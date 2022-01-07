ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

India supplies third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], January 7 (ANI): India on Friday delivered two tons of essential lifesaving medicines to Afghanistan as part of medical assistance to the war-torn nation. "As part of...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

‘If I stay I will die’: Thousands of female ex-security agents trapped in Afghanistan ‘at risk’ from Taliban

Thousands of women who formerly worked as national security agents in Afghanistan are trapped in the country at profound risk from the Taliban, The Independent understands.The National Directorate of Security (NDS), Afghanistan’s national intelligence and security service, was disbanded by the Taliban after they gained control of the capital, Kabul, in August. Agents at the NDS had worked closely with the UK and the US, carrying out surveillance operations on the Taliban and al-Qaeda.Speaking to The Independent in an exclusive interview, a woman who worked in a senior role at the agency has said she fears for her life and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

UN launches record $5 billion aid appeal for crisis in Afghanistan

The United Nations has made a record $5 billion (£3.7 million) aid appeal to help Afghanistan and millions of Afghans sheltering abroad, calling the funds an "essential stop gap" to ensure the country’s future after the Taliban’s seizure of power last August.The UN Office for the Coordination for Humanitarian Affairs said the appeal, which amounts to nearly a quarter of Afghanistan’s GDP, is the largest ever sought for one nation and triple the figure it received in 2021 when the US-backed government collapsed. About $4.4 billion is needed within Afghanistan to help 22 million people, while a further...
FOOD & DRINKS
AFP

UN wants $5 bn aid for Afghanistan in 2022

The United Nations said Tuesday it needed $5 billion in aid for Afghanistan in 2022 to avert a humanitarian catastrophe and offer the ravaged country a future after 40 years of suffering. In its biggest-ever single-country appeal, the UN said $4.4 billion (3.9 billion euros) was needed within Afghanistan, while a further $623 million was required to support the millions of Afghans sheltering beyond its borders. The UN said 22 million people inside Afghanistan and a further 5.7 million displaced Afghans in five neighbouring countries needed vital relief this year. "A full-blown humanitarian catastrophe looms. My message is urgent: don't shut the door on the people of Afghanistan," said UN aid chief Martin Griffiths.
AFGHANISTAN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gandhi
dallassun.com

Tigray Patients Dying Because of Drug, Supply Shortages

Doctors in Ethiopia's Tigray say shortages of medical equipment and drugs due to the government's monthslong blockade on the region are causing patients to die of preventable causes. Doctors at Ayder Referral Hospital in Mekelle, the region's largest, also cite shortages of intravenous fluids and oxygen. They said in a...
WORLD
dallassun.com

Taliban welcome humanitarian aid consisting of medical supplies from India

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 7 (ANI): Taliban on Friday welcomed the humanitarian aid, consisting of life-saving medicines from India after New Delhi delivered the third batch of medical assistance to Afghanistan. The aid, which consisted of life-saving medicines was sent on Friday from New Delhi to Kabul. "Zabiullah Mujahid, the spokesman...
ADVOCACY
abc27 News

US announces $308M in aid for Afghans as crisis grows

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States on Tuesday announced $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan, offering new aid to the country as it edges toward a humanitarian crisis since the Taliban takeover nearly five months ago. White House national security council spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement that the new aid from the U.S. Agency […]
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Assistance#New Delhi#Ani#Covid#World Health Organization#Mea
dallassun.com

Terror, trust deficit fuels trouble on Pakistan's borders with Afghanistan, India

Islamabad [Pakistan], January 5 (ANI): Pakistan's troubles along its border has increased amid tension with both Afghanistan and India. The border trouble gives grave signals to its military-backed government that exporting terrorism would carry grave consequences, according to Al Arabiya. Earlier, Pakistani Rangers exchanged mortar fire with the Taliban in...
WORLD
dallassun.com

90 per cent of Afghanistan's health centres to close down by 2022 end: Report

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 8 (ANI): Nearly 90 per cent of health centers of Afghanistan may close down by the end of 2022 due to the current economic situation, said a fresh report by the International Rescue Committee (IRC). Millions of Afghan people will be left without health services facilities and...
WORLD
dallassun.com

US pledges over USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for people of Afghanistan

Washington [US], January 11 (ANI): The United States has announced USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. "The United States is announcing a new contribution of more than USD 308 million in humanitarian assistance for the people of Afghanistan. This brings the total U.S. humanitarian aid in Afghanistan and for Afghan refugees in the region to nearly USD 782 million since October 2021, and we remain the single largest donor of humanitarian aid in Afghanistan," National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson Emily Horne said in a statement on Tuesday.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Country
Afghanistan
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
neworleanssun.com

Taliban Commend India for Sending Humanitarian Aid to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, PAKISTAN - Afghanistan's Taliban said Friday they had received a fresh supply of medicines from India, as the United Nations warns harsh winter conditions are aggravating the severe humanitarian crisis facing millions of Afghans. "The Islamic Emirate is grateful to India for its humanitarian assistance and cooperation," said Taliban...
CHARITIES
New York Post

US announces more than $300M in Afghanistan aid amid winter disasters

The Biden administration is providing more than $308 million in additional humanitarian assistance to Afghans facing food and water shortages, economic collapse and other issues exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Taliban rule and the harsh winter. The latest contribution brings the total amount of assistance from Washington to Afghanistan and...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

14-day quarantine for international arrivals who test positive in Karnataka

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 6 (ANI): Amid the surge in COVID-19 cases in the state, the Karnataka government on Thursday ordered 14 days quarantine for international passengers who test COVID-19 positive at airports. As per the circular, "international arrivals from both 'At-risk' countries and 'Non-at-risk' countries who test positive for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
dallassun.com

China asks US to unfreeze Afghanistan's nearly USD 10 billion

Kabul [Afghanistan], January 12 (ANI): As the situation in Afghanistan continues to deteriorate rapidly, China has reiterated that the US must release Afghanistan's over USD 9.5 billion now frozen in its banks, local media reported. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said that the US should unfreeze the assets of...
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

Ghazni tank museum chronicles U.S. military defeat in Afghanistan

Damaged or destroyed tanks which are put on display in Afghanistan's Ghazni province, 125 km south of Kabul, are "relics of the military defeat of America and its allied nations." GHAZNI, Afghanistan, Jan. 11 (Xinhua) -- "The tanks on display are relics of the military defeat of America and its...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Tortured by the Taliban for helping SAS troops: Afghan translator who helped British military was abused with stun gun by captors after going into hiding following US withdrawal

A former interpreter for UK Special Forces has been captured and tortured by the Taliban in Afghanistan. Wahid, who was trapped in the country when the RAF evacuation ended, is now in fear for his life. The 34-year-old Afghan said he believed he would be murdered after fighters questioning him...
MILITARY
New York Post

Taliban orders shop owners in Afghanistan to behead all mannequins

The Taliban has ordered clothes shop mannequins to be beheaded because they are “idols” as the brutes continue to wage war on women’s freedoms. Shopkeepers in the western province of Herat in Afghanistan have been told to chop the heads off their mannequins after officials ruled the dummies were sinful “idols”.
MIDDLE EAST
KTLA

Hundreds of Afghans denied humanitarian entry into U.S.

Haseena Niazi had pinned her hopes of getting her fiancé out of Afghanistan on a rarely used immigration provision. The 24-year-old Massachusetts resident was almost certain his application for humanitarian parole would get approved by the U.S. government, considering the evidence he provided on the threats from the Taliban he received while working on women’s health […]
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy