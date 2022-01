It was a notable year for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW), which charged to a record high of $707.60 in early November, and still sports a 10.5% year-over-year lead. However, the equity has already lost over 9% in the first week of 2022 alone, and was last seen down 2.5% to trade at $588.50. Though the reason for the recent negative price action is unclear, traders shouldn't panic just yet, as the pullback put NOW back within striking distance of a historically bullish trendline.

STOCKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO