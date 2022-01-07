ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Instagram

Addison Green gives you a behind the scenes look at Thunderbolt 12

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=473pTM_0dfJ1PmD00

This live event has ended.  The above video is a replay.

News 12's Addison Green is out checking the roads in Thunderbolt 12 this morning as heavy snow falls across Long Island. He is LIVE with a News 12 Digital exclusive behind-the-scenes look at Thunderbolt 12.

Follow Addison: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
News 12

COVID-19 death is latest tragedy for Bridgeport family

A Bridgeport family familiar with grief is mourning the loss of a woman who died from COVID-19 during the surge of the Omicron variant. Jamar Blakely tells News 12 Connecticut what his family has been going through over the past few days is very similar to the grief they have suffered time and again over the past decade.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
iheart.com

Behind the Scenes Minis: Photography Innovators

Holly and Tracy discuss Daguerre's life, and veer off into VR, and the nature of Daguerre's monetization of photography. Then they talk about the famously handsome Cornelius and the importance of photography to our modern world.
PHOTOGRAPHY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderbolt#Long Island#Behind The Scenes#Digital
Wichita Eagle

Behind-the-scenes look at the Lion King

Watch the Lion King character Rafiki have her colorful makeup applied backstage at the Fabulous Fox Theater in St. Louis in 2012. The same company performed the show in Wichita later that year.
WICHITA, KS
Connecticut Post

Netflix Announces ‘Don’t Look Up’ Behind the Scenes Podcast Series ‘The Last Movie Ever Made’

The podcast series will be composed of six episodes and will debut its first installment on Jan. 7, 2022. Along with a glimpse into the film’s production process and an argument regarding the story’s parallels to how ruling institutions have mishandled the COVID-19 pandemic, the podcast will also feature appearances by various members of its sizable ensemble cast, including Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Tyler Perry, Ariana Grande, Timothée Chalamet, Rob Morgan and Himesh Patel.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
vegoutmag.com

A Behind-the-Scenes Look at Actress Torrey DeVitto’s Cruelty-Free Lifestyle

We spoke with the talented plant-based actress to learn more about her favorite vegan snacks, beauty products, and more. If you’ve tuned into Chicago Med, Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill,  or Pretty Little Liars, chances are, you’ve seen Torrey DeVitto grace the screen. The incomparable actress makes waves on TV shows and films with her acting chops, but she’s also doing amazing things behind the scenes with her activism work. Aside from advocating for women’s rights, DeVitto speaks out for the animals and regularly supports organizations such as PETA and The Humane Society of the United States. She practices alternative medicine, veganism, and holistic wellness. DeVitto’s plant-based lifestyle extends from her plate to the clothes she wears and the beauty products she uses. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at actress Torrey DeVitto’s cruelty-free lifestyle.
TV SHOWS
hawaiipublicradio.org

A behind-the-scenes look at Kuleana Rum Works on Hawaiʻi Island

The Conversation takes you to the Kawaihae coast of the Big Island to get a behind-the-scenes look at Steve Jefferson’s distillery. The folks at Kuleana Rum Works make their spirits without any additives — no added sweeteners, flavors or colors — in hopes that people can appreciate the more natural taste of the distilled sugarcane juice. Jefferson spoke with The Conversation all about it.
DRINKS
Turnto10.com

Behind the Scenes at Warwick Ice Cream

Warwick Ice Cream is a Rhode Island Institution. The family owned business has made custom flavors for some A-list celebrities, and now Studio 10's Rosie Woods and Mario Hilario! We got a special look behind the scenes at Warwick Ice Cream, plus we got a taste of the special flavors they made for Studio 10!
News 12

21 shots fired in Newburgh; 2 teens wounded by gunfire

City of Newburgh police were out in full force Friday after two teens were shot in a hail of gunfire overnight. Police say 21 shots were fired on the corner of South Lander and Overlook Place around midnight. Neighbors say they thought the shots were firecrackers at first. "It sounded...
NEWBURGH, NY
News 12

NJ man fired over COVID-19 vaccine mandate says testing should always be an option

As the United States Supreme Court is set to hear arguments about President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates, a New Jersey man is taking a stand against his job. The Supreme Court case is for the president’s attempt to mandate the vaccine at large companies and for health care workers. But this conflict is still playing out on a smaller scale across New Jersey.
PUBLIC HEALTH
News 12

Multiple pileup crashes reported on CT roadways due to icy conditions

Multiple pileup crashes were reported on Connecticut roadways after quick-moving freezing rain, according to officials. Department of Transportation cameras showed a major tractor-trailer crash on I-95 in Norwalk near exit 15 - US 7 northbound. A pileup crash was reported on Route 8 by exit 5 in Bridgeport that also...
NORWALK, CT
News 12

News 12

40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy