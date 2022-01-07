Yen Hovers Just Below 116

Last Friday, US Non-Farm Payrolls underwhelmed markets with a print of +199,000 vs an expectation of +400,000. However, the Unemployment Rate fell to 3.9% from 4.1% and Average Hourly Earnings increased by 0.6% MoM vs 0.4% last. Despite the miss in the headline NFP print, traders are pricing in 4 rate hikes for 2022. Indeed, the Fed will be happy that wage growth is increasing with surging inflation. That latest CPI reading (December) will be released on Wednesday this week. Expectations are that the print will be higher than last month’s 40 year high of 6.8% YoY. Economists are looking for 7% YoY! In addition, expectations for December’s Core Inflation are 5.4% YoY vs 4.9% YoY in November. Preempting CPI is Fed Chairman Jerome Powell’s re-nomination hearing on Tuesday. He’s sure to make headlines with the sudden shift in sentiment from dovish to extremely hawkish, shown in the December FOMC Minutes released last week, as he gets grilled by the Senate and Banking Committee. Two days later, after the CPI and PPI releases, Lael Brainard will get her shot to be confirmed by the Committee. She will be the one to have to answer questions regarding the latest inflation data.

