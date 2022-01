The NASDAQ 100 fell rather hard on Friday as interest rates continue to climb. That being said, the 15,500 level continues to be crucial for the NASDAQ 100, and it did hold during the day. Whether or not it can continue to hold is a completely open question, but it is a level on your charts that you should have marked down as crucial. If we can hold it, then we are due for a bounce in a market that is clearly oversold.

