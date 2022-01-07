ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Dublin-founded Deposify acquired by US private equity firm

By Vish Gain
Silicon Republic
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFounded in 2014, Deposify took its software platform to the US market with backing from Bank of Ireland and Enterprise Ireland. Irish-founded ‘escrow-as-a-service’ company Deposify has been acquired by a US private equity firm, the company’s chief executive announced on Twitter yesterday (6 January). Deposify is...

www.siliconrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
Silicon Republic

Viatel acquires Limerick’s ActionPoint, eyes international expansion

The acquisition of ActionPoint brings Viatel’s workforce to 260, with revenue predicted to reach €65m in 2022. Irish telecom provider Viatel has acquired Limerick-based ActionPoint to form a new digital services platform and expand in international markets. ActionPoint is a digital transformation company which provides software and IT...
BUSINESS
dbusiness.com

Kentwood’s Andronaco Industries Acquired by New York City Private Equity Firm

Andronaco Industries, a vertically integrated designer, manufacturer, and distributor of high-performance and specialty polymer and composite-engineered, corrosion-resistant flow control based in Kentwood (south of Grand Rapids), has been acquired by New York City private equity firm EagleTree Capital. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “We are thrilled to partner...
KENTWOOD, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
naturalgasworld.com

Private equity firm backs Panama gas power project with $175mn loan

The project will improve the reliability of power supply in Panama by diversifying its sources of energy, GIP said. Private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) announced on January 11 that with co-investors it had lent $175mn to fund the construction of a 670-MW gas-fired power plant in Panama. GIP...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Law.com

24-Lawyer Private Equity and M&A Firm Debuts In Paris

A private equity-focused law firm has opened in Paris, founded by partners with deep experience and ties to Big Law that they hope will help surmount rising competition in France’s red-hot deal market. Mermoz launches in the French capital with a 24-lawyer team, including eight partners, offering advice in...
BUSINESS
Radio Business Report

Top Software-Focused Private Equity Firm Buys Xytech

LOS ANGELES — It’s considered to be a leader in facility management software for the broadcast and media industries, thanks in large part to MediaPulse, which provides scheduling, automation, asset management, billing and cost recovery for broadcasters, media services companies and transmission facilities. As of today, it is...
SOFTWARE
GlobeSt.com

Private Equity Firm to Focus on 'Growing Secondary Markets'

Atalaya Capital Management, an alternative asset manager focused on private credit and special opportunities investing, announced the final close of its inaugural real estate private equity fund, Atalaya Commercial Real Estate Fund I (ACRE). The fund closed with more than $100 million, including commitments from new and existing investors and...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dublin#Private Equity Firm#Enterprise Ireland#Landlord#Bank Of Ireland#Irish#Delta Partners#Escher Group#Life Provide
Silicon Republic

Dublin company Gamma will add new hires to aid Irish growth

Gamma is hiring three people for its data science and development teams as it rolls out its location intelligence service, AddressLink. Irish-founded location intelligence company Gamma will expand its data science and development teams as part of its Ireland-focused growth strategy. The company will expand its headcount from 18 to...
BUSINESS
kfgo.com

Japan’s Mizuho to acquire U.S. private equity agent Capstone, source says

TOKYO (Reuters) – Mizuho Financial Group plans to acquire U.S. private equity placement agent Capstone Partners, a person familiar with the matter said, as the Japanese lender looks to beef up its investment banking business. Dallas, Texas-based Capstone helps private equity firms find limited partners to invest in their...
DALLAS, TX
Silicon Republic

Cork company BioPharma Engineering acquired by global firm

Unispace’s merger with BioPharma Engineering will enable the Cork company to further its international expansion. Cork-based life sciences design company BioPharma Engineering has been acquired by global workplace strategy, design and experience business Unispace. Financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Following the acquisition, BioPharma Engineering will...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Private Equity
NewsBreak
Insurance
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
Silicon Republic

Bolt raises €628m in its largest funding round to date

The Estonian start-up plans to grow its existing services, including a rapid expansion of its grocery delivery option. European mobility company Bolt has announced its largest ever funding round of €628m led by Sequoia Capital and Fidelity Management and Research Company. Other investors that participated were Whale Rock, Owl...
BUSINESS
businessobserverfl.com

Equity firm plows investment into area landscaping company

FORT MYERS — New York City-based private equity firm Bregal Partners has made an undisclosed investment in Juniper Landscaping, one of the largest and fast-growing commercial landscaping firms in Florida. Financial terms of the investment weren’t disclosed. Fort Myers-based Juniper, family-owned and operated since its founding in 2001,...
FORT MYERS, FL
Silicon Republic

Y Combinator now offers $500,000 investment to start-ups

The new standard deal will give additional funding to accelerator start-ups while offering future equity opportunities for Y Combinator. Y Combinator will now provide additional funding to the start-ups it invests in – with some new conditions for the extra capital. When a start-up enters the Y Combinator batch...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Aptiv to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash

Aptiv Plc said Tuesday it has reached an agreement to acquire software company Wind River from TPG Capital for $4.3 billion in cash. Wind River makes edge-to-cloud software for the aerospace and defense, telecommunications, industrial and automotive markets and is used on more than 2 billion devises across more than 1,700 customers globally, the companies said in a joint statement. "The automotive industry is undergoing its largest transformation in over a century, as connected, software-defined vehicles increasingly become critical elements of the broader intelligent ecosystem," said Kevin Clark, CEO of Aptiv. The deal is expected to close by mid-year and will be financed by a mix of cash and debt. Aptiv shares were not active premarket, but have gained 13% in the last 12 months, while the S&P 500 has gained 22%.
SOFTWARE
Las Vegas Herald

Maddix Capital Brings a New Lens to Private Equity

Maddix Capital officially launches January 2022, bringing new innovative methods for investors and entrepreneurs alike. Salt Lake City, Utah -- January 7, 2022 -- Maddix Capital, Utah's newest private equity fund, has announced the formal launch of their inaugural Fund 1. With more than $40 million in already committed capital, Maddix is actively searching for companies that fit their model and investors looking to get bigger returns, faster.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
etftrends.com

Midstream Energy Could Lure Private Equity Suitors

With oil prices soaring and interest rates low, income-starved investors have a friend in the form of the midstream energy segment and the related exchange traded funds. Take the case of the VanEck Vectors Energy Income ETF (EINC). EINC, which tracks the MVIS North America Energy Infrastructure Index, yields an eye-catching 4.96% and is higher by just over 36% over the past year. To be sure, those are impressive percentages, but EINC also offers allure on the basis that the midstream energy industry could see elevated mergers and acquisitions activity this year.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
beckershospitalreview.com

Baylor Scott & White CEO retires, joins private equity firm

Jim Hinton has joined private equity firm Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe after retiring on Dec. 31 as the CEO of Baylor Scott & White Health. Mr. Hinton, who has more than 38 years of healthcare leadership experience, joined the private equity firm's healthcare resource group, according to a Jan. 6 news release.
BUSINESS
Silicon Republic

Irish IT services firm Ergo snaps up Asystec in €25m deal

Ergo’s CEO said it will be a ‘transformative deal for the Irish market’, bringing together two IT players with combined revenues of €150m. Ergo is acquiring Asystec in a bid to create one of the largest privately owned Irish IT services companies in the country. The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy