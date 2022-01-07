ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dionne Warwick Thinks Kenan Thompson Runs Saturday Night Live | The Tonight Show

Finger Lakes Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenan Thompson talks about the SNL Christmas episode with Paul Rudd, Dionne Warwick tweeting him before her appearance on the show and his time in Washington, D.C., honoring Lorne Michaels for the Kennedy Center...

ComicBook

Saturday Night Live: Tina Fey Reportedly Replacing Weekend Update's Colin Jost Due to COVID Outbreak

It looks like Tina Fey is returning to 30 Rock. Saturday, the official Twitter account announced a change in plans for the December 18th episode. At the time, the show announced no live audience would be allowed at the table as a precautionary measure due to rising numbers of the COVID-19 Omicron variant. Now, new reports suggest there's been a COVID outbreak amongst the cast and crew to the live sketch comedy.
Deadline

‘Saturday Night Live’: NBC To Air 2010 Episode With Betty White Tonight In Tribute

Saturday Night Live will pay tribute to the late TV icon Betty White tonight with an encore telecast of the May 8, 2010 episode she hosted, with Jay-Z as musical guest. White became the oldest person to host the late night comedy show at 88, when she hosted in 2010. She appeared in every skit, with the episode drawing over 12 million viewers. White hosted the late-night variety comedy series after a huge Facebook campaign urged NBC to invite her to headline the show. It was David Matthews, of San Antonio, TX who launched the Facebook page “Betty White to Host SNL (please?)!” after the comedy legend appeared in a popular Snickers Super Bowl ad. Less than two months later, several hundred thousand fans of White had signed the petition, and it was announced that she would be hosting a special Mother’s Day episode on May 8, 2010. The special episode brought back former cast members Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon, Maya Rudolph, Ana Gasteyer and Rachel Dratch. The encore telecast will air tonight at 11:30 pm ET/PT following a vintage SNL episode at 10 PM. White died Friday at her Los Angeles home, just a few weeks before her 100th birthday.
cartermatt.com

Saturday Night Live: Ariana DeBose to host January 15 show

Is currently set to return on January 15 and today, we learned that a West Side Story star will be taking the reins as host. Ariana DeBose has been tapped to be front and center for the first new show of 2022, and she will be joined by musical guest Roddy Ricch. This marks Ariana’s hosting debut, but she does have a history with at least one member of the cast in Cecily Strong — the two worked together for the Apple TV+ series Schmigadoon!.
CinemaBlend

Kenan Thompson: What To Watch If You Like The SNL Star

Growing up, one of my favorite ’90s TV shows was the Nickelodeon original sketch comedy All That, which I would affectionately refer to as “Saturday Night Live for kids.” Hence, it was so cool to see one of its best-known young cast members eventually join “All That for adults.” In fact, with 19 seasons under his belt, Kenan Thompson holds the record for longest-running SNL cast member in the legendary series’ history and has earned five Emmy nominations and one win along the way.
Paste Magazine

The 10 Best Saturday Night Live Sketches of 2021

A few notes before we start: yes, despite people jokingly calling for its end every year since at least the mid ‘90s, Saturday Night Live is still on the air; yes, its dubious response to the Covid pandemic has seemed patently unsafe and ludicrous from day one, ultimately resulting in a wave of positive diagnoses by the end of 2021, and a bizarre year-end episode that consisted of a small number of celebrities introducing a few new pretapes and a number of older sketches in an otherwise empty studio; yes, a lawsuit accusing former cast member Horatio Sanz of grooming and sexually abusing an underage fan at SNL afterparties implicates a culture of abuse at the venerable show overseen by creator and long-time producer Lorne Michaels. Obviously comedy is the last thing you should think about in light of such serious allegations, but SNL’s institutional failings would make it very difficult to write uncritically about the show even if it was consistently funny.
Finger Lakes Times

Elle Fanning Addresses TikTok Rumors and Dishes on Pregnant Backbends in The Great | Tonight Show

Elle Fanning talks about a New Year's fast-food potluck that didn't happen, her TikTok account and Season 2 of The Great. The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Stream now on Peacock: https://bit.ly/3gZJaNy. Subscribe NOW to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: http://bit.ly/1nwT1aN. Watch The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Weeknights...
TVLine

SNL: Tina Fey Returns to Co-Anchor Weekend Update, Filling In for Absent Colin Jost in Final Episode of 2021

Saturday Night Live attempted to turn lemons into lemonade during its final broadcast of 2021, welcoming back Tina Fey to the Weekend Update desk segment in place of an absent Colin Jost. Fey had already appeared at the top of this Saturday night’s show, to join Tom Hanks in welcoming host Paul Rudd to the 5-Timers Club. With almost all of the cast sent home and limited crew on hand, Weekend Update was delivered on the main stage, with Fey and Michael Che deciding to go ahead and “read these dumb jokes” to an audience of just Hanks, Rudd and Kenan...
abc17news.com

Dionne Warwick is in a Twitter battle with Oreo

Dionne Warwick has been a legend in the music industry for years, and she continues to cement her legendary status on Twitter. The singer has come to be known for her wonderfully direct tweets. Now she’s now found herself in a bit of a battle with Oreo, and it’s kind of delicious.
The Hollywood Reporter

Stephen Colbert Says ‘The Late Show’ Will Remain in Ed Sullivan Theater as Late Night Grapples With COVID-19

Stephen Colbert addressed the impact the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is having on late night television and declared that whatever happens on The Late Show, filming for the CBS variety talk series will remain in the Ed Sullivan Theater. Just one day after Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon revealed his breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis during the show’s holiday break and hours after Late Night host Seth Meyers announced that he was canceling the rest of this week’s shows following a positive test, Colbert addressed the various responses across the late night landscape to filming safely amid a national high in positive...
Variety

ABC Chief Bullish on Keeping ‘King of Late Night’ Jimmy Kimmel for ‘As Many Seasons As He Wants’

As far as Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment president Craig Erwich is concerned, Jimmy Kimmel can keep his late-night slot until the end of time. Or at least for “as many seasons as he wants to be on the air.” “Jimmy is the king of late night,” Erwich told reporters Thursday during his executive session panel at ABC’s first of two days of presentations at the virtual Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In May 2019, Kimmel signed a deal to keep “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” going at ABC for three more years, bringing it to at least its current 20th season. But...
UPI News

Dionne Warwick to ride on 'Masked Singer' Rose Parade float

Dec. 31 (UPI) -- Beloved singer Dionne Warwick has announced she will take part in this year's Rose Parade in Pasadena. "Before I forget to tell you all... I am going to be ringing in the New Year on the first ever @MaskedSingerFOX float at the Rose Parade at 8 am PST, January 1st," Warwick, 81, tweeted Thursday.
Deadline

Seth Meyers Returns To ‘Late Night’ After Covid Break, Will Host Remotely – Watch

Last week was the week the late-night hosts contracted Covid with Late Night’s Seth Meyers and The Late Late Show’s James Corden both being hit by the virus. Meyers will return to host his NBC show this evening, although the former SNL star will record remotely after receiving his positive test last week. Tonight’s show will feature Senator Bernie Sanders and Olympic skier Lindsey Vonn as well as a new A Closer Look segment. Meyers is no stranger to recording his show remotely, having spent much of the pandemic filming from his attic as well as his in-law’s house. Elsewhere, in late-night, Jimmy Kimmel...
