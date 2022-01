The Berlin Film Festival has its opening film in François Ozon’s “Peter von Kant.” The film, which stars Denis Menochet, Isabelle Adjani and Hanna Schygulla, is part of the fest’s International Competition and will have its world premiere on Feb. 10 at the Berlinale Palast. Variety revealed on Tuesday that the festival is planning to go ahead as an in-person event, and organizers provided further details of the plan on Wednesday. “We are beyond thrilled to welcome back François Ozon to the festival and are happy to launch our next edition with his new film,” said Berlin artistic director Carlo Chatrian. “For this...

MOVIES ・ 47 MINUTES AGO