These 10 Western New York natives have been featured on game shows like Jeopardy, Supermarket Sweep, and The Price is Right. Some of them have walked away with big bucks, including a Buffalo native who won over a half-million dollars on Jeopardy, the third-highest cash prize won during the regular season. Another Jeopardy contestant, also from Buffalo, was featured in one of the last episodes before the death of the show's longtime host Alex Trebek.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO