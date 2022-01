Births recorded at St. Cloud Hospital Dec. 28, 2021, to Jan. 5, 2022, according to the Minnesota Department of Health:. Ahmed, Farah and Amina Hassan; Willmar; girl; Musani Farah Abdullahia; Friday, Dec. 31, 2021. Ahmed, Liban and Fardows Osman; St. Cloud; girl; Nawal Liban Ahmed; Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021. Ahmed,...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO