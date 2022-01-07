ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motorsports

F1 changes needed after ‘bitter taste’ of season finale

By Tom Kershaw
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1co5I2_0dfJ1sBA00

British former racing driver Johnny Herbert has said that Max Verstappen ’s controversial final lap victory over Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi “should never have happened” and left “a bitter taste”.

Verstappen clinched his maiden world championship after race director Michael Masi appeared to break the FIA’s own regulations by allowing the cars between Hamilton and Verstappen to unlap themselves under safety car conditions.

Masi’s decision created a shootout between the title rivals but with the benefit of fresh tyres, Verstappen had a clear advantage and duly denied Hamilton a record-breaking eighth world championship.

Herbert said the outcome was unfair and echoed other drivers’ sentiments that the sport is in danger of sacrificing sporting integrity for the sake of entertainment.

“This should never have happened and it should never again,” Herbert wrote in Motor Sport Magazine . “This one leaves a bitter taste.

“Lewis had done absolutely nothing wrong, Red Bull had made the right calls on the strategy. Then it just seemed unfair that Lewis lost it when he had no chance of a fight.

“So what should have happened? The track was clear, but there wasn’t time to let the unlapped cars past. They should have been released to race with the five unlapped cars remaining in between Hamilton and Verstappen. That way it could have been a two-lap shootout, with Max having to pass those cars before he got to Lewis.

“That’s more racey than giving Max such an advantage.

“What we’ve had this year has been very positive for F1 because it has got people talking about it again, which hasn’t been the case for a long time. We didn’t need the last lap to make it exciting.”

Comments / 0

Related
firstsportz.com

Lewis Hamilton Bounces Back from Devastating F1 Title Loss to Max Verstappen, securing Prestigious PETA Award

The 2021 saw the 7 times world champion Lewis Hamilton having one of his most disappointing campaigns in his career as he lost out on the chance became 8-time F1 world champion. After his Red Bull rival Max Verstappen overtook him in the last lap of season finisher in Abu Dhabi thanks controversial unlapping decision by race director Michael Masi.
MOTORSPORTS
Motorsport.com

Schumacher has "great expectations" for 2022 Haas F1 car

Ferrari Driver Academy member and 2020 Formula 2 champion, Schumacher graduated to F1 last year with the backmarker Haas team. Haas opted against developing its car for 2021 so it could focus all its resources on the new technical regulations for 2022, resigning it to the back of the grid and a season without points.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Red Bull chief criticises Lewis Hamilton for ‘media-loving life’

Red Bull boss Helmut Marko has accused Lewis Hamilton of leading a “media-loving life” when describing what’s different between the seven-time champion and Max Verstappen.The two rivals have different personalities and approaches to the media. But of late Hamilton hasn’t been appearing publicly and has hardly been seen since Verstappen denied him a record eighth world title. The pair headed into the final race of the season on equal points and the Dutchman overtook the Mercedes star in the last lap.“There is the seven-time world champion who leads a rather media-loving life,” Marko told ServusTV. Hamilton was pictured at...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen controversies evened out in Abu Dhabi, Nico Rosberg claims

The controversy between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix evened itself out over the course of the race, according to former world champion Nico Rosberg. Hamilton was denied a record-breaking eighth championship when a series of incidents, combined with some questionable decisions from race director Michael Masi, led to Verstappen overtaking him on the final lap of the season.But Rosberg, a former teammate of Hamilton, has said the Mercedes driver benefitted from a favourable decision earlier in the race when he cut the corner, following a wheel-to-wheel battle with Verstappen. “It was good what...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Verstappen
Person
Lewis Hamilton
racingnews365.com

F1 fans' favourite race of 2021 season revealed

F1 fans have voted the Italian Grand Prix as their favourite race of the 2021 season, a new survey has revealed. Formula 1 asked followers of the sport to vote on the all-important topic, and 52,000 gladly accepted the challenge of picking the best event from what proved to be a very memorable year.
MOTORSPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British#Fia#Motor Sport Magazine#Red Bull#F1
blackchronicle.com

The key dates for testing and F1’s 2022 season

Formula One is set to have a record 23 races this season. The 2022 campaign follows on from one of the most incredible title battles in F1’s history, one that ended in controversy at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in December. It seems as if that campaign is barely...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton only ‘50-50’ to return to F1 for 2022 season, Alain Prost claims

There is only a “50-50” chance that Lewis Hamilton returns to Formula One for the 2022 season, according to four-time world champion Alain Prost. Hamilton is said to be “disillusioned” with the sport after he lost out on a record-breaking eighth world championship to Max Verstappen on the final lap of the season in a hugely controversial season-decider at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month. There have been reports that Hamilton and Mercedes have yet to receive assurances from the FIA that there will be changes to how race rules are enforced from next season, following team boss...
MOTORSPORTS
firstsportz.com

Mercedes Disclose Why Lewis Hamilton Chooses to Stay in the Dark

The 2021 Formula 1 season hosted one of the most dramatic and entertaining title dual F1 has seen for a long time whose controversy still continuous. 7 times world champion Lewis Hamilton lost in the final lap of season finisher in Abu Dhabi to reigning world champion Max Verstappen thanks to a Michael Masi decision to allow only the cars between leader Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to unlap during the safety car lap allowing Verstappen to secure the crown using his fresh tyre advantage.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton ‘sabbatical year’ raised as possibility for 2022

Lewis Hamilton could take a “sabbatical year” from Formula One if he does not receive assurances from the FIA that there will be changes to how its rules are enforced ahead of next season, it was been warned. Hamilton lost out on a record-breaking eighth F1 title to Max Verstappen on the last lap of the season at a hugely controversial Abu Dhabi Grand Prix last month. The 36-year-old is still yet to add any further comment on the result of the race, after Mercedes withdrew their appeal of Verstappen’s championship victory. Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff did reveal,...
MOTORSPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Motorsports
Place
Abu Dhabi
NewsBreak
Formula One
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Sebastian Vettel calls for more help over mental health of drivers in F1

Sebastian Vettel has said Formula One has “catching up to do” in recognising the importance of mental health amongst drivers.The four-time world champion suggested that drivers still hesitate to ask for help if they are struggling with their mental health. Vettel said not as much importance is given to mental wellbeing than there is to treating physical health or injuries. The German’s comments come after McLaren driver Lando Norris spoke out about his mental health struggles last season. The 22-year-old said he found it difficult to adjust to the fame and scrutiny that comes with being a Formula One...
MENTAL HEALTH
racingnews365.com

F1 boss warns of possible changes to 2022 calendar

The 2022 Formula 1 season looks set to be the biggest yet, with a record-breaking 23 races planned. However, the sport's CEO, Stefano Domenicali, admits that there could still be adjustments to the calendar. Stefano Domenicali, CEO of Formula 1, has warned that the upcoming 2022 calendar could still face...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 teams expected to play ‘a few tricks’ to exploit 2022 rule changes

Formula 1 engineers will perform some “trickery” to capitalise on the sport’s new regulations, according to McLaren technical director James Key.After a thrilling 2021 season which saw Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen dominate throughout, F1 has drafted in new regulations to shake up the sport in pursuit of greater variance.The sport will see a change to the aerodynamic composition of the cars. While simplified front and rear wings should result in minimal turbulent air created as well as enabling cars to follow through technical sections across all the circuits on the schedule.And after much discussion and debate surrounding rear...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Max Verstappen’s father acted like a ‘lunatic’ to improve son’s driving

Max Verstappen’s father Jos has revealed his son viewed him as a “lunatic” for his role in making the Dutchman the “man to beat” in Formula 1.A former Formula 1 driver himself who recorded two podium finishes during the 1994 season, Jos played a key role in the younger Verstappen’s development into a world champion.And the 49-year-old has now revealed the lengths he went to in order to compel his son to push harder in qualifying during his single season at Formula 3 level in 2014.“I even hung over the pit wall in Formula 3 to encourage him to...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton waits on Abu Dhabi inquiry as Mercedes deny deal to remove Michael Masi

Lewis Hamilton’s Formula One future remains in the balance, if only because there has been no clarification from him in public over his intentions ahead of the 2022 campaign. The British racer is still contracted with Mercedes through to 2023, but speculation has grown that he could walk away ever since the dramatic events at the end of last term which saw Max Verstappen clinch the championship on the final lap of the season.Four-time world champion Alain Prostrated the chances of Hamilton coming back to F1 at just “50-50”, amid suggestions that the outcome of an inquiry into the...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

FIA warned against ‘preferential’ team radios after Toto Wolff and Christian Horner controversy

Formula 1 has been warned to not permit “preferential” communications between teams and the FIA.A controversial ending to the 2021 season, which saw Max Verstappen edge out Lewis Hamilton in Abu Dhabi, has raised concerns surrounding the Briton’s future, with the legendary Alain Prost even claiming the Mercedes star “could be finished”.A bitter taste was left for Mercedes with Toto Wolff irate and criticism levelled at race director Michael Masi’s decision to only allow some lapped cars to overtake the safety car before the final lap.And with Red Bull Team Principal Christian Horner appearing to pressurise Masi to clear...
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

Daniel Ricciardo believes drivers’ emotions aren’t taken into account

Formula 1 star Daniel Ricciardo believes people don’t consider drivers’ feelings when they are criticised by fans and in the media.The Australian star says travelling around the world and being away from family and friends can take their toll on F1 drivers. He adds he has been “lonely” during a season before and people outside of the sport should be mindful that they are “real people”.“I think with anyone in the spotlight or anyone on TV, sometimes to the outside they are not seen as, like, real people,” he said, per Autosport.com.“It’s like, if you’re an actor…oh, that’s Brad Pitt....
MOTORSPORTS
SkySports

F1 in 2022: What's changing? When are the races? Who are favourites? Essential Q&A for the new season

A rules revolution for the 2022 season means we will see a completely new generation of cars. Lewis Hamilton: Where do we stand on his F1 future?. The concept, marking one of the biggest technical changes in F1 history, has been overhauled from recent years and is, in essence, a simplified yet striking new-look race car following a drastic aerodynamics overhaul. The car features several noticeable tweaks but the headlines are bigger and less technical front and rear wings, larger 18-inch wheels and a specially designed 'ground-effect' floor.
MOTORSPORTS
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy