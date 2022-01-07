ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Samsung provides Q4 guidance: Sales: 75 ~ 77 trillion Korean won; Operating Profit: 13.7 ~ 13.9 trillion Korean won

By Meghavi Singh
Seekingalpha.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKorean giant Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) expects its expects its prelim Q4 sales to be KRW 75 trillion - 77 trillion...

seekingalpha.com

