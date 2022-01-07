ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Yen Hovers Just Below 116

By MarketPulse
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll eyes are on US nonfarm payrolls, perhaps the monthly highlight on the economic calendar. An interesting prelude to nonfarm payrolls was the ADP employment report on Wednesday. ADP is not a reliable indicator for the NFP, but it always garners a fair degree of attention, coming just before the nonfarm...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Faces Key Resistance at 0.7200, US CPI Next

AUD/USD started a downside correction from 0.7270. It traded below a key bullish trend line with support near 0.7200 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD is still struggling below 1.1380, and GBP/USD is trading well above 1.3500. The US CPI could increase 7% in Dec 2021 (YoY), up from 6.8%. AUD/USD...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD May Be Ready to Break Down

If stops below 1.2600 are triggered, the pair could be at the next support level in a hurry. USD/CAD is close to a key level of 1.2600, which if broken, could set the stage for the direction of the pair for the near-term future. Like many other currencies, inflation and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Treasury Department#Us Dollar#Yen#Adp#Nfp#Fed#Household Spending#Y Y#Omicron#Japanese#Us Treasury
actionforex.com

JPY Lower as Risk-On Sentiment Returns, CAD Follows Oil Up

Overall, Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s renomination hearings seemed to be well received by the markets. US stocks closed broadly higher overnight, followed by rallies in Asian indexes. Yen and Dollar are both under some selling pressure today. On the other hand, commodity currencies are trading higher. In particular, Canadian Dollar is lifted by the rise in oil prices. European majors are mixed for the moment. Focus will turn to US consumer inflation next.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Dollar eases after Powell testimony; riskier currencies rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) -The dollar edged lower against a basket of currencies on Tuesday after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's testimony signalled that while the Fed will be normalizing policy it has not made a decision on reducing its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Powell noted that policymakers were still...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Goldman Sachs
NewsBreak
Jobs
investing.com

AUD/USD Hovers Below A Prior Upside Line

AUD/USD traded higher yesterday after hitting support at 0.7150. However, the recovery remained limited slightly below 0.7200, and then it retreated somewhat. Overall, since Jan. 6, the rate has consolidated between those two barriers. Still, at the same time, it remains below the last upside support line drawn from the low of Dec. 3. Therefore, we see more chances for the pair to exit the short-term range to the downside rather than the upside.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY breaking down with US stocks

NZD/JPY and AUD/JPY are breaking down, together with US stocks. At the time of writing, DOW is down -1.5%, S&P 500 down -1.78% and NASDAQ even -2.5%. NZD/JPY’s strong break of 77.96 resistance turned support should confirm that corrective pattern from 75.95 has completed with three waves up to 79.22. Deeper fall should now be seen through 75.95, to resume the whole decline from 82.49 to 61.8% projection of 82.49 to 75.95 from 79.22 at 75.17 next. On the upside, above 78.51 minor resistance will delay the bearish case.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Fresh Bulls Establish above Key $1800 Level

Spot gold rises for the third straight day, driven by overall weaker dollar. Recovery from $1782 (2022 low posted on Jan 7) rose above pivotal $1800 barrier (psychological/200DMA), retracing over 50% of $1831/$1782 bear-leg, with repeated daily lose above $1800 level to generate positive signal and improve near-term sentiment. Daily...
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD subdued just below its 50DMA in 1.1330s as markets await Powell testimony

EUR/USD is subdued just under its 50DMA as traders await Fed speak from two hawks and Chairman Jerome Powell. Hawkish Fed speak could support the US dollar, says ING. EUR/USD has continued its recent pattern of ranging within well-estabilished parameters so far this week. After rebounding on Monday from sub-1.1300 lows as the pair found support ahead of a test of recent lows in the 1.1280 area, EUR/USD rallied all the way back to test its 50-day moving average in earlier Tuesday trade in the 1.1340s. However, for the third time in as many weeks, EUR/USD has been unable to stage a meaningful rebound to the north of this level and is now back to trading in the 1.1330s, broadly flat on the session.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Yen Softens Again on Positive Market Mood

