Mafia#Rage Against The Machine#Donda
WUSA

Billie Eilish Was Secretly a Redhead for a Whole Week

Billie Eilish is the queen of hair transformations! The 20-year-old "Happier Than Ever" singer took to her Instagram Stories to reflect on 2021 with the help of some of her fans. Eilish asked her fans to pick a random date from the past year, and when one chose Nov. 22,...
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

As Kanye West Begins New Romance, He Allegedly Has Feelings About Kim Kardashian And Pete Davidson

As the weeks were winding down in 2021, Kanye West was making a seriously public effort to win back his wife, Kim Kardashian. He even copped to all his wrongdoings and mistakes in their relationship that led to her filing for divorce in February. However, the rapper has also (in the same timeframe) been linked to not one, not two but three women. His latest romance just recently started but, not-so-surprisingly, West still apparently has feelings about Kardashian and her new beau (Pete Davidson) getting more serious.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Kanye West Reveals YEEZY x Gap x Balenciaga Collaboration

It is official – Kanye West has confirmed a collaboration with YEEZY, Gap, and Balenciaga. After collaborating with Demna for over a year on various projects, including DONDA, it was only a matter of time before the two would team up to create something with their respective brands. But, we never expected it to become a three-way partnership with Gap.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
hotnewhiphop.com

Billie Eilish Might Headline Coachella, Travis Scott Removed: Report

The festival circuit suffered from the lockdowns of the past few years including Coachella. The 2020 edition was stacked with headliners like Frank Ocean, Rage Against The Machine, and Travis Scott, though only one of them confirmed that they'd be returning for 2022. Frank Ocean is confirmed for the 2023 edition of the festival while RATM pulled out from performing this year. Meanwhile, Travis Scott remains on the line-up, though it seems quite slim that he'll touch the stage in the aftermath of the Astroworld fest.
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Kanye West Is Embracing Uniform Dressing

Kanye West is stepping into 2022 with the whole "uniform dressing" thing on lock. Last night, the rapper was papp'ed with Uncut Gems heroine Julia Fox, his rumored girlfriend (of course, it goes without saying that Ye-related gossip should always be taken with a grain of salt). Judging from yesterday's...
CELEBRITIES
Highsnobiety

Kanye West Buys 'DONDA' Street Market Merch Bootleg

Sure, it's nice to have Demna designing your merch but sometimes the fans come correct. Ye just returned to LA with new partner Julia Fox in tow but, first, Ye picked up a bootleg DONDA shirt, displaying it in full to waiting paparazzi. It's a pretty big coup for local...
APPAREL
SPY

The Kanye West Yeezy Gap Hoodie Has Sent The Internet Into A Frenzy Again (Video)

Ye — or the artist formerly known as Kanye West — surprised fans with the release of a new music video, which debuted on ESPN during the NCAA Georgia vs. Alabama college football game late on January 10. The surprise drop also doubled as a promo for the restock of the Yeezy hoodie, a collaboration with Gap that was initially released in September 2021 and immediately sold out. The restocked hoodie is now available on Gap’s website in black and blue, but you have to be quick to catch it. The website appears to be having some issues with connectivity, but...
APPAREL
epicstream.com

Kanye West Shock: Rapper Hiring Hot Models To Make Kim Kardashian Jealous? Music Mogul Reportedly Headlining 2022 Coachella With Billie Eilish

Kanye West is allegedly surrounding himself with hot models to make Kim Kardashian jealous. It seems like Kanye West is not taking his breakup with Kim Kardashian so well. While the social media maven appears to be moving on just fine, the “Flashing Lights” rapper is said to be struggling with the fact that his former ladylove is now happy in the arms of another man – in this case, Pete Davidson.
CELEBRITIES
EDMTunes

Swedish House Mafia Release Orchestral Version Of ‘One’

Swedish House Mafia is kicking off 2022 in epic fashion. In collaboration with Swedish Composer Jacob Mühlrad, the trio has released an Orchestral version of mega-hit ‘One.’ Released in 2010, the track quickly took over the dance music world. 12 years later, the new track ‘One Symphony’ brings new energy to the iconic record. Even with removing all the electronic synths, this one still brings the same heat as the original.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Kanye West: Netflix documentary trailer shows Ye arguing with Rhymefest about being a genius

Kanye West is seen discussing his claim to be a genius in a trailer for the forthcoming Netflix documentary about his life.The rapper and producer, who legally changed his name to Ye in October last year, is the subject of the three-part series titled Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, from filmmakers Clarence “Coodie” Simmons and Chike Ozah. The duo are behind West’s music videos including “Jesus Walks” and “Through the Wire”.Jeen-Yuhs is comprised from more than 20 years of footage of West, and will be unveiled by the streaming service next month.In one moment filmed in 2002, West is seen...
CELEBRITIES
GQMagazine

Kanye Goes on Massive Shopping Spree, Comes Back with Yeezy x Gap x Balenciaga Collab

In many ways, Kanye West is a man of habit. So, when he wears variations on the same uniform for months on end (these days, that means a Yeezy Gap-style hoodie under Balenciaga outerwear, with well-worn jeans tucked into some aggro boots), holds power meetings at several Sant Ambroeus locations in Manhattan, goes to Carbone with Julia Fox twice in one week (in two different cities!), and buys out every Balenciaga store along the Eastern Seaboard, it’s all par for the course. He's just doing the stuff he loves—until he's doing something a little more.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy