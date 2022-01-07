ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future Outlook of Telecom Market - Explore the 2021 to 2029 Trends, Analysis, Forecasts and Market Development

Cover picture for the articleAs per study of Absolute Markets Insights, the global telecom market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.98% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The telecom market growth can be attributed to the rise in telecom usage in both residential and commercial settings. Companies are...

industryglobalnews24.com

Global Sustainability Consulting Services Market to Witness 4.1% Growth during 2021 - 2029

The global sustainability consulting services market is anticipated to witness a growth of 4.1% during the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The growth of the global sustainability consulting services market is driven by a rising awareness of the concept of business sustainability consulting. A decade ago, the sustainability consulting sector was a niche market with just a few tiny firms serving a small number of enterprises concerned with environmental challenges. Corporate social responsibility has become a commercial requirement as climate risk problems and ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) investing is gaining popularity. The global environmental issues have become more prominent and environmental awareness has increased globally. In the last ten years, large enterprises as well as small scale enterprises with the assistance of sustainability consulting firms are strategically planning their investments with various projects.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Contract Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) Market to Witness 8% Growth during 2021 - 2029

The global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market was valued at US$ 159.06 Bn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029). The global contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market is driven by the changing nature of the pharmaceutical industry with new product launches and growing therapeutic application. Furthermore, a significant factor expected to drive contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) market growth during the projected period is an increase in the number of new participants in the market through collaborations. Outsourcing continues to be pushed by pharma companies' facility divestments. Drug development and clinical supply, commercial active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) and drug manufacturing, and packaging are all services provided by CDMOs to the end users companies. Pharma companies use these services to reduce development and manufacturing costs, adhere to delivery timelines, and investments while still getting the benefit of cutting-edge technology.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global GaN & SiC Power Semiconductor Market to Grow at 23.5% CAGR during 2021 – 2029

High voltages and high currents can be handled by power semiconductors. They have a unique structure than typical semiconductors, which allows them to withstand high voltages and currents without being damaged. When researching for the next generation of efficient power converter switches, wide band gap semiconductor materials such as gallium nitride (GaN) and silicon carbide (SiC) are the ideal choice. However, each material has benefits over the others. For example, Silicon carbide (SiC) power semiconductors offer excellent voltage blocking and benefit even more as the voltage increases. Power semiconductors are used in a wide range of devices, including smartphones, computers, vehicles, and industrial equipment, along with having applications in emerging markets like artificial intelligence (AI), quantum computing, and 5G wireless networks. Semiconductors are the catalysts that propels technological advancement. Advanced semiconductors produce better devices, which increases demand and sales revenue, allowing the industry to invest more in R&D to develop even more advanced semiconductors and enable new applications. In terms of revenue, GaN & SiC power semiconductor market was valued at US$ 854.58 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 23.5% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market to Grow at 3.9% during 2021 – 2029: Absolute Markets Insights

Hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) Market: Introduction. Absolute Markets Insights delivers key insights on the global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market. In terms of revenue, global hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6) market was valued at US$ 128.68 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period, owing to high rate of dry etching application in semiconductor sector. The global market is broadly affected by several factors, including rise in demand for hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene in conjunction with reduced material consumption and low-cost tooling from end-use industries.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Bioherbicides Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 13.1% over the Forecast Period, on Account of Growing Product Demand in Food Crop Production Sector for Weed Management; says Absolute Markets Insights

Food crop application to hold largest the market share in 2020. According to Absolute Market Insights report, food crop application accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the bioherbicides market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to high domestic demand for food crops along with increasing necessity to improve cash crop economy. The growth factors of food crops are restrained by weed infestation which averagely results in yield losses of 15% to 21% annually. According to Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the yield for rice paddy decreased from 46315 hg/ha to 48069 hg/ha from 2019 to 2020. Despite of increasing production of rice as cash crop, decrease in yield was witnessed. Similar trends was witnessed in maize agronomy. Such factors highly contributed for the demand of bioherbicides in food crop applications in 2020. Moreover, large scale cultivation of field crops along with its susceptibility toward massive weed infestation have pushed cultivators to highly engage in procurement of numerous agriculture inputs, including bioherbicides to increase the production. Increasing popularity of inundative approach for removal of weed from lawns, pastures, and sports turfs are likely to drive the product consumption in the extended run.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Haptic Gloves Market is Predictable to Grow at a CAGR of 18.91% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029), says Absolute Markets Insights

