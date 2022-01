If you want to start traveling in the new year there are some really awesome places to stay at besides hotels, that come with more of a homey type of feeling. Hotels are great don't get me wrong, but there is something about waking up and going to a lake and watching the sunrise (or set) and enjoying amenities that a hotel just can't offer. Well, these Illinois Airbnb's offer all of that and more. Whether is a stay at a Victorian Home, a Treehouse, or a Lake House there are some of the most unique Airbnb's I would love to stay at. Some are affordable and others might be a little pricey but in my opinion worth every penny.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO