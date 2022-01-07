ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Juarez company detonated 275 pounds of dynamite, causing loud boom and damage to 27 homes, officials say

By Julian Resendiz
 5 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Juarez officials say an asphalt manufacturer is responsible for an explosion last week that some say was heard all the way to Socorro, Texas.

A company called ASPA (Asfaltos y Pavimentos) on Dec. 30 detonated 275 pounds of dynamite into the side of a West Juarez mountain, El Diario reported . The blast allegedly damaged windows and cracked walls in 27 homes in the Vista Los Ojitos neighborhood.

The city’s Civil Protection Department director said the company has a permit to use explosives and has been using them since 1992, but this time it may have struck a pocket of gases. The company has agreed to pay for the damages to the homes, the newspaper reported.

Health workers get COVID-19 booster shots

Juarez health workers wait in line to get their COVID-19 booster shot Thursday outside a school. (Border Report photo)

Dozens of Juarez nurses, lab techs and other medical personnel got COVID-19 booster shots on Thursday.

The vaccinations take place just as the city is experiencing yet another spike in infections. Juarez has recorded six deaths and 263 new coronavirus cases in the past two days.

Government officials have canceled all public events for the foreseeable future and are ordering businesses such as restaurants and bars to reduce occupancy to 30 percent and public transportation buses to 70 percent.

Chihuahua state health authorities blame the latest spike on Christmas and New Year’s Eve gatherings.

KLFY News 10

