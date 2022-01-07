ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Dariusz Wolosz: Boy, 13, arrested over fatal stabbing of 46-year-old in London

By Matt Mathers
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dYHFn_0dfIzDTF00

Detectives investigating the fatal stabbing of a man in London have arrested a teenager on suspicion of murder.

The Metropolitan Police said a 13-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday. He remains in police custody.

Officers were called to reports of an incident on High Street, Yiewsley, West Drayton at around 12.12am on Tuesday.

Officers attended the scene and the injured man was treated by paramedics but was pronounced dead at around 12.43am.

The victim was later named as Dariusz Wolosz, who lived locally.

A post-mortem examination carried out on Thursday gave his cause of death as stab wounds to the groin and chest.

Detective Chief Inspector Wayne Jolley, Specialist Crime, is leading the investigation.

He said: "We believe Dariusz was attacked by a group of males in Tavistock Road following a verbal dispute. The group then fled in different directions.

"The area was busy at the time with passing traffic and people driving past could well have captured dash cam footage of the incident, and the moments leading up to it.

"Dariusz's family are distraught and we are doing everything we can to support them at this time.

"I urge local people to check any doorbell and dash cameras to check them; you may have captured something that could be very significant for us."

Anyone who has information is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC, giving the reference 0063/04JAN.

Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Oxygen

Mother Arrested For Fatally Stabbing Children After Bystander Restrained Her

A Colorado woman was arrested after witnesses claimed she stabbed her adolescent children to death, says police. Claudia Camacho-Duenas, 37, was charged with two counts of first-degree murder for the Dec. 30 stabbing of of her kids, according to a press release with the Glenwood Springs Police Department. Police responded to a call made around 2:34 p.m. reporting a stabbing in progress at an apartment complex. When responders arrived, they found Duenas’ biological children, ages 11 and 18, suffering from stab wounds.
GLENWOOD SPRINGS, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Public Safety#The Metropolitan Police#Specialist Crime#Crimestoppers
UPI News

Texas police arrest 14-year-old in convenience store shooting that killed three

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Police in Texas arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with a shooting that left three teenagers dead and another injured over the weekend. The shooting took place at a Garland, Texas convenience store on Sunday night as the suspect fired at least 20 rounds from a 40-caliber pistol with an extended magazine, Garland Police Chief Jeff Bryan said during a press conference Monday afternoon.
TEXAS STATE
People

Pa. Mom Who Lost Son to Drowning Months Ago Is Fatally Shot, Along with 13-Year-Old Son

Three people are dead following a shooting in the Homewood South neighborhood of Pittsburgh — and authorities are searching for whoever is responsible for the deaths. According to WTAE-TV, the Allegheny County Medical Examiner's Office has identified the three victims as Nandi Fitzgerald, 28, Denzel Nolan Jr., 13, and Tatiana Hill, 28. They were shot at about 4 a.m. on December 31.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KTLA

Ontario man arrested for fatal bar stabbing: Police

An Ontario man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of fatally stabbing a man at a bar, officials said. Around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nicholas Urrutia and the victim engaged in an argument that escalated into a physical fight, the Ontario Police Department said in a news release. During the fight, 41-year-old Urrutia stabbed the victim – […]
ONTARIO, CA
The Independent

Pc jailed for attacking members of the public ‘found dead at home’

A police officer jailed after being caught on camera assaulting members of the public has been found dead.Declan Jones was reported to have been discovered at an address in Bromsgrove, Worcestershire on Tuesday.It is believed he had recently been released from prison, having been jailed for assaulting two people – including a 15-year-old boy – on consecutive days during the first coronavirus lockdown in England.A West Mercia Police spokesman said: “On December 28, officers were called to an address in Bromsgrove following reports of concern for the welfare of a man in his 30s.“Sadly, the man was pronounced dead...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police arrest 16-year-old boy after body found in Dorset home

Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in relation to the murder of a man in Christchurch on the south coast.Dorset Police launched a murder investigation after the body of a man in his 30s was found with serious injuries on Tuesday evening.The force announced shortly after midnight on Friday that a 16-year-old suspect had been apprehended and was “assisting detectives with their enquiries”.Police are still urging anyone who was in the Heath Road area of Christchurch between Saturday and Tuesday and saw “any suspicious activity or anything out of the ordinary” to contact Dorset Police Detectives are also appealing for...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Teenager charged with murdering couple found dead on Boxing Day