Haptic technology is expected to gain significant adoption in the coming years, predominantly driven by the growth in application of haptic gloves such as virtual gaming, industrial and enterprise level simulation, healthcare and medicine, amongst others. Haptic technology can increase the penetration amongst a wide range of end-users through the use of customizable glove solutions. Furthermore, the costs associated with haptic glove manufacturing, coupled with the ease of use of these products, will determine the growth of the market in coming years. The market participants are increasingly working on developing haptic glove solutions that are affordable to the end-users. Moreover, companies such as Meta (formerly Facebook) are working towards the development of haptic glove products that can be used by consumers, similar to consumer-based virtual reality headset (Oculus). The penetration of haptic glove for consumer applications will help in the growth in revenue in the global haptic gloves market in the future, as the market participants can sell the products to a wider range of audience. The market will also be assisted massively by the growth of the virtual gaming industry.
industryglobalnews24.com

U.S. Programmatic AdServer Market to Grow at a CAGR of 15.4% during 2021 - 2029

The advancement in internet availability, coupled with the rise of affordable smart devices has increased the number of digitally literate individuals in the U.S. The growth in online users is providing additional opportunities for advertisement and marketing through the use of digital technology. Programmatic advertisements enable companies to increase their sales revenue by identifying customers based on their demography, geography, interests, and financial status, amongst other aspects, which in turn helps in increasing the chances of conversion. In other words, programmatic advertisements offer higher return on investment for the companies, as it uses a machine learning algorithm to target users. It increases the probability of a marketing campaign's success. The rise in demand for increasing the probability of conversion amongst companies, coupled with the growth of data-driven advertising strategies, is contributing towards the growth of the U.S. programmatic AdServer market.
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Customer Success Training Services Market to Witness CAGR of 7.5% over the Forecast Period (2021 – 2029)

Browse key industry insights from the report, “Customer Success Training Services Market By Services (Training and Certification, Consulting Services, others); By Program Type (Self-Paced, Instructor–led); By Mode (Online, IN-Person, Blended); By End Users (Individuals, Corporates); By Region (North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest Of North America), Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway, Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)) - Global Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecast, 2021 – 2029” in detail along with the table of contents:
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Water Electrolysis Machine Market was worth USD 6554.06 Mn in 2020

The process of splitting water into hydrogen and oxygen using electrical energy is known as water electrolysis. Water electrolysis machines have become popular in a wide range of industries, including the food industry, metallurgy, and power plants, among others. Furthermore, the components of water, such as hydrogen and oxygen, have several uses. For instance, electrolysis produces hydrogen, which is a clean, sustainable, and efficient fuel. Water electrolysis machines are used to yield pure hydrogen and oxygen gases. Water electrolysis machines have grown in popularity over the last few decades, and this trend is expected to continue in the future thereby contributing towards the growth of global water electrolysis machine market.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Phytoene Market to Grow at 3.4% during 2021 - 2029

Phytoene Desaturase to hold largest market share in 2020. Phytoene desaturase accounted for the higher market share in 2020 and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period (2021-2029) in the phytoene market. The growth in this segment can be attributed to increasing demand for lycopene carotenoid from nutrition sector. Phytoene plays vital role as enzyme in production of lycopene through poly-trans pathway. Lycopene having peculiar pharmacological and biological attributes with antioxidative properties, the product is potentially in development and use for managing chronic conditions such as diabetes, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases. Lycopene demand in beauty sector is one of the major factors driving the demand for phytoene. Increasing demand for ingestible skin care ingredients in conjunction with clean labels as prerequisite drove the phytoene demand in skin care cosmetic products in 2020. Furthermore, high penetration of phytoconstituents in photoprotective cosmetic formulations is further projected to drive phytoene market growth over the forecast period.
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Global Laser Cladding Services Market was Valued at US$ 2,240 Mn in 2020 Owing to Growing Demand from Diversified Applications.

Laser cladding is a coating process that involves depositing one or more layers of a specific material termed clad onto a substrate in such a manner that a sound interfacial connection is produced without considerable diluting of one into the other. The idea is to maximize surface qualities, most often corrosion and wear resistance. This process is also rapidly being used in the industry for coating and repairing expensive components with surface damage, such as tools/dies, turbines and other expensive components. During the ten years, laser cladding has become an established technique in many industrial fields for applying wear and corrosion protection layers on metallic surfaces as well as for the repair of high value-added components. New developments in laser cladding such as micro cladding, having a size range below 50μm, especially for electronic and medical applications, is gaining traction and is anticipated to fuel the growth of global laser cladding services market over the forecast period. In terms of revenue, global laser cladding services market was valued at US$ 2,240 Mn in 2020 growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period (2021 – 2029).
MARKETS
industryglobalnews24.com

Alabama Rental Management Market to Grow at a CAGR of 8.1% during 2021 - 2029

The outbreak of COVID-19 not only caused a partial collapse of air transport, but it also made travel more difficult, and many people are still hesitant to travel. During the early stages of the pandemic, the real estate and property management sectors were also impacted. Property owners and operators in almost every asset class are thinking about the long-term effects of the coronavirus outbreak and the changes that will be required as a result of these shifts. The pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital technologies by state agencies. However, as many property managers have discovered, the benefits of technology extend beyond crisis management and business continuity. Cloud-based solutions, for instance, have not only improved accessibility during a period of social distancing, but have also increased efficiency among property management teams. Furthermore, favorable state government regulations allowed rental management solutions to fly for residential and commercial applications in pandemics. The changing consumer preferences, as well as the availability of flexible solutions and services for investors and property owners, are assisting in the growth of the rental management market.
ALABAMA STATE
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Building Talkback Market 2021 Growth, Trend, Analysis, Future Opportunities and Industry Forecast to 2031

Global Building Talkback Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Building Talkback industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Building Talkback market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Building Talkback development status is presented in this report. The key Building Talkback market trends which have led to the development of Building Talkback will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Thermal Infrared Imagers Market 2021 Analysis on Historical Development and Future Forecast to 2031

Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present Thermal Infrared Imagers industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic Thermal Infrared Imagers market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and Thermal Infrared Imagers development status is presented in this report. The key Thermal Infrared Imagers market trends which have led to the development of Thermal Infrared Imagers will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

IT Professional Services Market 2021 Future Trend, Business Strategies, Revenue Value, Comprehensive Analysis and Forecast by 2031

Global IT Professional Services Market 2021 is a complete research study that portrays the present IT Professional Services industry situations. Our latest study will provide the readers a complete knowledge about the past, present, and futuristic IT Professional Services market aspects. In the beginning, elemental information stating the basic overview, product type, applications and IT Professional Services development status is presented in this report. The key IT Professional Services market trends which have led to the development of IT Professional Services will drive useful market insights.
MARKETS
bestnewsmonitoring.com

Global Self Service Machines Market 2021 : Report Position, Recent Developments, Trends and Future Forecast Until 2031

Global Self Service Machines Market Report provides comprehensive overview, trends, business revenue forecast statistics and growth outlook from various aspects. The report includes the main market conditions around the world such as product profit, price, production, capacity, demand, supply and market growth structure. This report also provides important data through SWOT analysis and detailed ROI data and investment feasibility analysis. The Global Market Study Self Service Machines is an important compilation of important information regarding the details of the competition in this market.
MARKETS

