Yen hovers just below 116

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on US nonfarm payrolls, perhaps the monthly highlight on the economic calendar. An interesting prelude to nonfarm payrolls was the ADP employment report on Wednesday. ADP is not a reliable indicator for the NFP, but it always garners a fair degree of attention, coming just before the nonfarm...

Gold futures tally a third straight session gain

Gold futures settled higher for a third straight session on Tuesday. Comments from the Federal Reserve's Jerome Powell at his confirmation hearing for a second four-year term as chairman did little to sway expectations for higher inflation and volatility in financial markets. Powell said the central bank's plans to raise interest rates should not throw a wrench in the economy or damage the job market, essentially painting a picture of a "soft landing" rather than a recession. "As spooked as all the markets have been by the Fed's shift to more-hawkish rhetoric, I think Powell's testimony served as reassurance that the central bank won't move too drastically and will keep the health of the economy as its foremost priority," Brien Lundin, editor of Gold Newsletter, told MarketWatch. February gold rose $19.70, or 1.1%, to settle at $1,818.50 an ounce, with most-active prices settled at their highest since Jan. 5, FactSet data show.
Consumer prices climb 7% in the past year, highest jump since 1982

The latest government data on inflation indicates consumer prices are continuing their rapid rise as pandemic-battered supply chains struggle to keep up with rebounding consumer demand. The consumer price index -- a measure of the prices Americans pay for a market basket of everyday goods and services -- jumped 7%...
Commodities and Cryptos: Oil rallies Gold Shines, Bitcoin higher

Crude prices rallied alongside risky assets after Fed Chair Powell signaled a lengthy debate over the balance sheet runoff. A long road to normal means the economy will still see a lot of support over the first half of the year and that is good news for crude prices. Oil...
Asian equities jump on Wall Street rally

The soothing words of Jerome Powell overnight unleashed anxiously waiting, but side-lined buyers, resulting in a strong overnight recovery by Wall Street. Mr Powell noted that the Fed could hike rates to rein in inflation, planned to start the balance sheet run-off sooner rather than later, but also said inflationary pressures would peak mid-year. What he didn’t say was also important. He didn’t back four rate hikes in 2022, nor a March start to hikes, nor did he give any details on when the Fed balance sheet run-off would start. It was an outstanding performance really, leaving the bowls neither too full nor too shallow; but just right from the financial market’s perspective.
Aussie snoozes as mini-rally fizzles

The Australian dollar is almost unchanged on Wednesday as it trades just above the 0.72 level. On Tuesday, the Aussie posted strong gains of 0.51%, its best daily performance in a week. This was courtesy of testimony from Fed Chair Jerome Powell, who reiterated the Fed’s hawkish stance and boosted risk sentiment.
Oil and gold rally after Powell remarks

Oil prices rocketed higher overnight as the Powell testimony removed the threat of early rate hikes, for now, allowing the fundamentals of constrained OPEC+ production, and an omi-gone variant recovery, to reassert themselves with a vengeance. Brent crude rocketed 3.25% higher to USD 83.60 a barrel, while WTI leapt 3.65% higher to USD 81.25 a barrel. Both contracts have firmed slightly in Asia to USD 83.80 and USD 81.45 a barrel respectively.
Dollar eases after Powell testimony; riskier currencies rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signalled that while the Fed will be normalizing policy it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Powell noted that policymakers were still...