Overall mood in the market is positive today, major European indexes and US futures trading up. The question is whether US stocks, in particular NASDAQ, could build on yesterday’s strong rebound for some more gains. Benchmark treasury yields are firm globally. Gold and Silver also recover. In the currency markets, most major pairs and crosses are stuck inside yesterday’s range, with Yen soften mildly again with Aussie. Canadian Dollar and Swiss Franc are regaining some ground. Focus will turn to Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s Testimony, and tomorrow’s US CPI.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Currency Pair of the Week: USD/CNH

Last Friday, US Non-Farm Payrolls underwhelmed markets with a print of +199,000 vs an expectation of +400,000. However, the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.9% from 4.1% and Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.6% MoM vs 0.4% last. Despite the miss in the headline NFP print, traders are pricing in 4 rate hikes for 2022. Indeed, the Fed will be happy that wage growth is increasing with surging inflation. That latest CPI reading (December) will be released on Wednesday this week. Expectations are that the print will be higher than last month’s 40 year high of 6.8% YoY. Economists are looking for 7% YoY! In addition, expectations for December’s Core Inflation are 5.4% YoY vs 4.9% YoY in November. Preempting CPI is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s re-nomination hearing on Tuesday. He’s sure to make headlines with the sudden shift in sentiment from dovish to extremely hawkish, shown in the December FOMC Minutes released last week, as he gets grilled by the Senate and Banking Committee. Two days later, after the CPI and PPI releases, Lael Brainard will get her shot to be confirmed by the Committee. She will be the one to have to answer questions regarding the latest inflation data.
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Yen Striking Back as Stocks Take a Dive

Yen rebounds notably as US futures take a dive just ahead of North American session, while European index also reverse earlier gains. While Dollar is dragged down by Yen, it’s somewhat still resilient against others. Selling is mainly seen in Swiss Franc and, to a lesser extent, Euro. Commodity currencies are mixed. We’ll have to see how the overall risk sentiment plays out. Yet, more volatility is anticipated ahead with Fed chair Jerome Powell’s testimony, and US inflation data featured later in the week.
MARKETS
tennesseestar.com

U.S. Economy Adds Just 199,000 Jobs in December, Far Below Expectations

The U.S. economy recorded an increase of 199,000 jobs in December and the unemployment dipped to 3.9%, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) announced Friday. Total non-farm payroll employment increased by 199,000 in December, according to the BLS, and the number of unemployed Americans dipped to 6.3 million. Economists surveyed by The Wall Street Journal projected the economy to add 422,000 jobs in December and for unemployment to fall to 4.1%.
ECONOMY
actionforex.com

Bitcoin, Gold, Silver, and Stocks Sell-off Intensifies

US equities, cryptocurrencies, and precious metals declined on Thursday as investors started to adjust for the upcoming interest rate hikes. The Dow Jones declined by about 170 points while the Nasdaq 100 and S&P 500 rose marginally. This sell-off was mostly a reaction to the hawkish minutes by the Federal Reserve. The argument is that assets that did well in a period of low interest rates will lag when the Fed starts its hiking cycle. Meanwhile, data showed that the American services sector lagged in December as the Omicron variant spread. The ISM non-manufacturing PMI declined from 69.1 in November to 62.0 in December.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Yen in Weak Recovery, Dollar and Sterling Still Firm

Yen is trying to recover on weaker risk sentiment today. But momentum is relatively soft against Dollar and Europeans. Aussie and Kiwi follow broader risk markets lower. Sterling and Dollar remain the strongest ones for the week, on expectation of hawkish BoE and Fed. Euro and Swiss Franc are mixed, with Euro having a slight upper handle. Traders could not turn more cautious until tomorrow’s non-farm payrolls report.
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

Euro Forecast: Dollar Fundamentals in Focus, EUR/USD Hovers Near 1.13

German CPI beats estimates. Central bank divergence remains. Technical pattern could lead to further EUR/USD downside. The Euro kicked off 2022 on the back foot which extended yesterday after the Fed’s hawkish rhetoric was heightened in the December FOMC minutes. Key talking points from the minutes include:. Rapid rate...
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Yen wallows as Omicron fears subside and rate hikes loom

SYDNEY, Jan 5 (Reuters) - The yen was pinned near a five-year low on the dollar on Wednesday and nursing losses on other crosses as traders wagered the Bank of Japan would lag a looming wave of global policy tightening as inflation gallops ahead around the world. The yen tumbled...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy