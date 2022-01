BTS's Jungkook has been teasing his solo mixtape for quite some time now, and fans can only hope the much-anticipated record finally comes in 2022. As fans know, BTS members like to keep their creative juices flowing by exploring their individual music tastes. The group members RM, Suga, and J-Hope have already branched out and dropped solo mixtapes, while the rest of the members often experiment with solo singles here and there. Fan theories have long swirled over the past three years about when Jungkook will drop his inaugural solo project. The K-pop star has shared glimpses into his long-awaited body of work fans call JJK1 (an abbreviation of his full name, Jeon Jungkook).

