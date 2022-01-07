ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Suffolk’s impaired waterbodies: Many downgraded on DEC’s updated list

By Denise Civiletti
 5 days ago
From the Long Island Sound on the north shore to the bays on the south, from the bays and harbors of western Suffolk to the bays between the Twin Forks, the list of impaired waterbodies across Suffolk County is long and the impairments serious. The State Department of Environmental...

riverheadlocal

Planning board shifts time of evening meetings to 6 p.m.

The Riverhead Planning Board’s evening meetings will take place at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m., effective with the Feb. 3 meeting. The planning board meets on the first and third Thursday of the month in the meeting room at Riverhead Town Hall. The board’s meetings have been scheduled to alternated between afternoon and evening start-times, with the first meeting of the month held in the evening and the second meeting held in the afternoon. The afternoon meeting starts at 3 p.m.
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Snow complicates much-delayed loose-leaf pickup in Riverhead

Friday’s snowstorm, while not a major snow event, was enough to complicate things mightily for the Riverhead Highway Department and its newly installed superintendent. Crews had just begun the much-delayed loose leaf pickup on Monday, Jan. 3 and were at it less than three full days before they had to shift gears and focus on snow removal.
RIVERHEAD, NY
Government
riverheadlocal

50th Anniversary Webinar for North Fork Environmental Council to be held Jan. 19

Celebrate 50 years of the North Fork Environmental Council and join the webinar to discuss the past, future and goals of the group on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The panelists will discuss the NFEC’s foundation in 1972 by a group of concerned citizens. The group will also discuss the work they’ve done and what hasn’t work. They will then pivot to what ifs and what’s next to receive input from participants for the goals and future efforts for the next 50 years.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Live updates: Winter storm of Jan. 7

(Jan. 8- 4 a.m.) The winter storm emergency in the Town of Riverhead was rescinded as of midnight. (4:35 p.m.) Motorists who venture out tonight should watch out for drifting snow on certain roads around Riverhead, Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski said this afternoon. Drifting is likely on Sound Avenue, Hulse...
RIVERHEAD, NY
riverheadlocal

Rental assistance webinar set ahead of eviction moratorium expiring

Suffolk County and local community organizations will host a webinar to inform residents on how to apply for New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday from 12-1 p.m.. The webinar is being held ahead of the expiration of New York State’s eviction moratorium on Jan. 15. The...
riverheadlocal

The current COVID testing chaos is a fiasco that should not be happening

Long Island is in the midst of an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, thanks to the many gatherings with family and friends that took place during the holidays and the omicron variant, which is significantly more contagious than than delta. This was entirely predictable, but it’s as if our government agencies and healthcare systems were taken by surprise, because we are sadly unprepared to deal with this surge.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

Flanders man airlifted after crash

A bicyclist struck by a pickup truck in the intersection of Route 105 and Flanders Road Sunday afternoon was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Southampton Town Police said. Police said the cyclist, a 49-year-old Flanders man was northbound on Flanders Road yesterday shortly after...
SOUTHAMPTON, NY
riverheadlocal

Around Town: Jan. 2

A Happy New Year to all and it may it be a truly wonderful one for all of us!. Autumn Worth (Riverhead High School 2018 graduate) and William McGregor were married on Sunday, December 26 at Blaze Church in Flanders by Pastor Keith Indovino. Autumn’s mom Christine Floege had the honor of walking Autumn down the aisle and giving her away to William. They held a small reception with family and friends at the Riverhead VFW which was decorated like a “Winter Wonderland.” She was surrounded by her parents Christine and Jason Floege, two sisters Isabella and Cora along with her mother-in-law Shannon McGregor, his sister Jessie and brother Tristan. William originally from Florida is now stationed in Anchorage, Alaska serving in the United States Army. Autumn’s grandmother Robin Mitchell was not at the wedding but send her love to the couple. The affair was small due to the times of covid and omicron but those in attendance enjoyed the festivities and wish Autumn and William the best in the future. Congratulations to both and thank you William for your service to our nation.
riverheadlocal

Hochul’s ‘Winter Surge Plan 2.0’ extends mask mandate to Feb. 1, imposes new requirements on SUNY/CUNY campuses

Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the indoor mask mandate to Feb. 1, she announced today during a press briefing in Albany. Hochul also announced that faculty at all SUNY and CUNY colleges will be required to be vaccinated when they return to school after the winter break and all SUNY and CUNY students that are eligible for a booster will be required to get a booster shot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
riverheadlocal

Huge spike in new COVID cases seen; governor urges New Yorkers to ‘be smart’ about holiday gatherings

New York State reported a record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. New data from the State Department of Health for Wednesday showed 38,835 new confirmed cases statewide, eclipsing the former one-day high of 19,942 on Jan 14. There were roughly the same number of test results reported on both dates: 324,671 on Jan. 14 and 324,786 on Dec. 22, but the positivity rate was 6.1% on Jan. 14 and 12% on Wednesday, a 97% increase. There were 28,924 new cases on Tuesday.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
riverheadlocal

riverheadlocal