A 19-year-old man has appeared in court charged with murdering an elderly couple found dead in their home on Boxing Day.The bodies of Denis and Mary Fell, both 73, were discovered at their address in Raeburn Rigg, Livingston West Lothian at around 11.40pm on Sunday.Tobyn Salvatore, also known as Jay Fell, appeared at Livingston Sheriff Court on Wednesday to face two charges of murder.The teenager, who lives locally, made no plea.He was remanded in custody for further examination and is due to make another appearance in court within the next eight days.A police cordon was put in place around a property in Livingston and forensic staff were pictured at the scene in the days following the deaths.Detective Chief Inspector Kevin Houliston from Police Scotland said the force’s thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr and Mrs Fell, and those who have been impacted by their deaths.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Harvey Parker: Police release CCTV images of missing 20-year-old man in London

Police have released CCTV images of a missing 20-year-old man at the nightclub in London where he was last seen.Harvey Parker left Heaven nightclub near Charing Cross railway station in Westminster at around 2.15am on Friday December 17.Further CCTV footage shows Mr Parker then entering Craven Street and walking south towards the Embankment, but he has not been seen since.Mr Parker, from Lambeth in south London, is 5ft 8ins tall and has a slight build.Detective Sergeant Dick Nation, from the Central South Safeguarding Unit, said: “We have not been able to contact Harvey, and his family have still heard nothing...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KESQ

Man arrested after fatal stabbing at California skatepark

SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — Police arrested a 27-year-old man on suspicion of stabbing two men, one fatally, at a Southern California skatepark. Both victims were hospitalized with stab wounds to the chest following a fight Wednesday night at Centennial Skatepark in Santa Ana. The Orange County register reports one man, Jose Merlan, of Santa Ana, later died. Officials didn’t immediately release the condition of the other victim, who was not named. Investigators identified the suspect through surveillance video and witness interviews. He was arrested Friday on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. What led up to the fight was not immediately known.
SANTA ANA, CA
BBC

Man arrested after missing 12-year-old girl found

A 12-year-old girl who went missing from Devon has been found following an extensive policing operation. Leona Peach was reported missing from Newton Abbot on 20 December. Officers found her at a property near Boston in Lincolnshire on Thursday. She is said to be safe and well and is being supported by specialist officers and child services.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS DFW

26-Year-Old Allen Man Charged With Murder, Evading Arrest

ALLEN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Allen Police arrested Ryan Thompson, 26, on charges of murder and evading arrest after identifying him as the suspect of a Jan 8 murder. (credit: Collin County Jail) At about 8:24 p.m., Allen Police received several 911 calls about gunshots in the 500 block of East Bethany Drive. When they arrived, officers discovered a vehicle with a 32-year-old man in the driver’s seat. The initial investigation revealed that a passing vehicle shot twice at the victim’s car, striking it both times.  One bullet struck the driver and he died at the scene.  A passenger in the vehicle was not struck...
ALLEN, TX
KTVL

32-year-old Grants Pass woman arrested in non-fatal shooting

The Josephine County Sheriff's Office announced that it has arrested 32-year-old Daisy Greenlee of Grants Pass in a non-fatal shooting. According to a press release from the department, an investigation ensued after an individual arrived at Three Rivers Medical Center (TRMC) with a gunshot wound to the left shoulder on Jan 3 and 2 pm.
GRANTS PASS, OR
The Independent

Pair charged with murdering baby on Christmas Day

A man and a woman have been charged with the murdering a 10-month-old baby on Christmas Day last year. Paramedics were called to reports of an unresponsive infant at a house in Old Whittington, a suburb of Chesterfield, Derbyshire, on 25 December 2020.The child, Finley Boden, was rushed to hospital but efforts to save him failed and he was pronounced dead.Stephen Boden, 29, and Shannon Marsden, 21, of no fixed abode, have been charged with murder and two counts of neglect. They appeared at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court on Friday and will appear at Derby Crown Court on 4 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘Distressing’ CCTV of man run over four times is shown at Old Bailey murder trial

Jurors in a murder trial have been shown a “distressing” video of a driver of a car repeatedly and “deliberately” running over the victim.The footage played in the Old Bailey on Wednesday (5 January) shows a BMW X6 being driven four times over John Avers, 47, in a supermarket car park.Jurors were told that Mr Avers suffered “catastrophic” injuries when he was held down before being run over in Dagenham, Essex.Bobby Ternent, 32, and his father Gary Ternent, 59, are accused of murdering Mr Avers shortly before midnight on 13 September 2020.Before playing the footage, jurors were warned that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

425K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy