Samsung provides Q4 guidance: Sales: 75 ~ 77 trillion Korean won; Operating Profit: 13.7 ~ 13.9 trillion Korean won

Facebook changed their name to Meta Platforms, Square changed their name to Block, and a South Korean firm [Medium] has reverse-merged into Metal Arts, a corporate shell. I will begin by recommending that you nibble a few shares of Metal Arts/Medium (OTCPK:MTRT). I expect this stock to be included in at least 1 and probably all of the below in the next 12 months. Presently, the stock is “below the radar.” You can “tool up” on the stock quickly by watching the YouTube videos in this Seeking Alpha blog and read the follow-up, if interested, in this Seeking Alpha article. I suspect that the firm name – Medium – represents a shortened variation for “medium of exchange,” since they are, also, involved in cryptocurrency.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO