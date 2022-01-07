Addison Green gives you a behind the scenes look at Thunderbolt 12

We spoke with the talented plant-based actress to learn more about her favorite vegan snacks, beauty products, and more. If you’ve tuned into Chicago Med, Vampire Diaries, One Tree Hill, or Pretty Little Liars, chances are, you’ve seen Torrey DeVitto grace the screen. The incomparable actress makes waves on TV shows and films with her acting chops, but she’s also doing amazing things behind the scenes with her activism work. Aside from advocating for women’s rights, DeVitto speaks out for the animals and regularly supports organizations such as PETA and The Humane Society of the United States. She practices alternative medicine, veganism, and holistic wellness. DeVitto’s plant-based lifestyle extends from her plate to the clothes she wears and the beauty products she uses. Here’s a behind-the-scenes look at actress Torrey DeVitto’s cruelty-free lifestyle.

TV SHOWS ・ 6 DAYS AGO