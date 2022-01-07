Some school districts switching to remote learning
Several school districts in the Capital Region are switching to remote learning because of surging...wnyt.com
Several school districts in the Capital Region are switching to remote learning because of surging...wnyt.com
it's sad. cause it's affecting children mentally and education as well as parents making it to support their families. should of kept school closed. They should of known this would happen. we going from the beginning. over flu/cold virus
Comments / 4