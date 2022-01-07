ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

The most viral fashion moments from Golden Globes history, as this year’s event isn’t live-streamed

By NewsChain Lifestyle
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zv1eg_0dfIdEHg00

January tends to be quite a dull and grey month, but the beginning of awards season is something of a bright spot. While we might not be doing much (and who really wants to after the excesses of the holiday season?) – we can at least ogle celebrities in their glitziest outfits.

However, we’re going to be deprived of a starry red carpet for this year’s Golden Globes set to take place on January 9. The event’s organising body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), has announced it will be a “private event”, and won’t even be live-streamed.

That means no red carpet, and US media outlets have reported there won’t be celebrity hosts – instead, the winners will be updated on the Golden Globes (goldenglobes.com) website and on social media.

In 2021, we were at least treated to a virtual red carpet due to the ongoing pandemic, with stars dressing up from the comfort of their own home. The news comes after a tricky time for the HFPA who received criticism last year for having no black members.

It’s a disappointment for anyone who was looking forward to seeing what red carpet trends would look like in 2022. Luckily, the event’s history has seen nothing short of phenomenal outfits that have gone instantly viral…

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1daZAb_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

While we might be used to over-the-top gowns on the red carpet nowadays, back in 1991 things were more stripped back – and you really couldn’t get cooler than Whoopi Goldberg’s bright orange tailored minidress with an asymmetric hemline. If social media was a thing back then, it’s the outfit we’d all have been talking about.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vo6Wg_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

Jamie Lee Curtis oozed Old Hollywood glamour at the 1995 event, wearing a slinky white gown and a matching stole.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33Oa9a_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

Halle Berry’s 2003 Globes outfit is particularly memorable, because she went for the full princess look. It’s basically a prom fashion fantasy, with beaded accents, a fishtail skirt and a matching shrug.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Iqs5v_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

Jennifer Lopez normally goes viral for her sexy outfits, and 2009 was no different. Wearing a liquid gold Marchesa dress with artful draping, JLo really took the ‘golden’ theme of the event and ran with it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BZn7p_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

In the past few years, capes have become a mainstay on the red carpet – and we can thank Lupita Nyong’o for this. She arguably set the trend for elegant caped evening dresses back in 2014, in a fire engine red Ralph Lauren gown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LbNt1_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

Emma Stone is another trendsetter – women in trousers has become increasingly common during awards season, but they were few and far between back in 2015. Enter: Stone in a Lanvin jumpsuit, with black tailored trousers and a bejewelled bodice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vtgSx_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

While one specific outfit didn’t necessarily go viral during the 2018 Golden Globes, the whole red carpet certainly did. Almost every star wore all black in support of the Time’s Up initiative, protesting sexual harassment and gender inequality.

The ceremony came a few months after accusations of sexual misconduct were levelled against producer Harvey Weinstein, sparking women around the world to share their own experiences of assault as part of the #MeToo movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nHDrZ_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

You can pretty much always expect a jaw-dropping fashion moment from Billy Porter on the red carpet, and he certainly delivered at the 2020 Globes. Dressed in ethereal white, Porter accented his tailored suit with a feathered train – proving once again why he’s one of the most exciting voices in menswear today.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PwMAq_0dfIdEHg00
(Alamy/PA)

JLo isn’t one to play it safe with her fashion choices – even if they don’t always hit the mark, they’re at least memorable. Her 2020 Valentino outfit proved quite controversial, with some punters wondering if it was possible for a bow to be too big.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

UK-made gins are seeing a boom as distillery numbers jump

The number of UK gin distilleries grew by 110 last year as our appetite for the spirit soared during the pandemic. There are now 820 UK gin distilleries, up from 710 in 2020 and 190 in 2015, Office for National Statistics figures show. Micro distilleries, those with less than 10...
DRINKS
newschain

Twin panda cubs delight fans with Tokyo zoo debut

Twin panda cubs have made their first public appearance at a zoo in Tokyo but only briefly for now – just for three days – due to a spike in Covid-19 cases in Japan driven by the Omicron variant. The twins, male cub Xiao Xiao and his sister...
PETS
WWD

A Look Back at the Most Memorable Golden Globes Red Carpet Looks

Click here to read the full article. Despite several uncertainties surrounding the format of the show, the 2022 Golden Globes are going forward this Sunday to celebrate the best performances in television and film in the last year. Known as the start of awards season, this year’s Golden Globes will be different than any in its 79-year history. After the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which is behind the annual awards show, came under scrutiny last year for its lack of diversity, NBC announced it would not broadcast this year’s edition. Several celebrities have also spoken out against the organization, such as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Whoopi Goldberg
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Ralph Lauren
Harper's Bazaar

Here's Everything That Isn't Happening at the 2022 Golden Globes

The 2022 Golden Globes are not exactly shaping up to be the kick-off to awards season we were all expecting. Yes, the 79th Annual Golden Globes will still air this Sunday, January 9th, honoring the best in film and television from the last year. But rather than appearing on live TV, the event will be streamed elsewhere. And according to Page Six and Variety, the show won't be the star-studded extravaganza it usually is — in fact, there will be no celebrity presenters or red carpet. In part, this is due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of Covid-19, but it doesn't help that the event has become so controversial in recent years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Independent

Golden Globes: The full list of winners from 2022 ceremony – live updates

The Golden Globes are going ahead despite being pulled by NBC following a controversy surrounding voting body, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).Last year, the organisation’s voting membership faced a Hollywood boycott after it was revealed there were no Black members.Many studios and notable figures openly criticised the HFPA, with Tom Cruise going so far as to return his three awards. Ultimately, NBC dropped the ceremony, meaning the 2022 edition will not being televised or streamed online. This year’s nominees won’t be in attendance.The HFPA will be announcing each winner as the ceremony takes place from 1am GMT – you...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Golden Globes 2022 Winners List: ‘The Power of the Dog,’ ‘West Side Story’ Win Big in Untelevised Ceremony

Without much fanfare, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the winners of the 2022 Golden Globes via Twitter on Sunday night, with no media in attendance or celebrities walking the red carpet, like years past. “The Power of the Dog” (Netflix) won best drama and “West Side Story” (20th Century/Disney) nabbed best musical or comedy. Jane Campion picked up the best director trophy for helming “The Power of the Dog,” and Kodi Smit-McPhee won best supporting actor for the western. “West Side Story” star Rachel Zegler was named best actress in a musical or comedy, and her co-star Ariana DeBose took...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Golden Globes#Celebrity#Hfpa#Goldenglobes Com
The Independent

Golden Globe Awards carry on, without stars or a telecast

If the Golden Globe Awards aren’t on television, will anyone care?That’s just one of the uneasy questions facing the embattled Hollywood Foreign Press Association which is proceeding with its film awards Sunday night without a telecast, nominees, celebrity guests, a red carpet, a host, press or even a livestream. In a year beset by controversy, the self-proclaimed biggest party in Hollywood has been reduced to little more than a Twitter feed.Members of the HFPA and some recipients of the group’s philanthropic grants are gathering at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for a 90-minute private event starting at 9 p.m....
BEAUTY & FASHION
NBC Miami

Golden Globes Red Carpet, Live Audience Canceled

The 79th Annual Golden Globe Awards are just around the corner — but this year's ceremony, which honors the best in film and television, will look a lot different. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association, which hosts the Golden Globes, announced Tuesday that it's taking extra safety measures to protect those participating in Sunday’s ceremony from the latest COVID surge.
CELEBRITIES
thecut.com

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez Makes Golden Globe History

Sunday night, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez became the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe. She was awarded Best Actress in a TV drama for her role as housemother Blanca on FX’s Pose. Her win also marks the first Golden Globe for Pose. The 2022 Golden Globes didn’t...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Celebrities
celebritypage.com

Most Iconic Fashion Moments From 'And Just Like That'

Sex And The City is officially back, and we're obsessing over Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis's outfits in the new spin-off series And Just Like That!. The HBO Max show has not shied away from creativity this season, creating some of the most iconic outfits we've ever seen from the women. But to top it off, we're even getting a glimpse at some of the most beloved pieces from the original Sex And The City, as they've made some reappearances in Carrie's closet. We can't help but feel that fashion nostalgia.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Billboard

2022 Golden Globes to Be Held as ‘Private Event’ With No Livestream

Sunday’s Golden Globes ceremony will be unprecedented in more ways than one. The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that there will be no livestream available for the event after NBC, which retains rights to the broadcast, blocked the organization from mounting its own digital telecast. A rep for HFPA said...
CELEBRITIES
newschain

newschain

49K+
Followers
111K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy