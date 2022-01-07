ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, NY

Some school districts switching to remote learning

WNYT
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral school districts in the Capital Region are switching to remote learning because of surging...

wnyt.com

Comments / 4

Cheryl Gresham
5d ago

it's sad. cause it's affecting children mentally and education as well as parents making it to support their families. should of kept school closed. They should of known this would happen. we going from the beginning. over flu/cold virus

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

White House says will double COVID-19 tests for schools

Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a new set of measures to keep classes open, including doubling COVID-19 testing capacity in schools with 10 million more tests, as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly through the United States. The United States reported 1.35 million new coronavirus infections...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Niskayuna, NY
City
Albany, NY
City
Selkirk, NY
Niskayuna, NY
Education
Albany, NY
Education
The Associated Press

Lawsuit against Prince Andrew a go despite Epstein deal

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge gave the green light Wednesday to a lawsuit against Prince Andrew by an American woman who says he sexually abused her when she was 17. U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan wrote in an opinion that Andrew’s lawyers failed to successfully challenge the constitutionality of the lawsuit Virginia Giuffre filed against him in August.
LAW
CBS News

Medicare proposes only covering Alzheimer's drug Aduhelm for clinical trial patients

Medicare officials are proposing to restrict coverage of a controversial Alzheimer's drug, Aduhelm, to participants in the federal health insurance program who are enrolled in qualifying clinical trials. In a statement, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services said Tuesday that it based its proposal on an analysis of the...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#High School#Central School#Remote Learning#Ravenay Coeymans#Newschannel

Comments / 0

Community Policy