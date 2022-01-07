Suffolk’s impaired waterbodies: Many downgraded on DEC’s updated list
By Denise Civiletti
5 days ago
From the Long Island Sound on the north shore to the bays on the south, from the bays and harbors of western Suffolk to the bays between the Twin Forks, the list of impaired waterbodies across Suffolk County is long and the impairments serious. The State Department of Environmental...
The Riverhead Planning Board’s evening meetings will take place at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m., effective with the Feb. 3 meeting. The planning board meets on the first and third Thursday of the month in the meeting room at Riverhead Town Hall. The board’s meetings have been scheduled to alternated between afternoon and evening start-times, with the first meeting of the month held in the evening and the second meeting held in the afternoon. The afternoon meeting starts at 3 p.m.
New confirmed cases of COVID-19 have declined statewide over the past two days and health officials are hoping it’s the beginning of a trend. There were 48,686 new confirmed ca There were 48,686 new confirmed cases yesterday in New York, down from 54,749 on Sunday, Gov. Kathy Hochul said during a press briefing this morning.
Friday’s snowstorm, while not a major snow event, was enough to complicate things mightily for the Riverhead Highway Department and its newly installed superintendent. Crews had just begun the much-delayed loose leaf pickup on Monday, Jan. 3 and were at it less than three full days before they had to shift gears and focus on snow removal.
Community members are invited to attend a toy train outreach program and clinic with volunteers from the Railroad Museum of Long Island at the Shoppes at East Wind in Wading River this weekend. The event is free to attend and open to everyone interested in trains, train layouts or operations....
Celebrate 50 years of the North Fork Environmental Council and join the webinar to discuss the past, future and goals of the group on Wednesday, Jan. 19 at 6:30 p.m. The panelists will discuss the NFEC’s foundation in 1972 by a group of concerned citizens. The group will also discuss the work they’ve done and what hasn’t work. They will then pivot to what ifs and what’s next to receive input from participants for the goals and future efforts for the next 50 years.
(Jan. 8- 4 a.m.) The winter storm emergency in the Town of Riverhead was rescinded as of midnight. (4:35 p.m.) Motorists who venture out tonight should watch out for drifting snow on certain roads around Riverhead, Highway Superintendent Mike Zaleski said this afternoon. Drifting is likely on Sound Avenue, Hulse...
Suffolk County Crime Stoppers and Riverhead Town Police are seeking the public’s help to identify and locate three men they say stole $1,500 worth of roofing shingles from the Riverhead Home Depot last year. Police said in a Jan. 7 press release the men stole 28 packages of roofing...
Suffolk County and local community organizations will host a webinar to inform residents on how to apply for New York State’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program on Wednesday from 12-1 p.m.. The webinar is being held ahead of the expiration of New York State’s eviction moratorium on Jan. 15. The...
Newly elected Presiding Officer Kevin McCaffrey wasted no time in moving to undo the bitterly contested redistricting plan pushed through by the outgoing Democratic majority at a special meeting on New Year’s Eve. McCaffrey, at the legislature’s organizational meeting yesterday, sponsored a procedural motion to rescind the its Dec....
Meetings of the Riverhead Town board after Jan. 4 will be held virtually because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases, Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced at Thursday’s work session. The decision comes as New York State’s and Suffolk County’s COVID-19 case numbers are reaching record highs on a daily...
Long Island is in the midst of an unprecedented COVID-19 surge, thanks to the many gatherings with family and friends that took place during the holidays and the omicron variant, which is significantly more contagious than than delta. This was entirely predictable, but it’s as if our government agencies and healthcare systems were taken by surprise, because we are sadly unprepared to deal with this surge.
A bicyclist struck by a pickup truck in the intersection of Route 105 and Flanders Road Sunday afternoon was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of his injuries, Southampton Town Police said. Police said the cyclist, a 49-year-old Flanders man was northbound on Flanders Road yesterday shortly after...
A Happy New Year to all and it may it be a truly wonderful one for all of us!. Autumn Worth (Riverhead High School 2018 graduate) and William McGregor were married on Sunday, December 26 at Blaze Church in Flanders by Pastor Keith Indovino. Autumn’s mom Christine Floege had the honor of walking Autumn down the aisle and giving her away to William. They held a small reception with family and friends at the Riverhead VFW which was decorated like a “Winter Wonderland.” She was surrounded by her parents Christine and Jason Floege, two sisters Isabella and Cora along with her mother-in-law Shannon McGregor, his sister Jessie and brother Tristan. William originally from Florida is now stationed in Anchorage, Alaska serving in the United States Army. Autumn’s grandmother Robin Mitchell was not at the wedding but send her love to the couple. The affair was small due to the times of covid and omicron but those in attendance enjoyed the festivities and wish Autumn and William the best in the future. Congratulations to both and thank you William for your service to our nation.
As the omicron variant continues to surge in New York and across the U.S., new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County yesterday were more than double the previous record-high number, which was recorded during the peak of last winter’s surge. According to the State Health Department, 4,577 new COVID-19...
Gov. Kathy Hochul has extended the indoor mask mandate to Feb. 1, she announced today during a press briefing in Albany. Hochul also announced that faculty at all SUNY and CUNY colleges will be required to be vaccinated when they return to school after the winter break and all SUNY and CUNY students that are eligible for a booster will be required to get a booster shot.
With COVID-19 cases rising across the region, Northwell Health has temporarily suspended all visitation at all its hospitals, including Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. “These steps are being taken to maintain the safety of our patients and care teams,” the health system said in a message posted to its...
Peconic Bay Medical Center is opening up a new drive-thru coronavirus PCR testing site in Riverhead amidst a surge of coronavirus cases. The tests. Testing is free and available by appointment only from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. starting on Tuesday and currently running through Monday, Jan. 3. Appointments can be made online here.
New York State reported a record number of confirmed COVID-19 cases Thursday. New data from the State Department of Health for Wednesday showed 38,835 new confirmed cases statewide, eclipsing the former one-day high of 19,942 on Jan 14. There were roughly the same number of test results reported on both dates: 324,671 on Jan. 14 and 324,786 on Dec. 22, but the positivity rate was 6.1% on Jan. 14 and 12% on Wednesday, a 97% increase. There were 28,924 new cases on Tuesday.
Suffolk County reached a daily coronavirus test positivity rate of more 13.7% yesterday, as public health experts warn families to take precautions against an expanding surge of the coronavirus led by the omicron variant. The current weekly average positivity rate in Suffolk County is 10.8%, compared to a 7.2% positivity...
Suffolk County’s Department of Social Services office in Riverhead is moving to the former Kmart building on Route 58. County legislators yesterday authorized a 20-year lease of 38,555 square feet of the vacant big box store on the corner of Route 58 and Northville Turnpike. The Riverhead DSS office...
