ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

$16M miscalculation means some North Carolina teachers won’t get the raise they expected

By Dolan Reynolds, Nexstar Media Wire
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aBvxq_0dfIwZFg00

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Educators with Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools in North Carolina aren’t getting the raise they expected due to a multi-million dollar calculation error, according to a statement released by the school system.

The original proposed salary schedule sent out to educators had a $16 million calculation error, and the school board is working to revisit the schedule.

WSFCS Superintendent Tricia McManus shared a statement, saying in part that the Board of Education had approved a new supplement model before the holiday break that “listed a significant increase for our Certified Employee supplement.”

Jan. 6 education puts teachers on front lines of culture war

“Since that approval, an error in the original calculation has been discovered. Because of that calculation error, the amount approved was roughly $16 million dollars above what was budgeted for local increases,” McManus explains. “It was a significant calculation mistake and thankfully it was captured before the schedule was ever implemented and executed. I join our Finance and Human Resources teams in sincerely apologizing for the mistake and I regret the formula error was not captured before the salary schedules were made public.”

An updated salary schedule is expected to be presented to the Board of Education next week, and a new supplement schedule will be released.

“While it likely will not be as high as the amounts portrayed in the previously approved schedule, as we have said from the beginning of this process, we are committed to ensuring a significant supplement increase for our staff.  The goal of our proposal will be to minimize the gap between what was published in December and what is more in line with the amount of money available for supplements,” McManus says.

RCSD teacher performed in Rose Parade marching band

According to McManus, the proposal will include a minimum average annual supplement increase of $1,800 with the beginning teacher annual supplement being a minimum of $6,400.

While the raise won’t be as high as previously expected, it “will be greater than in years past.”

“It is no secret that educators are severely underpaid. While I have little control over state and national funding, I can continue finding local ways to add to our WS/FCS educator pay,” says McManus. “I promise to keep this a priority.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
chathamjournal.com

What changes can North Carolina taxpayers expect in 2022?

Raleigh, NC – 2021 brought many tax changes to North Carolina with the passage of the state budget, and in the end, everyone will see a bit more in their wallets. There are multiple tax changes that may affect you beginning in the new year. See below for personal, business, and other tax changes to expect.
INCOME TAX
WXII 12

Forsyth County: Multi-million dollar mistake means WS/FCS teachers and staff aren't getting the raise they expected

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A miscalculation of $16 million means Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School employees will not be getting the increase in pay they were expecting. In an email to staff, WS/FCS Superintendent Tricia McManus stated that "before the holiday break, the Board of Education approved a new supplement model... Since that approval, an error in the original calculation has been discovered. Because of that calculation error, the amount approved was roughly $16 million dollars above what was budgeted for local increases."
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wghp#Wsfcs#The Board Of Education#Rcsd
mississippifreepress.org

Mississippi Teachers Could Get Significant Pay Raises Under Senate Proposal

Teachers would get yearly pay raises and significant boosts every five years under a new proposal Mississippi Senate leaders unveiled Monday. Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann, the Senate president, announced the plan alongside Senate Education Committee Chairman Dennis DeBar, R-Leakesville. Under the proposal, educators with a bachelor’s degree and no experience...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ednc.org

Perspective | LIFT: Diversifying North Carolina’s teacher pipeline

Did you know that while students of color make up about half of the traditional North Carolina public school student body, 80% of teachers are white? Moreover, between 2000 and 2014 (the latest year for which data are available), the state saw an enrollment increase of 306.7% among Hispanic students.
EDUCATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Education
WBTW News13

North Carolina redistricting maps allowed to stand, but appeals expected

(WGHP) — The maps the General Assembly drew for North Carolina’s congressional and legislative districts are not partisan gerrymanders and can be used for upcoming elections. That was the decision announced in a 258-page ruling Tuesday by a three-judge panel in Wake County Circuit Court that heard testimony last week in three suits filed by […]
POLITICS
WNCT

Two North Carolina justices won’t step away from voter ID case

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Two North Carolina Supreme Court justices — the son of a powerful legislator among them — said on Friday they won’t step away from hearing a case that challenges a pair of constitutional amendments, one of which mandates photo voter identification. Associate Justices Phil Berger Jr. and Tamara Barringer wrote separately […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
baystatebanner.com

State won’t test teachers in COVID classrooms

Yawu Miller is the Banner’s senior editor. VIEW BIO. After a pool test for COVID-19 in her school yielded a positive result, Ellison/Parks Early Education Center teacher Annie Shah-Solle knew what would come next — rapid tests for each classroom in the school. But when the worker from...
BOSTON, MA
abccolumbia.com

Warren won’t test McMaster with South Carolina gov rematch

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) – Multimillionaire businessman John Warren has opted not to challenge South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster to a rematch of their 2018 GOP primary face-off. Warren said Thursday that he’d sit out this year’s election to focus on the Bitcoin company he launched last year. There had been speculation Warren would mount a redo of 2018, when the businessman leveraged more than $3 million of his own money to fund his challenge of McMaster and force the incumbent to a runoff. McMaster has so far raised more than $3.5 million for his reelection and faces no GOP opponents raising significant money. Several Democrats are vying to replace him.
POLITICS
FITSNews

John Warren Won’t Run For Governor Of South Carolina In 2022

Upstate South Carolina businessman John Warren – who nearly knocked off incumbent “Republican” governor Henry McMaster in a GOP primary election four years ago – will not campaign for the Palmetto State’s top executive post in 2022, according to a statement obtained exclusively by this news outlet.
POLITICS
Charlotte Business Journal

North Carolina regulators approve permanent rate hike for Piedmont Natural Gas. Here's what that means for customers.

The rates ordered by the N.C. Utilities Commission mirror a temporary rate hike Piedmont Natural Gas imposed in November. Join the three North Carolina Business Journals for a statewide luncheon as we hear from local leaders discussing the business climate in the state. 2022 Healthiest Employers of Greater Charlotte Awards.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

7K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy