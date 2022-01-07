Pokémon Legends Arceus evokes Breath of the Wild in new six-minute overview trailer

We are official in the release month for Pokémon Legends: Arceus, and fans are eager to see every new grain of information before it manages to release at the end of January. The first thing to come out right away was caught by the french twitter account Pokekalos, which found a brand new ad shown on Fuji TV in Japan. This showcases some new locales, including seeming a lava-filled Mount Stark, in addition to some new lighting and visual changes players have noticed from the short little trailer. It’s exciting the closer we get and more new things we see, and will be even more tantalizing the closer we get to release.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 10 DAYS AGO