ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Ladbrokes claimed £102m from furlough scheme despite roaring online trade

By Simon Neville
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ctKMg_0dfIzow000

Bookmaker Ladbrokes claimed nearly £102 million from the furlough scheme, despite seeing soaring sales in online bets during the pandemic.

According to accounts published on Companies House the company made claims of £57.5 million in 2020. A further £44 million was claimed in 2021.

Ladbrokes is owned by global betting giant Entain, which enjoyed huge boosts in profits during the Covid-19 crisis as bored households turning to online gambling and casino games during lockdowns.

Late last year it was approached for a possible takeover, valuing the business at around £16 billion, although US rival Draftkings ultimately walked away.

The company’s betting shops, which also include Coral were closed for long stretches during 2020 and missed out on revenues due to sporting events being cancelled.

As a result, revenues for 2020 fell heavily from £983 million to £681 million. However, a £462 million pre-tax profit turned into a £48 million loss.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2axSVk_0dfIzow000

All companies impacted by the pandemic were allowed to claim from the Government’s Covid furlough scheme.

However, some that claimed have subsequently returned the cash after results during the period were better than expected – particularly for businesses with strong online operations alongside shuttered high street operations.

But Ladbrokes has declined to repay the furlough money saved.

Revenues for Entain in 2020 hit £3.6 billion – unchanged on the previous year with pre-tax profits of £114 million.

More recently, the company revealed further strong growth in its global online betting and gaming business – recording 23 consecutive months of rising revenues in the division.

A spokesman for Entain said: “The furlough scheme was a sensible and highly welcome policy intervention that helped us, as one of the country’s largest retailers, to maintain the livelihoods of more than 14,000 retail colleagues on full pay.

“Whilst the virus is still with us and the outlook, although improving, is still far from certain, the board will continue to keep the situation under review.”

Rival William Hill repaid £24.5 million in furlough money claimed, whilst Paddy Power owner Flutter did not make any claims for furlough cash – although both have a smaller number of sites compared to Ladbrokes and Coral.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

JD Sports lifts profit guidance after Christmas and Black Friday demand

JD Sports has hiked its profit guidance after hailing strong customer demand across Christmas and Black Friday.The sportswear retailer hailed its latest figures as an “extremely robust performance” in the face of challenges from the pandemic.The group said “positive” recent sales demand means it is now expecting to post pre-tax profit of at least £875 million for the year to January 29, upgrading its previous target of £810 million.Sales in the 22 weeks to January 1 were up 10% on the same period in 2020, the company said.JD also said it was buoyed by around £100 million of financial stimulus...
RETAIL
The Independent

Recruiter PageGroup upgrades profits again amid hot labour market

Recruitment giant PageGroup lifted its profit guidance again after hiring demand continued to surge in the face of global labour shortages.It was the fourth time the London-listed firm upgraded its profit outlook in the past seven months.Steve Ingham, chief executive officer of the group, hailed 2021 as a “record year” for the business due to the buoyant hiring market.The positive update came a day after rival Robert Walters also forecast that its annual profits would beat expectations due to the jump in activity.PageGroup told shareholders on Wednesday that it posted a gross profit of £246.8 million for the three months...
BUSINESS
Telegraph

Ladbrokes owner considers returning £102m of furlough cash

The chief executive of Ladbrokes-owner Entain has said she is considering returning £102m of furlough money to taxpayers, amid sustained regulatory pressure on the gambling industry. In her first profile interview since taking over at the helm last year and becoming one of only eight female FTSE 100 bosses,...
GAMBLING
The Independent

Ten Entertainment strikes strong new year trading despite Omicron

Bowling operator Ten Entertainment reported its second biggest trading week over the new year as it hailed “strong” demand from families despite pandemic fears.Shares in the company lifted on Thursday morning after it told investors that it expects profits for last year to be at “the top end of expectations”.We had predicted a strong summer because of staycations but were most pleased by how that demand kept up a really good pace for the rest of the yearChief executive officer Graham Blackwell, Ten EntertainmentChief executive officer Graham Blackwell told the PA news agency that it had kept more momentum than...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ladbrokes#Online Gambling#Furlough#Companies House
The Independent

Whitbread sees Omicron hit to festive trading and cost surge

Premier Inn owner Whitbread has revealed a knock to demand over the festive season from the spread of the Omicron variant and cautioned over rising costs.The group saw total UK sales drop 4.4% compared with two years ago in the six weeks to January 6, dragged lower by a 17.2% slump in food and drink revenues due to fears over the variant and restrictions on eating out in Scotland Wales and Northern Ireland.Lockdown measures in Germany have also taken their toll on its chain in the country, with hotel occupancy levels plunging 36% over the six weeks.Whitbread said it...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Plus500 to beat expectations despite trading slowdown

Online trading business Plus500 has said it expects to beat market expectations for the year despite a slowdown in the latest quarter.The London-listed firm saw shares improve on Monday morning after it told investors that it saw revenues of around 718 million US dollars (£528.7 million) in 2021.It added that this included 160 million dollars (£117.8 million) in the final quarter of the year.It said its revenues for the year were “ahead of market expectations” and ensured a “strong level” of earnings for the year.Plus500 expects to post earnings before tax and interest of 387 million dollars (£285 million) for...
STOCKS
The Independent

Retail spending bounces in December despite Omicron spread

UK retailers posted strong sales last month as shoppers splashed out on bumper Christmas celebrations despite the surge in Covid-19 cases, according to new figures.The latest BRC-KPMG retail sales monitor revealed that total sales rose 2.1% in the month to January 1 compared with the same period last year.It added that like-for-like sales were 0.6% higher than the same month last year.The data highlighted that growth was particularly driven by non-food spending, as shoppers spent more on Christmas gifts.Over the three months to December, non-food retail grew 4.8%, while food sales reported a 0.4% rise.Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the...
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Gambling
NewsBreak
DraftKings
The Independent

Profits slip at Games Workshop after cost increases

Games Workshop has revealed a dip in profits for the past six months as higher costs offset sales growth.The Warhammer retailer reported that pre-tax profits fell by 3.7% to £88.2 million for the six months to November 28.It came as the business highlighted £2 million in extra shipping and freight costs during the period due to Brexit as well as a £2.9 million increase in warehouse and logistics costs over the year.It told investors that its cash position was also hit by £15.1 million worth of outstanding VAT receipts following Brexit.Meanwhile, Games Workshop also reported that sales grew during...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
The Independent

Robert Walters sees record December amid ‘fierce’ competition for talent

Recruitment firm Robert Walters has cheered a record December performance as it said job markets in the UK and worldwide continue to suffer a shortage of candidates.The group said wages were bring driven up by a “fierce competition for talent”, with shortages of staff across all locations and sectors.In the UK, it said the legal, commerce finance and technology disciplines were among the hottest sectors in the hiring market as firms battle it out to secure workers.Its best-ever month in December helped group-wide net fee income rise 39% year-on-year on a constant currency basis to £95.1 million in the fourth...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Savers ‘raided Lifetime Isa savings to fill gaps in their finances’

Savers raided pots intended for their first home or their retirement as the coronavirus pandemic squeezed finances last year.Some £34 million in Lifetime Isa withdrawal charges were recorded in the 2020/21 tax year – more than three times the £10 million total the year before.The figures were highlighted by Hargreaves Lansdown which made a freedom of information (FOI) request to HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).The sharp increase was recorded despite withdrawal charges being temporarily reduced between March 6 2020 and April 5 2021.Lifetime Isas, also known as Lisas, come with a 25% Government bonus.Withdrawal charges spiralled in the last...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Independent

British Gas boss warns energy prices to remain high for two years

The boss of Britain's biggest energy supplier has warned that soaring gas prices which are fuelling a sharp rise in the cost of living could last for as long as two years.Chris O'Shea, the chief executive of British Gas owner Centrica, said the energy market “suggests that high gas prices will be here for the next 18 months to two years”.There was no reason to think that energy prices would come down "any time soon" and action must be taken to help people unable to afford their bills, he told the BBC."When I talk to our customers and hear how...
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Broadcaster must pay more than £150m owed to Premier League

A High Court judge says a foreign broadcaster must pay nearly £157 million it owes to the Premier League Mr Justice Fraser, who is based in London ruled on a dispute between Premier League bosses and PPLive Sports International, which is based in the Hong Kong Special Administration Region of China on Tuesday, following a hearing in November.The judge said a dispute arose after Premier League bosses entered into contracts under which PPL obtained rights to show both live and delayed Premier League football matches, plus highlights, in China.He said the deal was due to run for three seasons starting in 2019-2020.Premier League bosses, who terminated agreements in September 2020, said they were owed two instalment payments totalling nearly £157 million (nearly 213 million US dollars).The judge ruled in their favour.In September 2020, the Premier League issued a statement saying bosses had terminated agreements for Premier League coverage in China with its “licensee in that territory”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

‘Tearless’ onions to be sold in UK supermarkets for first time

“Tearless” onions are set to go on sale in the UK for the first time.Sunions, a variety of onion that distributors claim does not make the chopper cry, will be in select Waitrose stores from next week.The brand, which launched in the US, said it took more than 30 years of breeding less pungent varieties of onion to find a variety where the vapours released on chopping are not powerful enough to bring tears to the eye.A three pack of sunions will reportedly cost £1.50, 30p more than a four-pack of Waitrose own-brand onions. Paul Bidwell, an onion buyer for...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
The Independent

Dunelm ups profit outlook but warns of price rises as costs jump

Home furnishings chain Dunelm has said record Christmas trading is set to help annual profits beat expectations, but cautioned over price hikes.The group said it rung up sales of £407 million in the festive quarter to December 25 – up 13% on a year earlier and 26% higher when compared with 2019, before the pandemic struck.It saw online sales double in the quarter on a two-year basis, but also hailed “particularly encouraging growth” in its 176 stores.Dunelm said the strong sales and profit margins have put it on track for a 25% leap in first half pre-tax profits to around...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Sainsbury’s profits to beat targets after bumper Christmas

Sainsbury’s has said it is on track to beat profit targets on the back of better-than-expected food and drink sales as the rise of the Omicron variant boosted supermarkets.The UK’s second-largest grocer said overall sales dropped in the latest quarter but highlighted that sales of grocery products grew over the key period around Christmas.It told shareholders on Tuesday morning that strong recent grocery sales volumes and cost savings across the business have offset the impact of “higher operating cost inflation” and investment into the business.The retailers reported that total sales, excluding fuel, dropped by 5.3% for the latest quarter to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
The Independent

Car insurance costs up for older drivers and in some parts of UK, figures show

Typical car insurance premiums started to rise for some age groups and in some parts of Britain towards the end of last year, analysis has found.Overall, the average cost edged downwards by 0.6% between August and November 2021, to reach £782, according to Consumer Intelligence.However, prices for some geographical areas and for older drivers started to creep up.The average premium is still 20% below a peak reached in 2017, with fewer cars on the roads during coronavirus lockdowns having helped to keep insurance costs down generally.A pricing shake-up came into force at the start of this year, meaning insurers are...
ECONOMY
The Independent

One in three tourism businesses fear they will close this year, survey finds

One in three tourism businesses in Scotland fear they could close in the coming year, a new survey has shown.Tourism and hospitality businesses have been among the hardest hit across the economy during the pandemic, spending long periods closed or with limiting restrictions in effect.The figures, which were presented to Finance Secretary, Kate Forbes, by the Scottish Tourism Alliance (STA) on Tuesday, come as the Scottish Government announced £9 million of funding for the industry to counter the “severe economic impact” of the Omicron variant.The now-dominant strain of Covid-19 resulted in the cancellation of a number of tourism events, including...
WORLD
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy