ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

USDCHF Powers Back, Crossing above its 50- and 200-SMA

By XM.com
actionforex.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUSDCHF powered back from its late December low, halting a five session losing streak and crossing above the 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). The cautiously bullish outlook for the pair is maintained despite failing to mark yet another successive higher low in December. Short-term...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
insidebitcoins.com

Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC/USD May Cross Above $140 Level

The Litecoin price prediction reveals that LTC is moving bullishly with a gain of 5.17%, as the coin is seen approaching the upside. LTC/USD is seen trading in the green at the time of writing as the coin is trading towards the 9-day and 21-day moving averages with a gain of 5.17%. According to the daily chart, the candle formation is currently respecting the upward movement but crossing below the lower boundary of the channel might position the market price towards the south. Meanwhile, the closest support level is located around the at $125 level while a north wave might see a high movement towards the 21-day moving average.
RETAIL
actionforex.com

USDCAD Loses Ground as Bearish Forces Linger

USDCAD has retreated from its January high amid strengthening negative momentum, and is currently found near its lower Bollinger Band indicating that an immediate upside movement should not be ruled out. Moreover, the pair’s 50-period simple moving average (SMA) has recently crossed below its 200-period SMA, increasing fears of a sustained bearish outlook.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

NZDUSD Treads Across 76.4% Fibonacci but Bearish Tone Remains

NZDUSD has been consolidating for around one-month now as downward pressures diminished after recording a 13½-month low of 0.6700. The pair has been finding support lately from the lower Bollinger band and the 0.6734 level, which is the 76.4% Fibonacci retracement of the up leg from 0.6510 until 0.7464, even though the SMAs continue to endorse a bearish trend.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

USDJPY Halts Pullback But Will It Make Fresh Highs?

USDJPY halted the pullback from the five-year high of 116.33 around the 115.00 level on Tuesday, but the close below the 115.50 – 115.25 region is still keeping downside risks alive in the market. The technical picture is also warning that bears have some fuel in the tank as...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usdchf#Rsi#Macd
Seeking Alpha

Chart Talk: GLD jumps back above its 200-day moving average

The SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) jumped back above its 200-day moving average. The fund which tracks the price action of spot gold, is up 1.1%. GLD’s rise was caused by the dip in the U.S. dollar, which came from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s testimony in front of congress. The precious metal is now looking to re-test its YTD high of 1,831, which took place on Jan. 3.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

USDJPY Faces Short-Term Pressures; Overall Outlook Bullish

USDJPY has retreated from its January high, crossing below its 50-period simple moving average (SMA) amid strengthening negative forces. However, despite the short-term negativity, the pair’s overall outlook is still positive amid successive higher highs and higher lows. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a negative bias as the RSI...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EURCHF Recoups Lost Ground as Bullish Tone Bolsters

EURCHF buyers have dominated ever since touching a 6½-year low of 1.0325, plotting four consecutive green candles, which has steered the price above the 50-day SMA of 1.0442 and the 1.0469 level, which is the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement of the down leg from 1.0937 until 1.0325. Despite the latest climb in the price, the SMAs are still sponsoring the negative trend in the pair.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBPUSD Hopes for Bullish Development above Channel

GBPUSD is currently positioned at a crucial make-or-break point, testing the top line of the seven-month-old bearish channel slightly below the 1.3600 psychological level. A decisive close above that threshold could bring new buyers into the market, with the price likely heading straight up to the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) at 1.3740 in the aftermath, while not far above, an extension beyond the 1.3835 – 1.3900 resistance zone would finally clear the way towards the key 1.4000 mark.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
actionforex.com

Silver Aims for Recovery as Negative Forces Abate

Silver has been plunging since early May, generating a clear structure of lower highs and lower lows. Nevertheless, in the last couple of sessions the metal has gained some traction as negative momentum seems to be fading. The cautiously positive near-term picture is reflected by the momentum indicators. The stochastic...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Gold Slips Back Below 1,800 But Trendless Bias Holds

Gold’s downside forces have paused a tad beneath the 1,800 mark with the price resting on the 100-period simple moving average (SMA). A more neutral trajectory is being endorsed by the lack of trend in the SMAs. The Ichimoku lines are not indicating a clear price direction especially after...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

EURGBP Continues its Descending Move; Bearish Forces Linger

EURGBP came under pressure during December, crossing below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA). Moreover, the pair has marked yet more lower lows, reinforcing its overall bearish outlook. Short-term momentum indicators are supporting a negative bias for the pair as the RSI is found below its 50 neutral...
MARKETS
FXStreet.com

Nasdaq 100 rebounds back above 16430

The Nasdaq 100 cash index traded higher on yesterday, after hitting support near the 16305 barrier, and returned back above the 16430 zone, which acted as the upper end of the sideways range that was containing most of the price action from October 25th until today. With that in mind, we will consider the short-term picture to be positive.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURJPY Hovers Around 200-Day SMA in Short Term

EURJPY has been in a back-and-forth movement around the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) after the bounce off the 127.50 support level around the lower Bollinger band. The price has overcome the 20- and 40-day simple moving averages (SMAs), which have just completed a bullish crossover, and the technical indicators are confirming the bullish bias. The RSI is pointing somewhat up in the positive region, while the MACD is strengthening its positive move above its trigger and zero lines.
CURRENCIES
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: 100-SMA defends bulls above 1.1300

EUR/USD fades bounce off 100-SMA, dropped the most in two weeks the previous day. Steady RSI, sluggish MACD hints at extended grind between 100-SMA and monthly resistance line. Mid-November tops add to the upside filters, five-week-old rising trend line acts as additional support. EUR/USD consolidates the heaviest daily loss in...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

NAS100 – Correction Complete?

It’s been a shaky start to the new year, with interest rate anxieties dragging on sentiment and hitting the NAS100 particularly hard. The index fell more than 8% over the last week, breaking through key support in the process which could have led to a much deeper correction. Instead, the index bounced strongly in the final hours of trading on Monday and failed to close below the rising channel.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

On the H4 timeframe, prices are on bearish momentum and abiding to our bearish trendline. We would expect further bearish continuation to test our 1st support at 95.518 in line with 100% Fibonacci extension and 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Breaking our 1st support may find prices dipping further towards our 2nd support at 95.368 in line with 127.2% Fibonacci extension and 100% Fibonacci extension. Our bearish bias is further supported by prices trading below ichimoku clouds and RSI forecasting bearish momentum. Alternatively, prices may bounce towards our 1st resistance at 95.849 in line with 50% Fibonacci extension.
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq-based ETFs look to hold support as the index ended above its 200-day MA

Nasdaq-based exchange traded funds look to hold support as the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) rallied 1.4% on Tuesday back above its 200-day moving average after dipping below the technical figure for the first time since April of 2020. See chart below:. Nasdaq futures are +0.2% and pointing upwards on Wednesday, which is...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

EURJPY Bulls Fight Pullback to 200-MA

EURJPY has managed to find footing just beneath the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) off the Ichimoku cloud’s upper band at 130.43, preserving the recent bullish tone. The SMAs are currently not endorsing a definitive trend in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are indicating a minor pause in upside...
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Fresh Bulls Establish above Key $1800 Level

Spot gold rises for the third straight day, driven by overall weaker dollar. Recovery from $1782 (2022 low posted on Jan 7) rose above pivotal $1800 barrier (psychological/200DMA), retracing over 50% of $1831/$1782 bear-leg, with repeated daily lose above $1800 level to generate positive signal and improve near-term sentiment. Daily...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Core Bond Yields Not Really Pushing through to the Same Extent

Yesterday started with a continuation of last week’s trading dynamics but ended quite differently. European equities slipped about 1.5%. Wall Street in early trading recorded losses as deep as 2.7% for the Nasdaq before staging an impressive intraday turnaround. The tech-heavy index even managed a marginal green close of 0.05%. There were no specific triggers other than dip-buyers and core bond yields not really pushing through to the same extent. The US curve flattened with the short end adding >3 bps but the long end shedding up to 2.7 bps (30y). The 10y tested 1.77% resistance to reach an intraday high of 1.806% before closing at 1.76%. German yields fluctuated and finished with minor gains of 0.7-1.3 bps across the curve. The 10y variant (-0.034%) eked out another cycle high. The European 10y swap yield (0.38%) took another baby step towards the 0.40/42% resistance area. Japan’s yen came out victorious in FX space thanks to the fragile sentiment and lesser core bond yield momentum. EUR/JPY fell from 131.30 to 130.46. USD/JPY closed at 115.20, down from 115.66. Interesting to note: the Swiss franc was hammered. EUR/CHF in recent days edged higher from 1.034 to 1.05 yesterday. Some refer to fears that the central bank may start intervening in case the situation along Ukrainian borders sours further. Barring the yen, the dollar gained against major peers though finished in off intraday highs in most cases. EUR/USD edged lower from 1.136 to 1.133 after recovering from declining sub 1.13. EUR/GBP whipsawed in similar fashion and ended slightly lower at 0.834 (from 0.835).
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy