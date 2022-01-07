The latest 'Girl of the Year' from dollmaker American Girl is making history
Makers of American Girl dolls have made their latest move in racial representation. It's a fraught topic for toy companies who've struggled for years with criticism of the messages their products send. For example, is Barbie too thin or too blond?. STEVE INSKEEP, HOST:. And do dolls look like...
The latest Black historical figure to join the ranks of female icons who have been morphed into Barbie Dolls is Civil Rights activist Ida B. Wells. The late investigative journalist – who was also one of the original founders of the NAACP – dedicated her career to reporting on the racial injustices of African American people that occurred in the South during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.
Sitting in class at Allderdice High School, Peyton Klein realized she knew everyone in the room except one student. “There was a girl sitting behind me in a hijab who I didn’t know,” said Klein, now a freshman at Stanford University. “I asked her name, and we started talking.”
▶ Watch Video: American Girl introduces Chinese-American doll as its “Girl of the Year”. For more than 35 years, American Girl has been creating dolls that reflect the lives of real girls and this year, the company’s “Girl of the Year” gives representation to Asian-American girls. The new American Girl doll is Corinne Tan, a Chinese-American girl that comes from a blended family.
American Girl's latest 'Girl of the Year' doll is making history as the line's first one of Chinese descent. The popular doll manufacturer, on Thursday, unveiled Corinne Tan, a Chinese American skier, as its 2022 Girl of the Year. "We know representation matters, and we're proud to welcome Corrine Tan to our lineup of important characters who reflect what it means to be an American girl today," Jamie Cygielman, general manager at American Girl, told TODAY in a statement. "Wrapped around Corrine's outdoor adventures are important messages about kindness, tolerance, and love—showing kids that they're never too young to contribute to the larger conversation and stand up for positive change."
MIDDLETON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, American Girl, a cornerstone in the Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) portfolio of purposeful brands, kicked off the new year with the unveil of its 2022 Girl of the Year, Corinne Tan. Growing up with her Chinese American family in Aspen, Colorado, Corinne loves hitting the slopes, being a big sister, and training her new puppy to be a search-and-rescue dog. Although surefooted and brave on the mountain, Corinne must find her balance as she adjusts to her new blended family and the courage to speak up when faced with xenophobic comments. Through Corinne’s stories, young readers learn that home means being surrounded by the people they love and to be proud of who they are, while advocating for positive change. Further leaning into the power of family—in a Girl of the Year first—American Girl is also proud to introduce a 14½-inch companion doll of Corinne’s little sister, Gwynn™!
The United States Mint has started shipping the first coins for the American Women Quarters Program. These quarters honoring Maya Angelou are manufactured at the Mint facilities in Philadelphia and Denver. The coins will be featuring additional honorees and will start shipping later this year through 2025. The tails end...
Five letters, six attempts, and just one puzzle to solve per day: the "Wordle" formula couldn't be simpler, but in a matter of weeks the online brain teaser has got millions guessing around the world.
"It just grabs you," daily player Susan Drubin told AFP of the code-breaking word challenge -- perhaps best described as a cross between the retro board game "Mastermind" and a daily crossword.
"The great thing about it, is it only takes a few minutes, usually, and it's a very nice, tiny distraction," said the 65-year-old from the Washington suburbs.
The puzzle's rise has been meteoric: according to The New York Times, 90 people played on November 1. Two months later, on January 2, more than 300,000 tackled the challenge. The Guardian put the daily player count last weekend at two million, and rising...
Maya Angelou has become the first Black woman to appear on the US quarter after new coins went into circulation. In an official statement on Monday (10 January), the US Mint said it began shipping quarters featuring the image of late poet and activist Angelou as the first coins in its American Women Quarters (AWQ) programme.The quarter design depicts Angelou stretching her arms out, with a bird in flight behind her and a rising sun, inspired by her poetry and “symbolic of the way she lived”. Angelou, a prominent American author, poet and activist, rose to prominence with the publication...
