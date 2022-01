Watch: Victoria & David Beckham Go on a Cute Double Date. Romeo Beckham is permanently twinning with dad David Beckham. On Jan. 6, the 19-year-old model, whose mom is Victoria Beckham, showed off the results of two brand-new tattoos to his Instagram Story. One tattoo on his hand featured a bird, along with the phrase, "Lead with love" underneath it. But it's the second eye-grabbing body art on the back of his neck, which featured angel wings with a cross in the middle, that mirrors a tattoo of his dad's.

