The UK is the closest of any country in the northern hemisphere to exiting the Covid-19 pandemic, an expert has said.Professor David Heymann, from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine (LSHTM), suggested in a Chatham House online briefing that the UK was seeing the disease become endemic.He said: “In general, now, the countries that we know best in the northern hemisphere have varying stages of the pandemic.“And probably, in the UK, it’s the closest to any country of being out of the pandemic if it isn’t already out of the pandemic and having the disease as endemic as...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO