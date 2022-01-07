ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

Ryanair to close base at Germany's Frankfurt Airport

WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JQ724_0dfItj1R00
Germany Ryanair FILE - Aircraft roll over a runway at the airport in Frankfurt, Germany, after sunset on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2021. Budget airline Ryanair says it will stop serving Germany’s busiest airport at the end of March and close its base there. Ryanair said Friday, Jan. 7, 2022 that it's reallocating five planes it has based at Frankfurt Airport to other European airports that “have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery.” (AP Photo/Michael Probst,file) (Michael Probst)

BERLIN — (AP) — Budget airline Ryanair said Friday that it plans to stop serving Frankfurt Airport, Germany's busiest, at the end of March. and close its base there.

Ryanair said it is closing its base in Frankfurt and reallocating its five planes there to other airports that “have responded with lower airport charges to stimulate traffic recovery.”

The airline complained that instead of providing incentives as the aviation industry struggles with the fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, Frankfurt Airport “has chosen to increase prices even further, making Frankfurt uncompetitive with European airports.”

The Ireland-based company said that all Frankfurt-based flight crew “can secure alternative positions within the Ryanair network" and that passengers affected by cancellations would receive notifications and refunds “over the coming days.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US airlines say China is forcing them to cancel some flights

U.S. airlines say China has blocked more than a dozen recent and future flights from entering the country, which has been tightening already-strict COVID-19 travel restrictions.China ordered the cancellations after some passengers tested positive for COVID-19 on flights that arrived in China in late December, according to industry officials.American Airlines said Tuesday that six of its flights from Dallas-Fort Worth to Shanghai in late January and early February have been canceled. United Airlines said it was forced to cancel six flights from San Francisco to Shanghai later this month. Delta Air Lines said it canceled one flight last week and...
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

Airbus Is the Word’s Largest Jet Builder for the Third Year in a Row

Airbus has been crowned the world’s largest jet maker, again. The reigning King of the Skies, which now holds the title for three years running, delivered a total of 611 passenger jets to 88 customers in 2021, according to company data released Monday. That’s an increase of 8 percent compared to 2020, which saw 566 Airbus jets delivered to customers. The aerospace giant appears to have comfortably eclipsed its main US rival Boeing in terms of revenue-generating deliveries, too. Boeing, which is scheduled to report 2021 deliveries and orders on Tuesday, handed over a comparatively modest 302 jets in the first 11...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The New York Times

Miami-Bound Passenger Storms Cockpit in Honduras, Causing Flight Delay

American Airlines planes on the tarmac at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Arlington, Virginia on Oct. 15, 2021. (Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times) Of the thousands of cancellations and delays of airline flights in the past month, most have been caused by COVID-19 outbreaks or perilous weather. But a flight from Honduras to Miami on Tuesday was delayed for a more novel reason — a passenger stormed the cockpit and apparently tried to climb out a window.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
The Independent

What are ‘ghost flights’ and why are they so controversial?

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed ‘ghost flights’, in order to keep coveted airport slots.Ghost flights have long caused anger among environmental groups, and Greenpeace dubbed them “absurd and revolting”.What is a ghost flight?EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – and failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Airlines taking off from the continent must use 80 per cent of their slots or lose them to someone else, although the percentage dropped...
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Frankfurt Airport#Ap#Budget#European#The Associated Press
The Independent

Air France-KLM adds Sustainable Aviation Fuel levy to flights

The Air France-KLM airlines group has added a passenger tax to fund the use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel on its flights.Ranging from €1 to €4 per flight, the levy will be imposed on all Air France, KLM and Transavia flights running from France or the Netherlands.The €1 levy will apply to flights within Europe, while the €4 tax will be applied to intercontinental flights.“Today, SAF production worldwide covers only around 0.1 per cent of the total fuel usage of the aviation industry. We need to speed up the production,” said Fahmi Mahjoub, general manager for Air France and KLM.“And that’s...
INDUSTRY
The Independent

British Airways scraps three US routes until spring as Covid dampens demand for flights

British Airways is temporarily scrapping three US routes just months after resuming them.The UK flag carrier will put a stop on its flights to Baltimore, Nashville and New Orleans this winter.Services are not possible to book until spring 2022.The flights only restarted towards the end of last year after the US finally lifted a 20-month ban on UK travellers.The Baltimore route was revived on 19 November, followed by Nashville and New Orleans on 9 December.However, tightening travel restrictions amid the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant have dampened demand again to the point where BA has made the decision to...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Use electric or hydrogen planes for domestic flights, urges green group

Airlines should be required to use electric or hydrogen planes for some UK domestic flights within six years, a green group has claimed.The development of zero-emissions aircraft (ZEA) is vital for the country’s aviation sector to cut its carbon output, according to a report by Transport & Environment Carriers should be required to use ZEA for a “small percentage” of domestic flights from 2028, the document states.The campaign group called for this percentage to increase over the next decade, culminating in a ban on planes burning traditional jet fuel on those routes from 2040.🇬🇧 UK net zero aviation is possible...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Telegram could be shut down in Germany, government warns

Germany says it will not rule out shutting down the popular Telegram messaging service.It may have to be banned if it continues to prove popular with far-right groups and people opposed to pandemic-related restrictions continues to violate German law, Interior Minister Nancy Faeser said in remarks published on Wednesday.“We cannot rule this out,” she told Die Zeit weekly. “A shutdown would be grave and clearly a last resort. All other options must be exhausted first.”She added that Germany was discussing with its partners in the European Union how to regulate Telegram.The messaging app has grown partly because it is one...
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ryanair
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Place
Berlin, DE
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
The Independent

EU under pressure after airlines fly thousands of empty ‘ghost flights’ to keep airport slots

The European Union is facing increasing pressure to drop rules that necessitate airlines flying thousands of empty flights, dubbed “ghost flights”, in order to keep coveted airport slots.EU regulations dictate that carriers must operate a certain percentage of their scheduled flights in order to hang onto their take-off and landing slots at airports – failure to do so means they forfeit the slots.Pre-pandemic, this was set at a minimum of 80 per cent of scheduled flights. Since widespread travel disruption caused by coronavirus, the level has been cut to 50 per cent, but it remains difficult for some airlines to...
LIFESTYLE
simpleflying.com

The Story Of Ryanair’s 3 Learjets

Ryanair is, of course, well-known for a majority Boeing 737 fleet. However, its 737s and A320s are also joined by three much smaller Learjet aircraft. You won’t get to fly these on routes anytime soon, unfortunately. They are used as jets to transport maintenance crew and parts around the network as needed.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Germany's nuclear meltdown

A modest display of pyrotechnics at the Brandenburg Gate accompanied by the ill-fitting tune of "Auld Lang Syne" drifting through the empty streets of Berlin — New Year's Eve in Germany was again a rather subdued affair because of rising coronavirus infections. But not in the small village of Grohnde in Lower Saxony, where loud cheers could be heard at midnight.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

France travel ban: anticipation grows that border will open imminently to UK travellers

Twenty-four days after France abruptly closed its frontiers to British visitors, anticipation is growing that the travel ban on the UK will soon end. One ski operator is so confident that it is selling winter sports trips for the coming weekend.Since 20 December, British travellers have been banned from entering France except for “compelling reasons” – not including holidays and most business trips and family visits.Anyone who is allowed to enter France must quarantine for 48 hours.The measures were introduced at a time when rates of Covid-19 transmission in the UK were soaring in because of the Omicron variant....
TRAVEL
The Independent

At least 600,000 cancelled December flights from Heathrow

At least 600,000 passengers cancelled plans to fly from Heathrow in December due to the Omicron coronavirus strain and the introduction of tougher travel restrictions, the airport said.Fears over the Covid variant meant that, from late November, all travellers arriving in the UK were required to take a pre-departure lateral flow test and self-isolate until they received a negative result from a post-arrival PCR test.This led to many people scrapping their travel plans over the festive period.There are currently travel restrictions, such as testing, on all Heathrow routesJohn Holland-Kaye, Heathrow chief executiveA total of 19.4 million people travelled through Heathrow...
WORLD
The Independent

Vietnam ends visa extension for stranded travellers

Foreign nationals in Vietnam will no longer have their visas automatically extended due to Covid-related complications, the country’s Immigration Department has announced.The visa extension had been put in place to allow tourists or visitors who had become stranded in the country to stay longer with no ramifications, since few flights were operating in and out of the country due to the pandemic.Initially, tourists who had entered the country on visa waiver programmes, e-visas or tourist visas on or after 1 March 2020 had their visas automatically extended until 31 December 2021.However, now flights are beginning to resume, visitors arriving from...
LIFESTYLE
investing.com

Ryanair to stop flying to Frankfurt from end-March

BERLIN/DUESSELDORF (Reuters) - Irish low-cost airline Ryanair (LON:RYA) will shut its base in Frankfurt from March 31 and shift the five aircraft it has stationed there elsewhere, it said on Friday, citing high airport fees. All Ryanair flights to and from Frankfurt, Germany's busiest airport, from March 31 have been...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
techxplore.com

Germany to close nuclear reactors despite energy crisis

Germany will shut down three nuclear power plants on Friday even as Europe faces one of its worst ever energy crises, following Angela Merkel's timetable for phasing out atomic energy. With energy prices already on the rise and tensions higher than ever between Europe and key gas supplier Russia, the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
70K+
Followers
85K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy