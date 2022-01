Autonomous mobile robots (AMRs) have proven to deliver real business value as they autonomously navigate operational environments while carrying some type of payload or sensor package. As a result, a rapidly growing number of companies have deployed AMRs in their warehouses and distribution centers on a trial or project basis, with many now considering larger, more strategic, AMR rollouts. As these firms bring on additional AMR systems, they often face deployment, management, scaling and optimization challenges. In this webinar, attendees will learn about common AMR adoption issues and how they can be addressed and overcome.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 5 DAYS AGO