On Sunday, Tianjin, an industrial port city 66 miles away from China's capital Beijing, reported 21 symptomatic cases of COVID-19, including at least two confirmed cases of the Omicron COVID-19 variant. The outbreak marks the first time China has reported cases of Omicron spreading in the community, making it arguably the most significant test yet of the country's strict zero-tolerance policy for all COVID-19 infections as the country tries to keep the pandemic's fastest-spreading variant at bay.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO