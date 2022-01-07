ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pokémon Legends Arceus evokes Breath of the Wild in new six-minute overview trailer

By News
Eurogamer.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Legends: Arceus is now just weeks away, and we've got our best look at the game yet in a new extended gameplay trailer. This six-minute slice...

www.eurogamer.net

We Finally Know Why Rockstar Cancelled This Game

Fans really, really wanted "Bully 2" to happen. Even though the rumored game was once in development at Rockstar, it has since fallen by the wayside in favor of the ever-popular "Grand Theft Auto" series. In late 2021, fans got excited again when rumors pointed to the "Bully" sequel fans had been waiting for, but so far nothing has materialized from the hearsay. However, a few former Rockstar devs have stepped out to discuss the original attempt to create a follow-up to "Bully" — and to explain why it never quite got off the ground.
VIDEO GAMES
T3.com

GTA 6 trailer, screenshots, unveiling and release dates called

A gamer on the GTA 6 Reddit community thread has created a chart full of their predictions as to when we can expect the GTA 6 trailer, unveiling and release dates, as well as when we will see official screenshots. And, as can be seen in the chart, which can...
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Watch Christina Aguilera play Pokémon Legends: Arceus before you can

There is a tremendous amount of hype surrounding Pokémon Legends: Arceus already, but Nintendo thinks the thing that will truly sell you on the game is to have you watch Christina Aguilera and her family play the game in a new Nintendo Switch commercial / video. The video is titled “Christina Aguilera & Her Family Make Memories with Nintendo Switch,” and it’s the latest in a series of commercials where celebrities like Aguilera or Neil Patrick Harris demonstrate the power of Switch to bring a family together.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

You can grab Ring Fit Adventure for only £50 right now

Hitting the gym in the new year isn't for everybody and you needn't feel pressured to buy a gym membership that you probably won't use. If you want to get more active this year and don't want the hassle or expense of monthly gym payments (or joining fees), the Ring Fit Adventure on Nintendo Switch is a great alternative.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

The Witcher 3 Revival on Steam Thanks to Netflix Show

The premiere of Season 2 of Netflix's The Witcher encouraged players to return to CD Projekt RED's trilogy. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt saw the biggest increase in popularity in the bunch. The second season of Netflix's The Witcher debuted on December 17 and while it didn't appeal to all...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Pokemon Legends: Arceus gets new trailer, Japanese commercials

Nintendo just published a brand new trailer for Pokemon Legends: Arceus, providing a six-minute overview. Additionally, a few commercials have come in as well. For those that need a refresher on Pokemon Legends: Arceus, check out the following overview:. Get ready for a new kind of grand, Pokémon adventure in...
COMICS
hardcoregamer.com

New Pokémon Legends: Arceus Ad Sneaks in Unseen Footage

We are official in the release month for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and fans are eager to see every new grain of information before it manages to release at the end of January. The first thing to come out right away was caught by the french twitter account Pokekalos, which found a brand new ad shown on Fuji TV in Japan. This showcases some new locales, including seeming a lava-filled Mount Stark, in addition to some new lighting and visual changes players have noticed from the short little trailer. It’s exciting the closer we get and more new things we see, and will be even more tantalizing the closer we get to release.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus gets 30-second TV spot in Japan

The release of Pokémon Legends: Arceus has snuck up on us, less than a month away after Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl released only in November. Now the ads for the game are rolling out, and it looks sharper and sharper with each new look:. Alongside the generic voiceover...
COMICS
Polygon

10 most anticipated new tabletop RPGs coming out in 2022

Tabletop role-playing games currently exist in an interesting space. The shipping bottlenecks and material shortages that plagued publishers throughout the last year continue, with relief coming briefly and sporadically. But the popularity of board games and role-playing games boomed under lockdowns, and it shows no signs of slowing down in the New Year.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Pokémon Legends: Arceus, Rainbow Six Extraction and More Exciting Games Coming in January

Keeping track of all the latest video games coming out is an increasingly complex task, what with multiple PC storefronts, Xbox One, PS4, Switch, mobile, and more to keep track of, but don’t worry, I’m here to help. Every month I'll be running down the games you need to be keeping an eye on, from the big triple-A headliners, to the intriguing indies you might otherwise overlook.
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

New Bomb Rush Cyberfunk teaser shows BMXing for the first time

A new trailer for Bomb Rush Cyberfunk shows off BMX cycling for the first time. A spiritual successor to Dreamcast cult classic Jet Set Radio, developer Team Reptile has captured that game's cel-shaded graphics and sense of cool. However, beyond inline skating, Bomb Rush Cyberfunk also includes skateboarding and BMX...
VIDEO GAMES
Eurogamer.net

Pokémon Go Mega Aerodactyl counters and weaknesses explained

Mega Aerodactyl is the mega evolution for Aerodactyl which was released into Pokémon Go as part of the Mountains of Power event running into January 2022. To obtain Mega Aerodactyl, you need to defeat the Pokémon in mega raids to collect its specific Mega Energy. Once you have the correct amount, you'll be able to enact its evolution for a short time.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendowire.com

Guide – All characters in Pokémon Legends: Arceus

We’re less than a month away from people making too many Breath of the Wild comparisons to Pokémon Legends: Arceus (just kidding, they already do that), and while we’ve detailed the unique Hisuian Pokémon revealed thus far, the game also has a cavalcade of human characters as well. Let’s break it down:
VIDEO GAMES
Inverse

‘Pokémon Legends: Arceus’ leaks reveal 4 controversial gameplay changes

Pokémon Legends: Arceus is set to release on January 28, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch, which means leaks about the game are slowly starting to appear across the internet. While it’s no secret this real-time monster-collecting experience differs pretty greatly from the mainline RPGs in the series, one particular leak suggests a shift in gameplay that goes beyond what some franchise devotees may be expecting. In short, Pokémon Legends: Arceus might be totally unlike Pokémon as we’ve known it for many years.
VIDEO GAMES

